G Capital Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)
05/30/2022 | 11:39am EDT
Headline:
Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)
Security Symbol:
GCAP
Announcement Details
Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)
Name of Company G CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Date 30-May-2022
Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible securities as follow
Number of conversed
Number of non
Ratio
Conversion
Number of shares
Number of
(Convertible
Exercise
Name of Convertible debentures
convertible
conversed convertible
Price
derived from
remaining shares
debentures :
Date
debentures (shares)
debentures (shares)
shares)
(baht/share)
conversion (shares)
reserved (shares)
G Capital Public Company Limited's
12,000
0
1.00 : 777.0008
1.287
From
9,324,009
58,126,569
Long-term Convertible Debentures
30-May-2022
No.1/2022 due 2025.(GCAP)
To
30-May-2022
Summary
Total excercised shares / converted shares (common
9,324,009
shares)
Remark
The convertible debenture holders who have exercise: Advance Opportunities Fund (Amount 12,000 Units) Ref. GCAP 42/2022 Subject: Notification of conversion price calculation of the GCAP Convertible Debentures Conversion Price as of May 30, 2022.
Signature ________________________________
(Mr.Anuwat Kosol)
Director
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
