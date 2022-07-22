G Capital Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)

Headline: Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5) Security Symbol: GCAP Announcement Details Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5) Name of Company G CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED Date 22-Jul-2022 Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible securities as follow Number of conversed Number of non Ratio Conversion Number of shares Number of (Convertible Exercise Name of Convertible debentures convertible conversed convertible Price derived from remaining shares debentures : Date debentures (shares) debentures (shares) (baht/share) conversion (shares) reserved (shares) shares) G Capital Public Company Limited's 2,000 13,000 1.00 : 966.1836 1.035 From 1,932,367 32,320,957 Long-term Convertible Debentures 22-Jul-2022 No.4/2022 due 2025.(GCAP) To 22-Jul-2022 Summary Total excercised shares / converted shares (common 1,932,367 shares)

Remark

The convertible debenture holders who have exercise: Advance Opportunities Fund (Amount 2,000 Units) Ref. GCAP 58/2022 Subject: Notification of conversion price calculation of the GCAP Convertible Debentures Conversion Price as of July 22, 2022.

Signature ________________________________

(Mr.Anuwat Kosol)

Director

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

