  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. G Capital Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCAP   TH5035010005

G CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(GCAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-20
1.130 THB    0.00%
06:34aG CAPITAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)
PU
07/20G CAPITAL PUBLIC : Issuance and Offering to the Convertible Debentures No.4/2022 (Edited)
PU
06/30G CAPITAL PUBLIC : New shares of GCAP to be traded on July 4, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

G Capital Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)

07/22/2022 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)

Security Symbol:

GCAP

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company G CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 22-Jul-2022

Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible securities as follow

Number of conversed

Number of non

Ratio

Conversion

Number of shares

Number of

(Convertible

Exercise

Name of Convertible debentures

convertible

conversed convertible

Price

derived from

remaining shares

debentures :

Date

debentures (shares)

debentures (shares)

(baht/share)

conversion (shares)

reserved (shares)

shares)

G Capital Public Company Limited's

2,000

13,000

1.00 : 966.1836

1.035

From

1,932,367

32,320,957

Long-term Convertible Debentures

22-Jul-2022

No.4/2022 due 2025.(GCAP)

To

22-Jul-2022

Summary

Total excercised shares / converted shares (common

1,932,367

shares)

Remark

The convertible debenture holders who have exercise: Advance Opportunities Fund (Amount 2,000 Units) Ref. GCAP 58/2022 Subject: Notification of conversion price calculation of the GCAP Convertible Debentures Conversion Price as of July 22, 2022.

Signature ________________________________

(Mr.Anuwat Kosol)

Director

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries

or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

G Capital pcl published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 10:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 62,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -58,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,2x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 405 M 11,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales 2021 30,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart G CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
G Capital Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Spain Jingkaojai Managing Director & Director
Chokchai Prasertchaiyaporn SVP-Accounting & Finance Department
Boonsak Chiempricha Chairman
Sutthi Sripratum First EVP-Operation Function
Narongpoj Longchupol Head-Internal Audit & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
G CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-48.17%11
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-21.50%10 923
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.10.90%6 563
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.10.48%4 386
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-6.72%3 693
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-7.51%3 519