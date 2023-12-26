Bond 18
Assets Overview
December 26, 2023
THE HEART OF IT.
2
Portfolio Overview
GHI Alpha
As of September 30, 2023
Occupancy
Residential
as of
No.
Property Name
Location
Own %
Operating Sqm
Units
30/09/2023
Book Value
Debt Amount
Interest Rate [1]
Final Maturity
1
467 Washington
Boston, MA
100%
975
100.0%
$11,087,000
2
The Edge Retail (Williamsburg)
Brooklyn, NY
100%
5,517
100.0%
$61,000,000
$26,000,000
3.65%
May 2026
3
159 Newbury Street
Boston, MA
100%
595
100.0%
$11,586,000
4
9-15 Brattle Street
Boston, MA
100%
2,210
100.0%
$18,454,000
5
Maizon Apartments
Miami, FL
100%
19,209
262
93.5%
$156,600,000
$63,750,000
2.71%
July 2028
6
Brickell Station
Miami, FL
100%
1,103
100.0%
$23,707,000
Total
29,609
262
95.8%
$282,434,000
$89,750,000
2.98%
NOI
9 months ended
$282,434,000
$89,750,000
$195,166,000
55%
$107,341,300
390,000,000
Sep 30, 2023
Assets
Debt
GHI
Proposed LTV over
Potential Debt
Potential new
Residential
$4,443,000
Portfolio Value
Outstanding
Alpha Equity
GHI Alpha Equity
Amount under new
Debenture in ILS
Debenture
Commercial
$3,936,000
Total NOI (9 Months) $8,379,000
[1] Fixed Interest Rate
3
Financial Covenants Proforma
Financial Ratio
Covenant
As of September 30, 2023
G City LTD
Minimum Shareholders' Equity
Higher than $800M,
$1,362M
(less non-controlling interest)
during 3 consecutive quarters
Ratio of net interest-bearing debt
lower than 75%,
60.5%
to total consolidated assets
during 3 consecutive quarters
GHI Alpha LLC
Minimum Shareholders' Equity
Higher than $120M,
$195M
during 2 consecutive quarters
4
Gazit Horizons Inc. Overview
Gazit Horizons is focused on the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality retail, residential and mixed- use properties in North America. Gazit Horizons is the North American subsidiary of G-City, a leading global real estate company with operations in 11 countries and ~$10 billion in asset value. Gazit Horizons strives to own best in class residential and retail assets in growing markets with favorable demographics. The company is focused on owning real estate in areas where synergistic dynamic live, work, & play can thrive. Gazit Horizons strives to own urban assets in growing markets with favorable demographics. Our assets are well positioned to benefit from "work, live & play" dynamics. We are active owners seeking to unlock value through proactive asset management and redevelopment opportunities in high-growth markets. GHI Alpha portfolio comprises 6 Properties with 100% ownership stake.
GHI Alpha Assets Summary
6
262
Number of
Residential
properties
Units
$282,434,000
$8,379,000
29,609 Sqm.
Total
NOI
Total
Value
9 months ended Sep
GLA
30, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
For more information about Gazit Horizons please visit https://www.gazithorizons.com/
Geographic Breakdown
by Book Value
MA,
NY,14%
22%
FL,
64%
As of September 30, 2023
Property Type
Breakdown by NOI
Commercial
47%
Residential 53%
As of September 30, 2023
5
GHI Alpha - Geographic Overview
Boston
New York
Miami
6
Holding Structure
G City Ltd. (IL)
100%
GHI Alpha LLC
Other
Real Estate Assets
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Gazit Horizons
GH (Brickell
Gazit Horizons
Gazit Horizons
Gazit Horizons
GH Holdings
(467 Washington
(Newbury
(Maizon)
(MM) LLC
Station) LLC
(9 Brattle) LLC
street) LLC
Condo) LLC
Investor LLC
99.0%
100%
1.0%
Gazit Horizons
GH Holdings
(EDGE) LLC
(Maizon) GP LLC
99.5%
0.5%
100%
Gazit Horizons
Maizon
(The Edge)
Apartments, LP
Fee Owner LLC
7
Maizon
Property Overview
Maizon is a 262-unit high rise apartment building in Miami's West Brickell neighborhood. The Property was completed in 2019 and is one of several new projects in the expanding neighborhood. The Property is centrally located with walkable access to Brickell office towers, shopping and entertainment. Maizon is one block away from Brickell's Metromover station which provides regional transportation access throughout South Florida.
70,500
$101K
60%
1-MILE
1-MILE
BACH./GRAD.
POPULATION
AVG HH
DEGREE
Key Financial Metrics
Maizon Apartments 100% $63,750,000 $156,600,000
Location
Property Name
Ownership
Debt Amount
Book Value
8
The Edge Retail
Property Overview
The Edge Retail is a 60,000 square foot retail (5,500 Sqm) condominium on the ground floor of four separate buildings along Williamsburg's booming waterfront. The Edge is adjacent to Brooklyn's ferry terminal to lower Manhattan and next door to the iconic Smorgasburg food market. The property is anchored by a CVS pharmacy and Brooklyn Harvest Market.
139,581
$87K
27,757
52%
10K
1-MILE
1-MILE
1-MILE
BACH./GRAD.
FERRY RIDERSHIP
POPULATION
AVG HH
EMPLOYEES
DEGREE
PER DAY
Key Financial Metrics
The Edge Retail (Williamsburg) 100% $26,000,000 $61,000,000
Location
Property Name
Ownership
Debt Amount
Book Value
9
467 Washington Street
Property Overview
467 Washington is a 3-story flagship building containing 10,500 square feet (975 Sqm) , just steps from Boston's busiest pedestrian intersection in Downtown Crossing. The company has signed a long-term lease agreement with Snipes, a leading sports chain in the United States and Europe, with over 750 stores worldwide, operating for more than 20 years. The building serves as Snipes' flagship store in Boston.
68,775
$138K
327,469
73%
1-MILE
1-MILE
1-MILE
BACH./GRAD.
POPULATION
AVG HH
EMPLOYEES
DEGREE
Location
Key Financial Metrics
467 Washington 100%
$0 $11,087,000
Property Name
Ownership
Debt Amount
Book Value
10
