Bond 18

Assets Overview

December 26, 2023

THE HEART OF IT.

Portfolio Overview

GHI Alpha

As of September 30, 2023

Occupancy

Residential

as of

No.

Property Name

Location

Own %

Operating Sqm

Units

30/09/2023

Book Value

Debt Amount

Interest Rate [1]

Final Maturity

1

467 Washington

Boston, MA

100%

975

100.0%

$11,087,000

2

The Edge Retail (Williamsburg)

Brooklyn, NY

100%

5,517

100.0%

$61,000,000

$26,000,000

3.65%

May 2026

3

159 Newbury Street

Boston, MA

100%

595

100.0%

$11,586,000

4

9-15 Brattle Street

Boston, MA

100%

2,210

100.0%

$18,454,000

5

Maizon Apartments

Miami, FL

100%

19,209

262

93.5%

$156,600,000

$63,750,000

2.71%

July 2028

6

Brickell Station

Miami, FL

100%

1,103

100.0%

$23,707,000

Total

29,609

262

95.8%

$282,434,000

$89,750,000

2.98%

NOI

9 months ended

$282,434,000

$89,750,000

$195,166,000

55%

$107,341,300

390,000,000

Sep 30, 2023

Assets

Debt

GHI

Proposed LTV over

Potential Debt

Potential new

Residential

$4,443,000

Portfolio Value

Outstanding

Alpha Equity

GHI Alpha Equity

Amount under new

Debenture in ILS

Debenture

Commercial

$3,936,000

Total NOI (9 Months) $8,379,000

[1] Fixed Interest Rate

Financial Covenants Proforma

Financial Ratio

Covenant

As of September 30, 2023

G City LTD

Minimum Shareholders' Equity

Higher than $800M,

$1,362M

(less non-controlling interest)

during 3 consecutive quarters

Ratio of net interest-bearing debt

lower than 75%,

60.5%

to total consolidated assets

during 3 consecutive quarters

GHI Alpha LLC

Minimum Shareholders' Equity

Higher than $120M,

$195M

during 2 consecutive quarters

Gazit Horizons Inc. Overview

Gazit Horizons is focused on the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality retail, residential and mixed- use properties in North America. Gazit Horizons is the North American subsidiary of G-City, a leading global real estate company with operations in 11 countries and ~$10 billion in asset value. Gazit Horizons strives to own best in class residential and retail assets in growing markets with favorable demographics. The company is focused on owning real estate in areas where synergistic dynamic live, work, & play can thrive. Gazit Horizons strives to own urban assets in growing markets with favorable demographics. Our assets are well positioned to benefit from "work, live & play" dynamics. We are active owners seeking to unlock value through proactive asset management and redevelopment opportunities in high-growth markets. GHI Alpha portfolio comprises 6 Properties with 100% ownership stake.

GHI Alpha Assets Summary

6

262

Number of

Residential

properties

Units

$282,434,000

$8,379,000

29,609 Sqm.

Total

NOI

Total

Value

9 months ended Sep

GLA

30, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

For more information about Gazit Horizons please visit https://www.gazithorizons.com/

Geographic Breakdown

by Book Value

MA,

NY,14%

22%

FL,

64%

As of September 30, 2023

Property Type

Breakdown by NOI

Commercial

47%

Residential 53%

As of September 30, 2023

GHI Alpha - Geographic Overview

Boston

New York

Miami

6

Holding Structure

G City Ltd. (IL)

100%

GHI Alpha LLC

Other

Real Estate Assets

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Gazit Horizons

GH (Brickell

Gazit Horizons

Gazit Horizons

Gazit Horizons

GH Holdings

(467 Washington

(Newbury

(Maizon)

(MM) LLC

Station) LLC

(9 Brattle) LLC

street) LLC

Condo) LLC

Investor LLC

99.0%

100%

1.0%

Gazit Horizons

GH Holdings

(EDGE) LLC

(Maizon) GP LLC

99.5%

0.5%

100%

Gazit Horizons

Maizon

(The Edge)

Apartments, LP

Fee Owner LLC

Maizon

Property Overview

Maizon is a 262-unit high rise apartment building in Miami's West Brickell neighborhood. The Property was completed in 2019 and is one of several new projects in the expanding neighborhood. The Property is centrally located with walkable access to Brickell office towers, shopping and entertainment. Maizon is one block away from Brickell's Metromover station which provides regional transportation access throughout South Florida.

70,500

$101K

60%

1-MILE

1-MILE

BACH./GRAD.

POPULATION

AVG HH

DEGREE

Key Financial Metrics

Maizon Apartments 100% $63,750,000 $156,600,000

Location

Property Name

Ownership

Debt Amount

Book Value

The Edge Retail

Property Overview

The Edge Retail is a 60,000 square foot retail (5,500 Sqm) condominium on the ground floor of four separate buildings along Williamsburg's booming waterfront. The Edge is adjacent to Brooklyn's ferry terminal to lower Manhattan and next door to the iconic Smorgasburg food market. The property is anchored by a CVS pharmacy and Brooklyn Harvest Market.

139,581

$87K

27,757

52%

10K

1-MILE

1-MILE

1-MILE

BACH./GRAD.

FERRY RIDERSHIP

POPULATION

AVG HH

EMPLOYEES

DEGREE

PER DAY

Key Financial Metrics

The Edge Retail (Williamsburg) 100% $26,000,000 $61,000,000

Location

Property Name

Ownership

Debt Amount

Book Value

467 Washington Street

Property Overview

467 Washington is a 3-story flagship building containing 10,500 square feet (975 Sqm) , just steps from Boston's busiest pedestrian intersection in Downtown Crossing. The company has signed a long-term lease agreement with Snipes, a leading sports chain in the United States and Europe, with over 750 stores worldwide, operating for more than 20 years. The building serves as Snipes' flagship store in Boston.

68,775

$138K

327,469

73%

1-MILE

1-MILE

1-MILE

BACH./GRAD.

POPULATION

AVG HH

EMPLOYEES

DEGREE

Location

Key Financial Metrics

467 Washington 100%

$0 $11,087,000

Property Name

Ownership

Debt Amount

Book Value

