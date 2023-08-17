August 17, 2023

To:To:

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. Israel Securities Authority

(www.tase.co.il)(www.isg.gov.il)

Re: Voluntary Reporting Policy in English

The Company hereby update that on August 16, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors (BOD) approved the adoption of a voluntary reporting policy in English, beginning on the publication date of the Company's quarterly financial statements for Q3 2023. The policy adoption, as stated, is based, amongst others, on an announcement made by Israel Securities Authority, which was published on June 30, 2020 - "An Announcement to Companies: Voluntary Publication of Reports' Translations to English".

The translation of the reports into English will constitute a "convenience translations" and these will be published, after issuing the reports in Hebrew, on reporting form T-150. The company's reports, which will be translated into English, will initially, include clarification that the translation is strictly a convenience translation and that the binding phrasing is the report submitted in Hebrew.

The following is a breakdown of the reports that the Company will translate as well as the timetables for their publication:

corporate-business-description report and other details on the corporation, financial statements and the BOD report (Annual) - reporting up to 30 days from the date of publishing the reports in Hebrew. Financial statements and BOD reports (Quarterly) - reporting up to 14 days from the date of publishing the report in Hebrew.

Should the Company decide to change the abovementioned reporting policy, by way of discontinuing a translation or by changing the translations policy, it will announce it by an early reporting in Hebrew and English, at least 30 days in advance.

Sincerely,

G City Ltd.

By: Mr. Chaim Katzman, vice chairman of the Board and CEO of the Company

Mrs. Revital Kahlon, VP, legal counsel, and company secretary