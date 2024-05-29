Chaim Katzman, Founder and CEO of G City: "We are finishing another quarter with good operating results for the Group. We are continuing to improve our core assets and increase their value as well as implementing tremendous cost saving measures at the Company, among other things, due to focusing on a smaller number of very large assets, landmark assets, which are subject to significant demand thanks to being economically rare and thanks to their strategic location, which allow higher rent to be charged and which attract high quality tenants.

We are continuing to implement the plan to concentrate the operations of the subsidiary Citycon by disposing non-core assets totaling almost EUR 1 billion, reducing its leverage and increasing its operating efficiencies, the start of which we recently saw with new management taking the reins.

Our long-term plan to focus the Company on urban areas in Israel, Poland and the USA, cutting costs and reducing our leverage is underway and progressing as planned. We recently completed a number of measures which significantly increased our financial liquidity and flexibility and we will continue to dispose non-core assets throughout 2024 and 2025, until the plan has been completed in full.

Status of the strategic plan to dispose assets and establish a commercial focus starting from October 2022 (at the Company and at privately owned companies) as amended from time to time: To date the Company has completed the sale of more than ILS 4 billion assets and in the

upcoming years it will sell another 3+ billion of non-core assets.