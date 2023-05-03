G City : Annual Report 2022

GAZITRESULTS 2022

Dear Shareholders,

We are concluding an action-filled year, during which we completed a significant stage in our strategy to transform the Company into a wholly owned operational company, with the merger of G City Europe (formerly Atrium); we presented good operating results and continued to move forward with the plan for improving and diversifying our property portfolio, as well as focusing on the urban supermarket shopping center sector in capital and key cities around the world, while all along generating additional

mixed-use building rights in our existing properties.Chaim Katzman

Founder and CEO

The Group's exclusive properties, located in diverse cities worldwide, from Tel Aviv to Warsaw and Stockholm, to Miami and Sao Paulo, show strong results that are reflected in the NOI growth from similar properties that increased in 2022 by 14.3% compared to last year and by 14% in the fourth quarter of 2022. We are witnessing strong demand for space in our properties, where occupancy rates at the end of the year reached 94.7%, an increase of 0.3% compared to last year. Average rent per sq.m increased over the past year, in all the countries in which we operate, by 7% and the demand for prime space in key locations continues to be strong. In the next few days, we will launch one of the Lego flagship stores in G City's Cinema City complex in Rishon Lezion, when during the year we opened the Adidas flagship store in Sao Paulo and shortly afterwards the Adidas flagship store in Warsaw, as well as the first Uniqlo store in Warsaw. All of these further prove the exclusivity of and demand for our properties.

With regard to rental agreements, almost all of the rental agreements in our properties are index-linked, which of course will continue to contribute to our NOI and cash flow growth, also considering the fact that 66% of our debt is not index-linked and 89% is at fixed interest rates.

With regard to the development of new properties - in April we will launch our property in Savyon, which was completed on time and within its planned budget and we are pleased that the demand for space exceeds our forecasts. We are also moving forward with the construction of the fully funded residential rental building in Tampa, Florida and the office building in G City in Rishon Lezion on land that belongs to us, and are continuing to work to obtain mixed-use building rights for this property, as well as for other properties we own around the world. With regard to Rishon Lezion in particular, we submitted a city building plan to the local committee for 3 additional office buildings with total area of 146 thousand sq. m, next to the building that is under construction and adjacent to the light rail green line station that is under construction. In the Brickell neighborhood in Florida we managed to increase the building rights on the plot we own from 300 apartments to 500 rental apartments, due to its location and proximity to the Metro.