G City : Annual Report 2022

05/03/2023 | 03:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GAZITRESULTS 2022

Dear Shareholders,

We are concluding an action-filled year, during which we completed a significant stage in our strategy to transform the Company into a wholly owned operational company, with the merger of G City Europe (formerly Atrium); we presented good operating results and continued to move forward with the plan for improving and diversifying our property portfolio, as well as focusing on the urban supermarket shopping center sector in capital and key cities around the world, while all along generating additional

mixed-use building rights in our existing properties.Chaim Katzman

Founder and CEO

The Group's exclusive properties, located in diverse cities worldwide, from Tel Aviv to Warsaw and Stockholm, to Miami and Sao Paulo, show strong results that are reflected in the NOI growth from similar properties that increased in 2022 by 14.3% compared to last year and by 14% in the fourth quarter of 2022. We are witnessing strong demand for space in our properties, where occupancy rates at the end of the year reached 94.7%, an increase of 0.3% compared to last year. Average rent per sq.m increased over the past year, in all the countries in which we operate, by 7% and the demand for prime space in key locations continues to be strong. In the next few days, we will launch one of the Lego flagship stores in G City's Cinema City complex in Rishon Lezion, when during the year we opened the Adidas flagship store in Sao Paulo and shortly afterwards the Adidas flagship store in Warsaw, as well as the first Uniqlo store in Warsaw. All of these further prove the exclusivity of and demand for our properties.

With regard to rental agreements, almost all of the rental agreements in our properties are index-linked, which of course will continue to contribute to our NOI and cash flow growth, also considering the fact that 66% of our debt is not index-linked and 89% is at fixed interest rates.

With regard to the development of new properties - in April we will launch our property in Savyon, which was completed on time and within its planned budget and we are pleased that the demand for space exceeds our forecasts. We are also moving forward with the construction of the fully funded residential rental building in Tampa, Florida and the office building in G City in Rishon Lezion on land that belongs to us, and are continuing to work to obtain mixed-use building rights for this property, as well as for other properties we own around the world. With regard to Rishon Lezion in particular, we submitted a city building plan to the local committee for 3 additional office buildings with total area of 146 thousand sq. m, next to the building that is under construction and adjacent to the light rail green line station that is under construction. In the Brickell neighborhood in Florida we managed to increase the building rights on the plot we own from 300 apartments to 500 rental apartments, due to its location and proximity to the Metro.

GAZITRESULTS 2022

WARS SAWA JUNIOR, WARSAW, POLAND

During the year and at the end of the current quarter, we completed the transformation of G City Europe (formerly Atrium) into a private company wholly owned by us. G City Europe's transition into a private company is a substantial part of executing our strategy to disconnect from public companies and to become an operational company that owns properties in densely populated urban centers with easy access to public transport, properties that have additional building rights and potential for betterment.

As we announced, the merger with G City Europe generates operational synergy that will bear fruit in 2023. Of course, we should not ignore the fact that the merger with G Europe and the additional investment required to complete it, has led to an increase in the Company's leverage, at a time of rising inflation, and resulting increase in interest rates globally, which is of course, and justifiably so, seen as a risk factor for the Company. Naturally, we were aware of this and already when closing the purchase of Atrium we announced that we would raise the Group's leverage ratio and work to lower it by selling off properties, we announced that we intend to sell properties worth EUR 500-700 million in G Europe alone. In May 2022, we sold the Optima property in Slovakia for EUR 120 million and in October we announced a broader plan to also sell properties in other countries.

Since we announced the plan, we have made significant progress in selling non-core properties.

  • We sold properties worth NIS 1.4 billion - NIS 800 million in G Europe, NIS 150 million in Israel and NIS 0.5 billion in Gazit Horizon
  • We are in very advanced negotiations for the sale of additional properties of G Europe and Gazit Brasil worth approximately NIS 1.4 billion, which we believe we will complete by the middle of the year.
  • We are in the process of marketing properties worth another NIS 2.4 billion, which we intend to manage carefully in order to attain the full value of these assets for our shareholders.

All these sales will, of course, increase our liquidity and contribute to lowering our leverage.

GAZITRESULTS 2022

G City Summary

G City will continue to lead in the urban shopping mall sector worldwide, while developing and upgrading our existing properties for mixed use, mainly by adding rental housing to their commercial space. We do not at this time need to buy any more land or properties and we can develop existing rights nearby and above our existing properties. We are concluding a good year in all operational parameters, in the various countries; increasing rental income, cash flows from properties, NOI, and the average rental per sq.m, tenant turnover and visitor traffic, reducing administrative and general expenses by merging of companies, consolidation, lowering leverage and maintaining high liquidity are high on our list of priorities and we believe in our ability to successfully execute the business plans we are promoting.

Best regards,

Chaim Katzman

  • This letter includes information regarding the company's business strategies and is forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law (1968). The aforesaid strategies are uncertain and may not be realized, partially and fully.

THIS DOCUMENT IS AN ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF THE HEBREW VERSION OF THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE YEAR 2022 (THE "REPORTS"). THE HEBREW VERSION OF THE REPORTS IS THE BINDING VERSION AND THE ONLY VERSION HAVING LEGAL EFFECT. THE ENGLISH TRANSLATION HAS BEEN CREATED FOR THE PURPOSE OF CONVENIENCE ONLY. THE APPROVAL OF THE COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WAS GIVEN TO THE HEBREW VERSION ONLY AND NO SUCH APPROVAL HAS BEEN GIVEN TO THE ENGLISH TRANSLATION.

PERIODIC REPORT FOR 2022

Chapter A

- Description of the Company's Business

2

Chapter B

- Directors' Report on the State of the Company's Affairs

61

Chapter C

- Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021

131

Chapter D

- Additional Details Regarding the Company (Including a Corporate

234

Governance Questionnaire)

Chapter E

- Separate Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021

281

Chapter F

- Annual Report on the Effectiveness of Internal Control over Financial

307

Reporting and the Disclosure

CHAPTER A - DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANY'S BUSINESS - TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

The Company's activities and its business development

3

Investments in the Company's capital and transactions in its shares in the

7

last two years

Dividend distributions in the last two years

8

Financial information concerning the Company's operating segments

9

General environment and the effect of external factors on the Company's

10

operations

Acquisition, development and operation of shopping centers in Northern

14

Acquisition, development and management of shopping centers in

23

Central and Eastern Europe

Israel G

31

Gazit Brasil

34

Gazit Horizons

37

Other activities of the Company that do not comprise a separate sector

40

Adjustments required at Company level

41

Issues relevant to all fields of operation of the group

42

Disclaimer

G City Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 07:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
