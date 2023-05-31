G City : Q1 2023 - Presentation

This presentation includes the company's estimates that constitute forward-looking information as defined in Section 32A of the Securities Law (5778 - 1968), including forecasts, estimates, estimates, financial and operational data referring to future events whose realization is uncertain and not under the control of the company and its holding companies, forecasts and data In relation to the group's asset realization plan and asset financing (including the scope of realization and financing and expected schedules), to projects in planning and development, expected development schedules, investment plan, establishment costs and future revenues and other financial data, as well as to the effects of macroeconomic changes, including inflation rates, interest rates and exchange rates exchange. This information, as stated, is based on the company's subjective assessment which was made based on past experience and professional knowledge accumulated by the company, on the basis of existing information of the company and its held companies and in addition on the company's current expectations and assessments in connection with future developments and trends, and on their expected impact on the company's activities , and everything as known to the company at the time of publication of this presentation.

Although we believe that the assumptions on which any forward-looking statement is based are reasonable, any such assumption may prove to be inaccurate, and the statement based on such assumption may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and trends in the future may vary significantly from those presented or implied by any forward-looking statement in this presentation, depending on a variety of factors, including the risk factors that characterize the activities of the company and its held companies as detailed in the company's periodic report and in other information published by the company as part of its reports to the Israel Securities Authority, Including under the chapter "risk factors" in the company's periodic report, including economic conditions that affect geographic areas, changes in the rental policy of the marketing chains and substantial tenants, risks involved in activity in the field of property renewal and development, competition, increase in operating expenses and other expenses, developments in the economic and geopolitical environment in the areas of activity of the company and its holding companies, as well as developments in the real estate market, including paying attention to macroeconomic trends (including increases in inflation and interest rates in the economy as well as changes in exchange rates), to the COVID epidemic and its global and macroeconomic effects, as well as receiving regulatory approvals required to exploit the development potential, and the completion of the company's implementation plan, and therefore the results of the company's activities, may differ substantially from what is stated in this presentation.

With the exception of the obligation to disclose information as required by securities laws, we do not undertake to update any information contained in this presentation or publish the results of any changes to any statement that may be made to reflect events or circumstances that occurred, or that we became aware of, after the date of this presentation.

The information contained in this presentation does not constitute a prospectus or other offer document, and does not constitute or create any order or offer to sell or part thereof, or any solicitation of any order or offer to buy or subscribe to buy, any securities of G City Ltd. or Any other corporation, and in addition the information or any part of it or the fact of its distribution do not constitute a basis or possibility to rely on them in connection with any action, contract, obligation or in 2 connection with the securities of the company.