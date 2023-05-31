Advanced search
    GCT   IL0001260111

G CITY LTD

(GCT)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-29
11.40 ILS   +1.33%
G City : Q1 2023 - Presentation
PU
G City Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/04Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Citycon Oyj
AQ
G City : Q1 2023 - Presentation

05/31/2023 | 08:38am EDT
FINANCIAL RESULTS FIRST QUARTER 2023

MAY 2023

THE HEART OF IT.

DISCLAIMER

THE HEART OF IT.

This presentation includes the company's estimates that constitute forward-looking information as defined in Section 32A of the Securities Law (5778 - 1968), including forecasts, estimates, estimates, financial and operational data referring to future events whose realization is uncertain and not under the control of the company and its holding companies, forecasts and data In relation to the group's asset realization plan and asset financing (including the scope of realization and financing and expected schedules), to projects in planning and development, expected development schedules, investment plan, establishment costs and future revenues and other financial data, as well as to the effects of macroeconomic changes, including inflation rates, interest rates and exchange rates exchange. This information, as stated, is based on the company's subjective assessment which was made based on past experience and professional knowledge accumulated by the company, on the basis of existing information of the company and its held companies and in addition on the company's current expectations and assessments in connection with future developments and trends, and on their expected impact on the company's activities , and everything as known to the company at the time of publication of this presentation.

Although we believe that the assumptions on which any forward-looking statement is based are reasonable, any such assumption may prove to be inaccurate, and the statement based on such assumption may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and trends in the future may vary significantly from those presented or implied by any forward-looking statement in this presentation, depending on a variety of factors, including the risk factors that characterize the activities of the company and its held companies as detailed in the company's periodic report and in other information published by the company as part of its reports to the Israel Securities Authority, Including under the chapter "risk factors" in the company's periodic report, including economic conditions that affect geographic areas, changes in the rental policy of the marketing chains and substantial tenants, risks involved in activity in the field of property renewal and development, competition, increase in operating expenses and other expenses, developments in the economic and geopolitical environment in the areas of activity of the company and its holding companies, as well as developments in the real estate market, including paying attention to macroeconomic trends (including increases in inflation and interest rates in the economy as well as changes in exchange rates), to the COVID epidemic and its global and macroeconomic effects, as well as receiving regulatory approvals required to exploit the development potential, and the completion of the company's implementation plan, and therefore the results of the company's activities, may differ substantially from what is stated in this presentation.

With the exception of the obligation to disclose information as required by securities laws, we do not undertake to update any information contained in this presentation or publish the results of any changes to any statement that may be made to reflect events or circumstances that occurred, or that we became aware of, after the date of this presentation.

The information contained in this presentation does not constitute a prospectus or other offer document, and does not constitute or create any order or offer to sell or part thereof, or any solicitation of any order or offer to buy or subscribe to buy, any securities of G City Ltd. or Any other corporation, and in addition the information or any part of it or the fact of its distribution do not constitute a basis or possibility to rely on them in connection with any action, contract, obligation or in 2 connection with the securities of the company.

FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PREFORMANCE - MAIN RESULTS

Proportionate NOI

(NIS Millions)

THE HEART OF IT.

Approx.

13.9%

Increase in same properties NOI

343

Approx.

306

67%

12.1%

Group debt is

non-CPI linked2

Q1/2022

Q1/2023

Above

90%

Of rental income in the

group are CPI linked

The FFO1

(NIS Millions)

Occupancy Rate

As of March 31, 2023

92

64

43.8%

+1.0%

Total

Q1/2022

Q1/2023

95.0%

94.0%

Total

98.0%

98.1%

94.6%

95.4%

91.1%

94.3%

92.8%

94.0%

93.1%

94.4%

Israel USA Brazil Central North

Europe Europe

Q1/2022 Q1/2023

(1)FFO management approach for FFO in ISA approach see p.13.

(2)The figures are after the effect of hedging transactions and without a hybrid bond that is not CPI linked and carried a fixed interest rate.

3

FIRST QUARTER OF 2023 VSFIRSTQUARTEROF2022

THE HEART OF IT.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PREFORMANCE - MAIN RESULTS (Cont.)

Increase In Visitor Traffic This Quarter*

10.8%

7.9%

7.6%

18.0%

Brazil

Israel

North

Central

Europe

Europe

Average increase in

11.1%

visitor traffic this

quarter*

Increase In Tenant Sales This Quarter*

10.1%

2.8%

6.2%

25.0%

Brazil

Israel

North

Central

Europe

Europe

Average increase in

11.0% tenant Sales this quarter

Increase in Same Store NOI this Quarter

4.3%

19.6%

8.3%

9.4%

22.6%

Brazil

USA

Israel

North

Central

Europe

Europe

Increase in Same

13.9%

Store NOI

Increase In Average Rent Price Per Sqm

)In Operational Currency(

5.0%

13.3%

8.5%

4.3%

13.4%

Brazil

USA

Israel

North

Central

Europe

Europe

Average Increase In

8.9%

Rent Price Per Sqm

4

*Visitor data and tenant sales are not shown for the US since they are irrelevant to the US portfolio.

4

Disposition Plan for Non-Core Assets (ExpandedSolo)

Status of Asset Sales Since October 2022 until the date of publication of report

NIS Millions

Completed or Under

In Advanced Stages

In Marketing

Binding Agreements

of Negotiations

G Europe

1,780

1,024

2,073

Israel

154

-

145

Gazit

528

-

-

Horizons

Gazit

-

400

241

Brazil

Total

2,462

1,425

2,459

THE HEART OF IT.

Commitment to promotion and completion of the sales process

Reducing the exposure to Brazil and Central Europe

Targeting properties located in the centers of main cities in super urban areas

Binding sales agreements in the amount of approx. NIS

2.5 billion from October 2022 until the date of publication of report

*The data above includes information on an asset realization plan, which is forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Law. The aforementioned data are based on the company's estimates as of this date and may change in the future as a result of the realization of various risks as well as a result of macro-economic changes and events, including in the real estate markets. For more details, see slide 2.

PROMENADA | WARSAW 5

Disclaimer

G City Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 12:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
