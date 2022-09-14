G E Dimitriou Commercial S A : NOTIFICATION pursuant to par. 5 of art. 9 of Law 3556/2007 (Correct Repetition)

The company "G.E. DIMITRIOU S.A." (hereafter the "Company") hereby discloses to the public, pursuant to par. 5 of art. 9 of Law 3556/2007, that following the completion of the corporate actions, which were resolved by the General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders on 18.07.2022, to this date the Company's share capital amounts to five million forty thousand sixty five euro and seventy two cent (€ 5.040.065,72), divided into one hundred twenty six million one thousand six hundred forty three (126.001.643) ordinary shares, of nominal value four cents (€ 0,04) each, each of which carries one (1) vote. From the afore shares:

- the shares listed on the Athens Stock Exchange are shares representing the total amount of forty thousand sixty five euro and seventy two cent (€ 40.065,72), divided into one million one thousand six hundred forty three (1.001.643) ordinary shares, of nominal value four cents (€ 0,04), each of which carried one (1) vote.

- the shares not listed on the Athens Stock Exchange are shares corresponding to the amount of five million euro (€ 5.000.000,00), divided into one hundred twenty five million (125.000.000) ordinary shares, of nominal value four cents (€ 0,04) each, each of which carried one (1) vote.