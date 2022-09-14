Advanced search
G.E. DIMITRIOU COMMERCIAL COMPANY S.A.

G E Dimitriou Commercial S A : NOTIFICATION pursuant to par. 5 of art. 9 of Law 3556/2007 (Correct Repetition)

09/14/2022 | 04:10am EDT
The company "G.E. DIMITRIOU S.A." (hereafter the "Company") hereby discloses to the public, pursuant to par. 5 of art. 9 of Law 3556/2007, that following the completion of the corporate actions, which were resolved by the General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders on 18.07.2022, to this date the Company's share capital amounts to five million forty thousand sixty five euro and seventy two cent (€ 5.040.065,72), divided into one hundred twenty six million one thousand six hundred forty three (126.001.643) ordinary shares, of nominal value four cents (€ 0,04) each, each of which carries one (1) vote. From the afore shares:

- the shares listed on the Athens Stock Exchange are shares representing the total amount of forty thousand sixty five euro and seventy two cent (€ 40.065,72), divided into one million one thousand six hundred forty three (1.001.643) ordinary shares, of nominal value four cents (€ 0,04), each of which carried one (1) vote.

- the shares not listed on the Athens Stock Exchange are shares corresponding to the amount of five million euro (€ 5.000.000,00), divided into one hundred twenty five million (125.000.000) ordinary shares, of nominal value four cents (€ 0,04) each, each of which carried one (1) vote.


Disclaimer

G.E. Dimitriou SA published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 08:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10,7 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net income 2021 -1,48 M -1,48 M -1,48 M
Net Debt 2021 22,5 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,96 M 1,09 M 0,96 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 43,6%
Managers and Directors
Georgios Evangelou Dimitriou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Solomos D. Panagiotis Chief Financial Officer
Aristotelis Pantelis Aibaliotis Independent Non-Executive Director
Periklis D. Galanos Independent Non-Executive Director
Ioannis Sofokli Velani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
G.E. DIMITRIOU COMMERCIAL COMPANY S.A.0.00%1
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-23.47%55 956
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-11.41%33 142
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-5.08%28 584
WHIRLPOOL-37.52%7 992
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-22.35%7 875