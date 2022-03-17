Log in
    GJS   TH0585D10Z03

G J STEEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(GJS)
G J Steel Public : Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting on Schedule for 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Determined the Record Date for the right to attend the meeting

03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Date/Time
17 Mar 2022 17:25:58
Headline
Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting on Schedule for 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Determined the Record Date for the right to attend the meeting
Symbol
GJS
Source
GJS
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 17-Mar-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 29-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 09 : 30
Record date for the right to attend the  : 31-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 30-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Omitted dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : via electronic media (e-AGM)
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 17-Mar-2022
Omitted dividend payment from            :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

GJ Steel pcl published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 10:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
