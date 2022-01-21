G J Steel Public : Notification of the entry in to share sale and purchase agreement by an indirect major shareholder of the Company (Revised)

Tender Offer Subject : Tender offer Listed company subject to tender offer : G J STEEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (GJS) Offeror : NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION Offer price Common shares (baht per share) : 0.59 Net price Common shares (baht per share) : 0.59 Tender offer : Not for delisting Tender Offer Agent : Remark : Price is expected price (can be changed) and the mandatory tender offer will not happen until conditions precedent as set out under the SPA, which include, among others, the Company and G Steel Public Company Limited having obtained the specified permissions from the relevant Thai government authorities, are satisfied or waived pursuant to the terms of the SPA. ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.