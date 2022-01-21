Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. G J Steel Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GJS   TH0585D10Z03

G J STEEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(GJS)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

G J Steel Public : Notification of the entry in to share sale and purchase agreement by an indirect major shareholder of the Company (Revised)

01/21/2022 | 02:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
21 Jan 2022 14:01:09
Headline
Notification of the entry in to share sale and purchase agreement by an indirect major shareholder of the Company (Revised)
Symbol
GJS
Source
GJS
Full Detailed News 
                Tender Offer

Subject                                  : Tender offer
Listed company subject to tender offer   : G J STEEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 
(GJS)
Offeror                                  :
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Offer price
Common shares (baht per share)           : 0.59
Net price
Common shares (baht per share)           : 0.59
Tender offer                             : Not for delisting
Tender Offer Agent                       :
Remark                                   : Price is expected price (can be 
changed) and the mandatory tender offer will not happen until conditions
precedent as set out under the SPA, which include, among others, the Company and
G Steel Public Company Limited having obtained the specified permissions from
the relevant Thai government authorities, are satisfied or waived pursuant to
the terms of the SPA.
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

GJ Steel pcl published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 07:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about G J STEEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:22aG J STEEL PUBLIC : Notification of the entry in to share sale and purchase agreement by an..
PU
01:16aNippon Steel to buy Thai steelmakers in deal worth up to $763 mln
RE
01:02aG J STEEL PUBLIC : Notification of the entry in to share sale and purchase agreement by an..
PU
2021G J STEEL PUBLIC : Opportunity for shareholders to propose agenda of the Annual General Me..
PU
2021G J STEEL PUBLIC : Notification of the Company's Traditional Holidays for Year 2022
PU
2021Progress of Overdue Debts and Legal Disputes for Q3/2021
PU
2021G J Steel Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
2021G J STEEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED(SET : GJS) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021G J Steel Public Company Limited Announces Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ende..
CI
2021G J Steel Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on G J STEEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2020 11 459 M 347 M 347 M
Net income 2020 -605 M -18,3 M -18,3 M
Net Debt 2020 952 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,74x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16 567 M 505 M 501 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart G J STEEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
G J Steel Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kanit Sukonthaman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rajeev Jhawar Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Karl Stewart Chairman
Yotsakorn Srisuksawadi Deputy Chief Financial, Compliance & Legal Officer
Niputh Jitprasonk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
G J STEEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED32.65%505
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.8.52%27 023
JSW STEEL LIMITED4.05%21 822
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-3.39%18 988
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.13.57%18 518
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.-9.32%18 464