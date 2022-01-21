G J Steel Public : Notification of the entry in to share sale and purchase agreement by an indirect major shareholder of the Company (Revised)
01/21/2022 | 02:22am EST
Date/Time
21 Jan 2022 14:01:09
Headline
Notification of the entry in to share sale and purchase agreement by an indirect major shareholder of the Company (Revised)
Symbol
GJS
Source
GJS
Full Detailed News
Tender Offer
Subject : Tender offer
Listed company subject to tender offer : G J STEEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
(GJS)
Offeror :
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Offer price
Common shares (baht per share) : 0.59
Net price
Common shares (baht per share) : 0.59
Tender offer : Not for delisting
Tender Offer Agent :
Remark : Price is expected price (can be
changed) and the mandatory tender offer will not happen until conditions
precedent as set out under the SPA, which include, among others, the Company and
G Steel Public Company Limited having obtained the specified permissions from
the relevant Thai government authorities, are satisfied or waived pursuant to
the terms of the SPA.
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.