G J Steel Public : Progress of Overdue Debts and Legal Disputes for Q2/2022

Progress of Overdue Debts for Q2/2022

According to the previous disclosure to the Stock Exchange of Thailand by G J Steel Public Company Limited ("the Company") in relating to the overdue debts, the Company would like to update the progress of accounts payable defaulting as of Q2/2022 as follows:

Rehabilitation Debt

Descriptions of debt The debt was recorded from the rehabilitation process during the economic crisis caused by the devaluation of the Baht in year 1997 combined with the downturn of the steel market, both domestically and overseas Debt amount (exclude interest) THB 22.05 million Group of creditors Currently, 2 Groups of creditor remain under unsecure debt as detailed below: Creditor group 4 - Employee debt 1.1 Remaining : THB 3.81 million (exclude interest) 1.2 Default date : October 2013 1.3 Interest rate : 7 . 5 % per annum , starting from default date until payment date Creditor group 13 - Trade creditor and service creditor 1.1 Remaining : THB 18.24 Million (exclude interest) 1.2 Default date : July 2012 1.3 Interest rate : 7.5 % per annum, start from default date until payment date Repayment schedule Immediately on demand Transaction size 0.12% of total assets as of 30 June 2022

Solutions:

As the creditors are in the Rehabilitation plan (year 2000) and the above represents 4 creditors who have not claimed and will be paid immediately on demand. The Company still records these liabilities until they expire the legal prescription period of liabilities as per the Civil & Commercial Code in Thailand.

The impact on the financial position and results of the Company's operations:

Since the rehabilitation debt amounts are not significant when comparing to the Company's total debt, the default interest if occurred will not impact the overall financial statement and the business of the Company.