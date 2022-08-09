Log in
    GJS   TH0585D10Z03

G J STEEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(GJS)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-07
0.3900 THB    0.00%
09:36aG J STEEL PUBLIC : Progress of Overdue Debts and Legal Disputes for Q2/2022
PU
06/24G J Steel Public Company Limited Appoints Rajeev Jhawar as Chief Compliance and Legal Officer, with Effect from 1 July 2022
CI
05/11G J Steel Public Company Limited Reports Production Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
G J Steel Public : Progress of Overdue Debts and Legal Disputes for Q2/2022

08/09/2022 | 09:36am EDT
GJS

บริษัท เจจีสตีล จ ำกัด (มหำชน)

G J Steel Public Company Limited

Quality Steel by Quality People

ทะเบียนเลขที่0107538000401

Progress of Overdue Debts for Q2/2022

According to the previous disclosure to the Stock Exchange of Thailand by G J Steel Public Company Limited ("the Company") in relating to the overdue debts, the Company would like to update the progress of accounts payable defaulting as of Q2/2022 as follows:

Rehabilitation Debt

Descriptions of debt

The

debt was recorded from the rehabilitation process during the

economic crisis caused by the devaluation of the Baht in year 1997

combined with the downturn of the steel market, both domestically and

overseas

Debt amount (exclude interest)

THB 22.05 million

Group of creditors

Currently, 2 Groups of creditor remain under unsecure debt as detailed

below:

Creditor group 4 - Employee debt

1.1

Remaining : THB 3.81 million (exclude interest)

1.2

Default date : October 2013

1.3

Interest rate : 7 . 5 % per annum , starting from default date until

payment date

Creditor group 13 - Trade creditor and service creditor

1.1

Remaining : THB 18.24 Million (exclude interest)

1.2

Default date : July 2012

1.3

Interest rate : 7.5 % per annum, start from default date until payment

date

Repayment schedule

Immediately on demand

Transaction size

0.12% of total assets as of 30 June 2022

Solutions:

As the creditors are in the Rehabilitation plan (year 2000) and the above represents 4 creditors who have not claimed and will be paid immediately on demand. The Company still records these liabilities until they expire the legal prescription period of liabilities as per the Civil & Commercial Code in Thailand.

The impact on the financial position and results of the Company's operations:

Since the rehabilitation debt amounts are not significant when comparing to the Company's total debt, the default interest if occurred will not impact the overall financial statement and the business of the Company.

ส ำนักงำนใหญ่

: 88

ปำโซ่ทำวเวอร์ชั้น 24 ถนนสีลม แขวงสุริยวงศ์ เขตบำงรัก กรุงเทพฯ10500

โทร (66) 02-267-8222 แฟ็ กซ์66( ) 02-267-9048-9

Head Office

: 88

PASO Tower, 24th Floor, Silom Road, Suriyawong, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Tel: (66) 02-267-8222 Fax: (66) 02-267-9048-9

โรงงำน

:

นิคมอุตสำหกรรมดับบลิวเอชเอชลบุรี1 เลขที่358 หมู่6 ถนนทำงหลวง 331 ต ำบลบ่อวิน อเภอศรีรำชำำ

ชลบุรี20230

โทร (66) 038-345-950 แฟ็ กซ์66( ) 038-345-693

Factory

:

WHA Chonburi Industrial Estate 1, 358 Moo 6, Highway 331, Bowin, Sriracha, Chonburi 20230, Thailand

Tel: (66) 038-345-950 Fax: (66) 038-345-693

Disclaimer

GJ Steel pcl published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 13:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
