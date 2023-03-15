Advanced search
    GML   IT0005498610

G.M. LEATHER S.P.A.

(GML)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:34 2023-03-15 pm EDT
1.770 EUR   -3.80%
GM Leather announces resignation of CFO Maria Grazia Dorigo

03/15/2023 | 02:12pm EDT
(Alliance News) - GM Leather Spa announced Wednesday that non-independent director Maria Grazia Dorigo has resigned with immediate effect.

In addition, Dorigo is also stepping down from her positions as the group's chief financial officer and investor relations manager.

While waiting for the board to make the "necessary resolutions for the integration of the board at the first useful meeting," CEO Marco Malagutti will serve as the group's CFO on an interim basis, the company explained.

GM Leather's stock on Wednesday closed 3.8 percent in the red at EUR1.77 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about G.M. LEATHER S.P.A.
02:12pGM Leather announces resignation of CFO Maria Grazia Dorigo
AN
02/23GM Leather concludes extraordinary internationalization transaction
AN
02/03ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Growens in rally; 4AIM Sica..
AN
2022G.M. Leather S.p.A. lists on Euronext Growth Milan
AQ
2022G.M. Leather S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of €3.6 million.
CI
2022G.M. Leather S.p.A. has filed an IPO.
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 45,2 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 12,0 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,7 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 100%
Chart G.M. LEATHER S.P.A.
G.M. Leather S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends G.M. LEATHER S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,84 €
Average target price 6,45 €
Spread / Average Target 251%
Managers and Directors
Marco Malagutti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Grazia Dorigo Chief Financial Officer, Director & IR Manager
Carmen Marcigaglia Chairman
Massimo Folador Independent Director
Carlo Carpano Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
G.M. LEATHER S.P.A.3.66%22
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.5.40%8 422
TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS GROUP CO., LTD.20.93%2 626
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.3.95%2 519
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED12.44%2 413
TEIJIN LIMITED7.38%1 976