GM Leather announces resignation of CFO Maria Grazia Dorigo

(Alliance News) - GM Leather Spa announced Wednesday that non-independent director Maria Grazia Dorigo has resigned with immediate effect.

In addition, Dorigo is also stepping down from her positions as the group's chief financial officer and investor relations manager.

While waiting for the board to make the "necessary resolutions for the integration of the board at the first useful meeting," CEO Marco Malagutti will serve as the group's CFO on an interim basis, the company explained.

GM Leather's stock on Wednesday closed 3.8 percent in the red at EUR1.77 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.