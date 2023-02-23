Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. G.M. Leather S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GML   IT0005498610

G.M. LEATHER S.P.A.

(GML)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:50 2023-02-23 am EST
1.710 EUR   +0.88%
01:18pGM Leather concludes extraordinary internationalization transaction
AN
02/03ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Growens in rally; 4AIM Sicaf bearish
AN
2022G.M. Leather S.p.A. lists on Euronext Growth Milan
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GM Leather concludes extraordinary internationalization transaction

02/23/2023 | 01:18pm EST
(Alliance News) - GM Leather Spa announced Thursday that, through its subsidiary Genesi Srl, it has finalized an extraordinary transaction that allows the group to internalize an upstream production process in order to bring marginality and preside over the phases with greater added value from a green perspective.

Genesi has signed with Conceria Palladio Spa a business branch lease agreement and a sublease agreement for real estate instrumental to the operation of the business located in Zermeghedo (VI), in part already leased to the associated company Snam di Marcigaglia A e C Srl.

The contracts provide for a term of 20 years effective March 1, 2023 - with the possibility of tacit renewal for an additional 10 years in the absence of termination to be given at least 12 months' notice - and an additional annual fee for the GM group of EUR276,000.00 plus VAT.

Genesi takes over from Tannery Palladio as the employer of 22 employees.

At the same time, GM Leather purchased machinery, equipment and movable assets from Conceria Palladio with a total value of EUR5 million plus VAT.

"Conceria Palladio represents for GM Leather a historical supplier that carries out, for the fresh leathers purchased by the group, the preliminary activities of greening, liming, fleshing, decalcination and pickling aimed at tanning and subsequent splitting of the leather in full thickness to obtain the wet blue grain," the company explained in a note.

GM Leather on Thursday finished in the green by 0.9 percent at EUR1.71 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
G.M. LEATHER S.P.A. 0.88% 1.71 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
S&P GSCI PALLADIUM INDEX -3.68% 910.3954 Real-time Quote.-14.93%
SNAM S.P.A. 0.21% 4.68 Delayed Quote.3.16%
Financials
Sales 2022 45,2 M 48,1 M 48,1 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 12,0 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19,0 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 100%
Chart G.M. LEATHER S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
G.M. Leather S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G.M. LEATHER S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,70 €
Average target price 6,45 €
Spread / Average Target 281%
Managers and Directors
Marco Malagutti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Grazia Dorigo Chief Financial Officer, Director & IR Manager
Carmen Marcigaglia Chairman
Massimo Folador Independent Director
Carlo Carpano Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
G.M. LEATHER S.P.A.-4.51%20
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.13.49%9 036
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.21.05%2 922
YANTAI TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.27.02%2 748
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED14.23%2 436
TEIJIN LIMITED13.20%2 080