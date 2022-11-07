G Medical Innovations : GMVD – Notice of Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders to be held November 15 2022

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The Extraordinary General Meeting of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. will be at the physical location of the Chairman and virtually held on November 15, 2022, commencing at 5:00pm (Israel time)

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") strongly encourages all shareholders (the "Shareholders") to vote by directed proxy for the extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting"). Proxy Forms for the meeting should be lodged before 12:00pm (Israel time) on November 10,

2022. The Company has made arrangements for Shareholders who wish to remotely participate in the Meeting via teleconference:

Virtual meeting room:

https://zoom.us/j/92170654740?pwd=SEErQU9PbGYxclFxc1I0RnFEaDZXdz09

Teleconference:

+13602095623,,92170654740#,,,,*023390# US

+13863475053,,92170654740#,,,,*023390# US

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/alfqLEqkq

Meeting ID: 921 7065 4740

Passcode: 023390

Please note that Shareholders who participate electronically will not be considered present at the meeting for the purposes of voting, and note that all Shareholders participating in such manner will be able to communicate with each other simultaneously and instantaneously.

If the above arrangements with respect to the Meeting change, Shareholders will be updated via the Company's website at www.gmedinnovations.com.

This notice (the "Notice") should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser prior to voting.

A poll will be called on all resolutions being considered at this Meeting.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at the physical location of the Chairman and virtually on November 15, 2022 at 5:00pm (Israel time) for the following purposes: