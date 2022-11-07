G Medical Innovations : GMVD – Proxy Statement for Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders to be held November 15 2022

Click on Proxy Voter Login and log-on using the below control number. Voting will be open until 11:59 pm EST on November 14, 2022.
2022 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Proxy Card - G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd.
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" PROPOSAL 1, 2 AND 3.
For the consolidation of Shares on a 30 to 1 basis such that every 30 Shares of the Company, including those held by Shareholders, would be consolidated into 1 Share (the "Consolidation").
To increase the authorised share capital of the Company by the sum of US $90,000,000 by the creation of 33,333,333.333 Shares of a par value of US $2.70 each such that the total authorised share capital of the Company is US $270,000,000 divided into 100,000,000 Shares of par value US $2.70 each.
For the amendment and restatement of the memorandum and articles of association of the Company in accordance with the Companies Act (As Revised) of the Cayman Islands (the "ARMAA").
Note: This proxy must be signed exactly as the name appears hereon. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee or guardian, please give full title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by a duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by an authorized person.
G MEDICAL INNOVATIONS HOLDINGS LTD.
Extraordinary General Meeting
To Be Held on November 15, 2022
(the "Meeting")
G MEDICAL INNOVATIONS HOLDINGS LTD.
THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The undersigned shareholder of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (the "Company"), revoking all prior proxies, hereby appoints Dr. Kenneth R. Melani, as the Chairman of the Meeting, with full power to act with power of substitution, as proxy and attorney-in- fact and hereby authorizes him to represent and vote all shares in the capital of the Company, which the undersigned will be entitled to vote if personally present at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held by way of Virtual meeting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (Israel time), and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. Each Share is entitled to one vote.
The proxy is further authorized to vote, in his/her/their discretion, upon such other business as may properly come before the Meeting.
THIS PROXY, WHEN PROPERLY EXECUTED, WILL BE VOTED AS DIRECTED. IF THIS PROXY IS SIGNED AND RETURNED BUT NO DIRECTION IS MADE, THE PROXY SHALL BE VOTED FOR ITEM 1, 2 AND 3 AS SET OUT IN THE NOTICE CALLING THE MEETING AND, IN THE CASE OF OTHER MATTERS THAT LEGALLY COME BEFORE THE MEETING, AS SAID PROXY(S) MAY DEEM ADVISABLE.
