Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMVD   KYG394622081

G MEDICAL INNOVATIONS HOLDINGS LTD

(GMVD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-11-04 pm EDT
0.1390 USD   +5.86%
04:22aG Medical Innovations : GMVD – Proxy Statement for Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders to be held November 15 2022
PU
10/20G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd announced that it expects to receive $0.5 million in funding
CI
10/06G Medical Innovations is introducing a Monkeypox consumer home health test kit, along with 30 new direct to consumer home health testing kits with 24 to 48 hours results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

G Medical Innovations : GMVD – Proxy Statement for Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders to be held November 15 2022

11/07/2022 | 04:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* SPECIMEN *

1 MAIN STREET ANYWHERE PA 99999-9999

VOTE ON INTERNET

Go to http://www.vstocktransfer.com/proxy

Click on Proxy Voter Login and log-on using the below control number. Voting will be open until 11:59 pm EST on November 14, 2022.

CONTROL #

VOTE BY EMAIL

Mark, sign and date your proxy card and return it to vote@vstocktransfer.com

VOTE BY MAIL

Mark, sign and date your proxy card and return it in the envelope we have provided.

VOTE BY FAX

Mark, sign and date your proxy card and return it to 646-536-3179.

Please Vote, Sign, Date and Return Promptly in the Enclosed Envelope.

2022 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Proxy Card - G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd.

DETACH PROXY CARD HERE TO VOTE BY MAIL

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" PROPOSAL 1, 2 AND 3.

  1. For the consolidation of Shares on a 30 to 1 basis such that every 30 Shares of the Company, including those held by Shareholders, would be consolidated into 1 Share (the "Consolidation").

VOTE FOR

VOTE AGAINST

ABSTAIN

  1. To increase the authorised share capital of the Company by the sum of US $90,000,000 by the creation of 33,333,333.333 Shares of a par value of US $2.70 each such that the total authorised share capital of the Company is US $270,000,000 divided into 100,000,000 Shares of par value US $2.70 each.

VOTE FOR

VOTE AGAINST

ABSTAIN

  1. For the amendment and restatement of the memorandum and articles of association of the Company in accordance with the Companies Act (As Revised) of the Cayman Islands (the "ARMAA").

VOTE FOR

VOTE AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Date

Signature

Signature, if held jointly

________________

________________________

________________________

Note: This proxy must be signed exactly as the name appears hereon. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee or guardian, please give full title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by a duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by an authorized person.

To change the address on your account, please check the box at right and indicate your new address.

* SPECIMEN *

AC:ACCT9999

90.00

G MEDICAL INNOVATIONS HOLDINGS LTD.

Extraordinary General Meeting

To Be Held on November 15, 2022

(the "Meeting")

G MEDICAL INNOVATIONS HOLDINGS LTD.

THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The undersigned shareholder of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (the "Company"), revoking all prior proxies, hereby appoints Dr. Kenneth R. Melani, as the Chairman of the Meeting, with full power to act with power of substitution, as proxy and attorney-in- fact and hereby authorizes him to represent and vote all shares in the capital of the Company, which the undersigned will be entitled to vote if personally present at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held by way of Virtual meeting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (Israel time), and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. Each Share is entitled to one vote.

The proxy is further authorized to vote, in his/her/their discretion, upon such other business as may properly come before the Meeting.

THIS PROXY, WHEN PROPERLY EXECUTED, WILL BE VOTED AS DIRECTED. IF THIS PROXY IS SIGNED AND RETURNED BUT NO DIRECTION IS MADE, THE PROXY SHALL BE VOTED FOR ITEM 1, 2 AND 3 AS SET OUT IN THE NOTICE CALLING THE MEETING AND, IN THE CASE OF OTHER MATTERS THAT LEGALLY COME BEFORE THE MEETING, AS SAID PROXY(S) MAY DEEM ADVISABLE.

PLEASE INDICATE YOUR VOTE ON THE REVERSE SIDE

(Continued and to be signed on Reverse Side)

Disclaimer

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 09:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about G MEDICAL INNOVATIONS HOLDINGS LTD
04:22aG Medical Innovations : GMVD – Proxy Statement for Extraordinary Meeting of Sharehol..
PU
10/20G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd announced that it expects to receive $0.5 million in..
CI
10/06G Medical Innovations is introducing a Monkeypox consumer home health test kit, along ..
GL
10/06G Medical Innovations Introduces a Monkeypox Consumer Home Health Test Kit, Along with ..
CI
08/23Speculative Medical Device Companies Making Waves (WHSI, HRAL, INND, RCSF, GMVD)
AQ
07/13G. Medical Health and Wellness, Inc. Introduces Affordable, New Direct to Consumer Home..
CI
07/07G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd Appoints Mr. Igor Bluvstein as Chief Financial Offic..
CI
06/17G Medical Innovations : Notice of annual general meeting to be held on July 20, 2022
PU
06/13Top Midday Gainers
MT
05/20G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd announces an Equity Buyback for $1 million worth of ..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 8,50 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,04 M 4,04 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 198 062x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart G MEDICAL INNOVATIONS HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G MEDICAL INNOVATIONS HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,14 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 4 217%
Managers and Directors
Yacov Geva President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kobi Ben-Efraim CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Kenneth R. Melani Non-Executive Chairman
Benny Tal CTO, Vice President-Research & Development
Yehoshua Jacob Gleitman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
G MEDICAL INNOVATIONS HOLDINGS LTD-91.68%4
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-25.73%195 271
DANAHER CORPORATION-24.94%179 785
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-33.33%84 646
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-2.10%59 570
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-16.27%53 684