G Mining Ventures Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 1.11 million compared to net income of USD 1.38 million a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was USD 5.73 million compared to USD 0.339262 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.02. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.02.
November 24, 2023 at 02:21 pm EST
