G Mining Ventures Corp. is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects, to capitalize on the value uplift from mine development. The Companyâs flagship Tocantinzinho Gold Project, covers 996 square kilometers (km2) land package, has access via 103 kilometers (km) of all-weather roads starting from the national highway, the BR-163, that links the industries in southern Brazil to the city of Belem in the north. Tocantinzinho is a permitted, construction ready, open-pit gold deposit containing 2.0 million ounces of reserves located in Para State, Brazil. The Companyâs 100%-owned Cameron Lake Project is located 30 km north of Lebel-sur-Quevillon within the Quebec Province of Canada. The Project, comprising of 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares, is located within the Cameron Deformation Corridor of the Harricana-Turgeon Greenstone Belt (HTGB) of the Abitibi Subprovince.

Sector Gold