G Mining Ventures Corp.(TSXV:GMIN) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects, to capitalize on the value uplift from mine development. The Company’s flagship Tocantinzinho Gold Project, covers 996 square kilometers (km2) land package, has access via 103 kilometers (km) of all-weather roads starting from the national highway, the BR-163, that links the industries in southern Brazil to the city of Belem in the north. Tocantinzinho is a permitted, construction ready, open-pit gold deposit containing 2.0 million ounces of reserves located in Para State, Brazil. The Company’s 100%-owned Cameron Lake Project is located 30 km north of Lebel-sur-Quevillon within the Quebec Province of Canada. The Project, comprising of 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares, is located within the Cameron Deformation Corridor of the Harricana-Turgeon Greenstone Belt (HTGB) of the Abitibi Subprovince.

Sector Gold