G Mining Ventures : GMIN MD&A 2022-03-31 Amended

Notice of Refiling of Management Discussion & Analysis
Dated June 09, 2022
The accompanying management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the Corporation have been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, management. This amended MD&A replaces and supersedes the initial MD&A previously filed as of May 26, 2022, and have been changed to reflect a change of comparative period for the sections "OPERATIONS", "LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES" and "RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS" to comply with the Notice of Change of Year End filed on September 23, 2021. There were no changes to the financial information relating to the three months ended March 31, 2022.
G MINING VENTURES CORP.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
This MD&A of the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of G Mining Ventures Corp. (hereinafter designated as the "Corporation" or "GMIN") for the three months ended March 31, 2022, should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the fourteen months ended December 31, 2021. This MD&A is dated June 09, 2022, and all monetary amounts are expressed in United States dollars ("US$"), the Corporation's presentation currency. References to "CA$" refer to Canadian dollars.
Additional information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.gminingventures.comand under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The Corporation has prepared its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
Changes in year-end and in presentation currency
Effective in fiscal year 2021, the Corporation changed its financial year-end from October 31 to December 31, notably to align the year-ends of the Corporation and of its subsidiary located in Brazil which operates on a calendar fiscal year-end. Accordingly, this MD&A presents the three months ended March 31, 2022, and the condensed interim consolidated financial statements present the consolidated statements of financial position as at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, and the results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the three months ended April 30, 2021.
Prior to November 1, 2020, the Corporation reported its annual and quarterly consolidated statements of financial position, comprehensive loss, shareholder's equity and cash flows in CA$. Effective November 1, 2020, the Corporation changed its reporting currency to the US$ to facilitate the comparability of the Corporation's financial information with that of similar mining companies. In accordance with International Accounting Standard 21, The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates, the Corporation's consolidated financial statements for all periods presented have been translated into US$. The consolidated statements of comprehensive loss and the consolidated statements of cash flows for each year have been translated into the presentation currency using the average exchange rate prevailing during each year. All assets and liabilities have been translated using the exchange rate prevailing at the statements of financial position dates. Equity transactions have been translated at the exchange rate in effect on the date of the specific transaction. All resulting exchange differences arising from the translation are included in other comprehensive income or loss as foreign currency translation adjustments. All comparative financial information has been restated to reflect the Corporation's results as if they had been historically reported in US$.
This MD&A contains"forward-lookinginformation" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, includingforward-lookinginformation about the Corporation's plans, operations, estimates, and exploration and acquisition spending. Particular attention should be given to the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of this MD&A and to the"Forward-Lookinginformation and material assumptions" section immediately below.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND MATERIAL ASSUMPTIONS
Forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A include particularly, but without limitation, those related to the Feasibility Study (as defined hereinafter) results (as such results are set out in the table featured below, and are commented in the relevant section of this MD&A), such as the Tocantinzinho Gold Project's (the "Project") production profile, the Project's life of mine ("LOM"), construction and payback periods, NPV, IRR, (direct/indirect, before/after tax) capital costs, contingency, industry leading operating costs,all-insustaining cost ("AISC"), sustaining capital costs, free cash flows, mineral proven and probable reserves, measured and indicated ("M&I") resources, open pit ore and waste extraction, mill feed, milling process and recovery, power supply arrangements and power consumption, and closure costs.
G MINING VENTURES CORP.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND MATERIAL ASSUMPTIONS (continued)
Forward-looking information is generally signified by words such as "forecast", "projected", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "will", "should" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions, expectations, and projections that the Corporation believes were reasonable at the time such information was disclosed, but assurance cannot be given that any of these assumptions, expectations or projections will prove to be correct, and the forward-looking information in this MD&A should not be unduly relied upon. Any of the forward- looking information and the aforesaid assumptions, expectations and projections may prove to be incorrect as they are subject to uncertainties and risks.
Many of these uncertainties and risks can affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those implied in any forward-looking statement; future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. A reference to a non-comprehensive list of uncertainties and risks, which are typical for mining companies, is provided in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section hereinafter.
In addition, but without limitation, there can be no assurance that the Feasibility Study results will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events can differ materially from those anticipated in the Feasibility Study. Particularly, but without limitation, there can be no assurance that:
all permits necessary to build and bring the Project into commercial production will be obtained or, as applicable, reinstated;
the price of gold environment and the inflationary context will remain conducive to bringing the Project into commercial production;
budgetary quotes, as well as the Project's economics (IRR, NPV, AISC, etc.) outlined in the Feasibility Study, will prove accurate;
the eventual mine production will prove consistent with the mineral reserves and M&I resources set out in the Feasibility Study;
the business conditions in Brazil will remain favorable for developing mines such as the Project; and
the Corporation will bring the Project into commercial production and that it will acquire any other significant precious metal assets.
Forward-looking statements are featured in this MD&A for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as several important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions, and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors, as well as the non-comprehensive list of risks and uncertainties provided hereafter, are not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.
G MINING VENTURES CORP.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS
Release of 2022 Feasibility Study: On February 9, 2022, the Corporation announced the results of its 2022 Feasibility Study (the "FS" or the "Feasibility Study") for the development of its wholly owned and permitted Tocantinzinho Gold Project, located in Para State, Brazil. The FS outlines total gold production of 1.8 million gold ounces over 10.5 years, resulting in an average annual gold production profile of 174,700 ounces with AISC per ounce of $681. The Project after-tax net present value (5% discount rate) is $622 million with an after-tax internal rate of return of 24% at a gold price of $1,600 per ounce, and $833 million at a spot price of $1,800 per ounce.
Early Warrant Exercise by Insiders: The Gignac Family, management, and directors of the Corporation have exercised a cumulative total of 6 million common shares purchase warrants ("warrants"). These warrants were issued in connection with the Corporation's private placement of units completed in November 2020 and were set to expire on May 25, 2022 and also June 15, 2022 for warrants held by Life of Mine Investments Inc. and related persons.
Project Development by Industry-leading technical team: On January 27, 2022, and in connection with the MSA (as defined hereafter), the Corporation entered, into a Detailed Engineering Services and Construction Management Contract with G Mining Services Inc. ("GMS") for its Project. An arm's length Master Services and Cooperation Agreement (the "MSA") was entered into as of January 26, 2021, with GMS, a private consultancy firm directly involved in the successful construction and development of the Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador (Lundin Gold Inc.) and the Merian gold mine in Suriname (Newmont Mining Corp.), among other projects; more information about the MSA is provided in section "Transactions with Related Parties" hereinafter.
DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS
The Corporation is an exploration stage company incorporated on November 23, 2017, under the laws of the province of British Columbia, Canada. Its principal business activities are the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The Corporation's principal place of business is at 7900, W. Taschereau Blvd., Building D, Suite 210, Brossard, Québec, Canada, J4X 1C2. The Corporation's registered and records office is at 595 Burrard Street, Suite 2600, Three Bentall Center, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V7X 1L3.
On December 17, 2020, a Certificate of Continuance was issued to the Corporation under section 187 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (CBCA). The Corporation's name changed from Kanadario Gold Inc. The Corporation's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "GMIN" and on the OTCQB Market under the symbol "GMINF".
Since the acquisition of the Project, the Corporation's primary focus has been to advance the Project.
CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS SINCE JANUARY 1, 2022
Release of 2022 Feasibility Study on the Project under an NI 43-101 Technical Report
On February 9, 2022, the Corporation announced the results of an updated Feasibility Study for the development of the Project. The Feasibility Study replaces a feasibility study completed by Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado") in 2019 (the "2019 FS"), with updated mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, re- sequenced mine plan, refined mill designs, and updated current capital and operating cost estimates. The Feasibility Study was filed with SEDAR on February 9, 2022. The following information regarding the Project is extracted from the press release disseminated on February 9, 2022. The Corporation retained GMS and SRK Consulting Canada Inc. ("SRK") as lead consultants, along with other engineering consultants, to complete the Feasibility Study and prepare a technical report in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
G MINING VENTURES CORP.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS SINCE JANUARY 1, 2022 (continued)
Release of 2022 Feasibility Study on the Project under an NI 43-101 Technical Report (continued)
Description
Units
Feasibility Study
2019 FS
Production Data (Operations Period)
Mine Life
years
10.5
10.0
Average Milling Throughput
tpd
12,587
11,890
Average Milling Throughput
Mt / year
4.6
4.3
Strip Ratio
waste : ore
3.4
3.7
Pre-Strip Tonnage
Mt
17.1
22.7
Total Tonnage (exclusive of pre-strip)
Mt
194.9
164.6
Ore Tonnage Milled
Mt
48.3
40.0
Gold Head Grade
g/t
1.31
1.41
Contained Gold
koz
2,036
1,817
Recovery
%
90.1%
89.5%
Total Gold Production
koz
1,834
1,625
Average Annual Gold Production
koz
175
163
First Five Full Years
koz
196
187
Operating Costs (Average LOM)
Mining Cost
USD/t mined
$2.36
$2.77
Mining Cost
USD/t milled
$9.51
$11.41
Processing Cost
USD/t milled
$8.83
$9.03
G&A Cost
USD/t milled
$3.13
$2.99
Total Site Costs
USD/t milled
$21.48
$23.43
Total Site Costs
USD/oz
$565
$577
Total Operating Costs / Cash Costs
USD/oz
$623
$633
AISC
USD/oz
$681
$735
Capital Costs
Initial Capital
USD M
$427
$400
Life of Mine Sustaining Capital
USD M
$71
$129
Closure Costs
USD M
$24
$27
Capital Costs before Tax
USD M
$522
$556
Net Taxes Payable
USD M
$42
$35
Total Capital Costs
USD M
$564
$590
Financial Evaluation
Gold Price Assumption
USD/oz
$1,600
$1,500
USD:BRL FX Assumption
x
5.20
4.00
After-Tax NPV5%
USD M
$622
$409
After-Tax IRR
%
24.2%
19.7%
Payback
Years
3.2
3.4
