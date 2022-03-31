G Mining Ventures : GMIN MD&A 2022-03-31 Amended

G MINING VENTURES CORP.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

This MD&A of the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of G Mining Ventures Corp. (hereinafter designated as the "Corporation" or "GMIN") for the three months ended March 31, 2022, should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the fourteen months ended December 31, 2021. This MD&A is dated June 09, 2022, and all monetary amounts are expressed in United States dollars ("US$"), the Corporation's presentation currency. References to "CA$" refer to Canadian dollars.

Additional information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.gminingventures.comand under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Corporation has prepared its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Changes in year-end and in presentation currency

Effective in fiscal year 2021, the Corporation changed its financial year-end from October 31 to December 31, notably to align the year-ends of the Corporation and of its subsidiary located in Brazil which operates on a calendar fiscal year-end. Accordingly, this MD&A presents the three months ended March 31, 2022, and the condensed interim consolidated financial statements present the consolidated statements of financial position as at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, and the results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the three months ended April 30, 2021.

Prior to November 1, 2020, the Corporation reported its annual and quarterly consolidated statements of financial position, comprehensive loss, shareholder's equity and cash flows in CA$. Effective November 1, 2020, the Corporation changed its reporting currency to the US$ to facilitate the comparability of the Corporation's financial information with that of similar mining companies. In accordance with International Accounting Standard 21, The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates, the Corporation's consolidated financial statements for all periods presented have been translated into US$. The consolidated statements of comprehensive loss and the consolidated statements of cash flows for each year have been translated into the presentation currency using the average exchange rate prevailing during each year. All assets and liabilities have been translated using the exchange rate prevailing at the statements of financial position dates. Equity transactions have been translated at the exchange rate in effect on the date of the specific transaction. All resulting exchange differences arising from the translation are included in other comprehensive income or loss as foreign currency translation adjustments. All comparative financial information has been restated to reflect the Corporation's results as if they had been historically reported in US$.

This MD&A contains "forward-lookinginformation" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, including forward-lookinginformation about the Corporation's plans, operations, estimates, and exploration and acquisition spending. Particular attention should be given to the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of this MD&A and to the "Forward-Lookinginformation and material assumptions" section immediately below.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND MATERIAL ASSUMPTIONS

Forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A include particularly, but without limitation, those related to the Feasibility Study (as defined hereinafter) results (as such results are set out in the table featured below, and are commented in the relevant section of this MD&A), such as the Tocantinzinho Gold Project's (the "Project") production profile, the Project's life of mine ("LOM"), construction and payback periods, NPV, IRR, (direct/indirect, before/after tax) capital costs, contingency, industry leading operating costs, all-insustaining cost ("AISC"), sustaining capital costs, free cash flows, mineral proven and probable reserves, measured and indicated ("M&I") resources, open pit ore and waste extraction, mill feed, milling process and recovery, power supply arrangements and power consumption, and closure costs.