G R Infraprojects Limited is an India-based infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the business of engineering procurement and construction (EPC) and project management services for roads & highways, bridges, airport runway, railways, metros, power transmission and tunneling, and development, operations and maintenance of roads and highways on a build operate and transfer (BOT) basis and hybrid annuity model (HAM). It is also engaged in the manufacturing activities for bitumen processing, thermoplastic road-marking paint, road signage, and electronic equipment, and fabrication of galvanized metal crash barriers and overhead equipment (OHE Mast). The Company offers the entire range of services on a turnkey basis in railway infrastructure projects. It is focused on the construction of tunnels in hydropower, railways, metro rail, roads, and highways in India. It also undertakes repair and maintenance of projects in accordance with its contractual arrangements.