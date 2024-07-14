19,337,810 Equity Shares of G R Infraprojects Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-JUL-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 1100 days starting from 10-JUL-2021 to 14-JUL-2024.

Details:
The promoters have agreed not to dispose off an aggregate of 20% of the fully diluted post-offer share capital for 3 years from the allotment date.

The entire remaining pre-offer share capital will be escrowed for 1 year from the allotment date.