(Alliance News) - G Rent Spa announced Thursday that it has appointed CFO SIM Spa as specialist operator, which will take over from MIT SIM Spa.

The appointment will be effective Jan. 27.

On Thursday, G Rent closed in the green by 4.7 percent at EUR0.68 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

