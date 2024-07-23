(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

G Rent rises 6.7 percent after giving up 16 percent in the last month and 14 percent in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has lost 40 percent.

----------

Mit SIM advances 4.9% after rising 8.9% in the last month. In the six-month period, the stock has given up 3.9% and in the year it has lost 6.0%.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Execus gives up 4.8% after falling 21% in the last month and 56% in the last six.

----------

AATech is in the red 4.6% after rallying 25% in the last month. In the last six months, the stock has given up 12% and has lost 5.3% in the last year.

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.