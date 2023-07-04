(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Società Editoriale il Fatto takes the top spot and rises 14 percent to EUR0.44 per share. The stock continues its positive performance that in the last month has seen it gather 28 percent, in the last six months 30 percent, and in the last year 5.2 percent.

----------

Visibilia Editore also does well, up 14 percent. The stock has gained 227% in the past thirty days and 535% in the past six months.

----------

LOSERS

----------

G Rent sits at the tail end of the list and gives up 8.0% to EUR1.15 per share. The stock has lost 26% in the last month, 44% in the last six months, and 60% in the last year.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.