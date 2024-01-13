G.S. Auto International Limited announced that the board of directors of the company, in its meeting held on January 13, 2024, has approved the appointment of Mr. Sandeep as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer under the category of Key Managerial Personnel of the company with effect from January 13, 2024. Mr. Sandeep is a Member of ICSI and holds Master degree in Commerce (Business Innovations). He also has total 5 years of experience in Secretarial field.

The board also noted the cessation of Mr. Harkirat Singh Ryait, Executive Director as the Compliance Officer of the company with effect from January 13, 2024.