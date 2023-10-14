More about the company
G.S. Auto International Limited is an India-based manufacturer of auto components for commercial vehicles and agricultural equipment. The Company manufactures automotive suspension and fastening components for Indian and international, utility vehicles, commercial vehicles, multi-axle vehicles, trailers, and special purpose vehicles. It operates through one segment, auto components. The Company's products include machined parts, forged parts, non-ferrous cast components, ductile iron cast components, trailer parts, clutch assemblies, disc assemblies and its components. Its machined parts include King Pin Set, Spring Pins, Shackle Bolts, Check Nuts, Axle Studs and Genuine Nuts. Its forged parts include Castle Nuts, Hex Nuts, Flange Nuts, and Washer Type Nuts. Its ductile iron cast components include Spring Hanger Shackle/Bracket, Engine Mounting, Base Plates, Threaded Rings and Compressor Mounting Bracket.