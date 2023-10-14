G.S. Auto International Limited announced the resignation of Ms. Mani Saggi as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer with effect from closure of Business hours on October 14, 2023. Due to better growth and career Opportunities. Mr. Harkirat Singh Ryait appointed as Compliance Officer under the category of Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from October 15, 2023.

Mr. Harkirat Singh Ryait is an Executive Director of this Company.