G TECH Optoelectronics : Announcement of the company's self-consolidated financial information of February 2022.

Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08
2.Cause of occurrence:According to the request by TWSE, announced the company
Self-consolidated financial information such as high liquidity assets,
Short-term debt, Short-term notes payable and long-term liabilities
due within 1 year.
3.Financial information date:February 2022
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):668,753
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current
(Unit:NT'000):0
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income-current (Unit:NT'000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):524,496
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):301,639
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):None.
12.Countermeasures:The operation of the Company is stable.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.