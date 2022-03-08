G TECH Optoelectronics : Announcement of the company's self-consolidated financial information of February 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08 2.Cause of occurrence:According to the request by TWSE, announced the company Self-consolidated financial information such as high liquidity assets, Short-term debt, Short-term notes payable and long-term liabilities due within 1 year. 3.Financial information date:February 2022 4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):668,753 5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current (Unit:NT'000):0 6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income-current (Unit:NT'000):0 7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):0 8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):524,496 9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):0 10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):301,639 11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):None. 12.Countermeasures:The operation of the Company is stable. 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.