G-TECH OPTOELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(3149)
G TECH Optoelectronics : Announcement of the company's self-consolidated financial information of February 2022.

03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: G-TECH Optoelectronics Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 14:57:44
Subject 
 Announcement of the company's self-consolidated
financial information of February 2022.
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08
2.Cause of occurrence:According to the request by TWSE, announced the company
Self-consolidated financial information such as high liquidity assets,
Short-term debt, Short-term notes payable and long-term liabilities
due within 1 year.
3.Financial information date:February 2022
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):668,753
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current
  (Unit:NT'000):0
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income-current (Unit:NT'000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
  unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):524,496
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):301,639
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):None.
12.Countermeasures:The operation of the Company is stable.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

G-Tech Optoelectronics Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 180 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 057 M 179 M 179 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,1%
Managers and Directors
Zhiming Zhong Chairman & General Manager
Tai Shen Wu Head-Finance & Accounting
Kuo Shih Huang Independent Director
Jun Feng Wu Independent Director
Ming Ssu Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
G-TECH OPTOELECTRONICS CORPORATION-21.22%179
KEYENCE CORPORATION-25.50%113 848
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-24.25%80 504
EATON CORPORATION PLC-13.33%59 848
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-1.50%54 399
NIDEC CORPORATION-27.71%49 704