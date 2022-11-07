G Tekt : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
November 4, 2022
Company name:
G-TEKT CORPORATION
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
5970
URL
https://www.g-tekt.jp/
Representative:
President, Chief Executive Officer
Naohiro Takao
Inquiries:
General Manager of Finance Division
Makoto Kimura
TEL
048-646-3400
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
November 11, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
December 5, 2022
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended September 30, 2022
154,796
47.2
7,200
102.3
9,404
132.5
6,940
116.7
Six months ended September 30, 2021
105,137
15.5
3,560
611.2
4,044
891.5
3,203
-
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended September 30, 2022
161.46
-
Six months ended September 30, 2021
74.59
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of September 30, 2022
292,563
177,725
56.5
As of March 31, 2022
282,540
163,924
53.9
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
28.00
-
28.00
56.00
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
29.00
Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)
-
29.00
58.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
324,000
37.0
14,100
29.0
16,200
29.3
11,500
29.5
267.46
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2022
43,931,260
shares
As of March 31, 2022
43,931,260
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2022
921,176
shares
As of March 31, 2022
959,008
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended September 30, 2022
42,983,653
shares
Six months ended September 30, 2021
42,943,475
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of September 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
40,685
41,371
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
51,230
52,112
Finished goods
1,908
2,177
Work in process
29,081
23,757
Raw materials
3,872
5,124
Supplies
1,297
1,426
Other
8,374
10,211
Total current assets
136,450
136,181
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
57,773
62,893
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
38,645
43,620
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
11,627
13,247
Land
13,342
13,946
Construction in progress
12,677
9,970
Total property, plant and equipment
134,067
143,678
Intangible assets
1,416
1,278
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
8,518
9,176
Other
2,088
2,247
Total investments and other assets
10,606
11,424
Total non-current assets
146,090
156,381
Total assets
282,540
292,563
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
30,394
36,552
Short-term borrowings
22,247
17,715
Current portion of long-term borrowings
12,414
9,846
Accounts payable - other
6,773
6,960
Income taxes payable
1,610
1,171
Provision for bonuses
1,424
2,088
Other
6,301
5,303
Total current liabilities
81,165
79,638
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
29,019
25,133
Retirement benefit liability
1,048
1,757
Provision for share awards for directors (and other
438
422
officers)
Other
6,943
7,885
Total non-current liabilities
37,450
35,198
Total liabilities
118,615
114,837
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of September 30, 2022
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
4,656
4,656
Capital surplus
23,635
23,635
Retained earnings
103,677
109,402
Treasury shares
(1,707)
(1,649)
Total shareholders' equity
130,261
136,045
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,285
968
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
1
(175)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
20,363
28,667
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
380
(143)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
22,031
29,317
Non-controlling interests
11,631
12,363
Total net assets
163,924
177,725
Total liabilities and net assets
282,540
292,563
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
Net sales
105,137
154,796
Cost of sales
95,222
140,013
Gross profit
9,914
14,782
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,354
7,581
Operating profit
3,560
7,200
Non-operating income
Interest income
140
301
Dividend income
55
77
Foreign exchange gains
159
1,394
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
173
540
Other
225
361
Total non-operating income
754
2,675
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
235
456
Other
34
16
Total non-operating expenses
269
472
Ordinary profit
4,044
9,404
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
33
79
Gain on sale of investment securities
3
27
Total extraordinary income
36
107
Extraordinary losses
Loss related to COVID-19
-
33
Total extraordinary losses
-
33
Profit before income taxes
4,081
9,477
Income taxes
1,114
2,633
Profit
2,967
6,843
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(235)
(96)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,203
6,940
5
