    5970   JP3236750000

G-TEKT CORPORATION

(5970)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-07 am EST
1489.00 JPY   +11.20%
08/11G Tekt : Earnings Release Three months ended June 30, 2022（PDF：783KB）
PU
08/05G Tekt : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022（PDF：204KB）
PU
07/20G-Tekt, Ahresty Join Hands on Development of EV Components
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

G Tekt : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

11/07/2022 | 02:42am EST
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

November 4, 2022

Company name:

G-TEKT CORPORATION

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

5970

URL

https://www.g-tekt.jp/

Representative:

President, Chief Executive Officer

Naohiro Takao

Inquiries:

General Manager of Finance Division

Makoto Kimura

TEL

048-646-3400

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

November 11, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

December 5, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended September 30, 2022

154,796

47.2

7,200

102.3

9,404

132.5

6,940

116.7

Six months ended September 30, 2021

105,137

15.5

3,560

611.2

4,044

891.5

3,203

-

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended September 30, 2022

161.46

-

Six months ended September 30, 2021

74.59

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of September 30, 2022

292,563

177,725

56.5

As of March 31, 2022

282,540

163,924

53.9

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

28.00

-

28.00

56.00

Year ending March 31, 2023

-

29.00

Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)

-

29.00

58.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

324,000

37.0

14,100

29.0

16,200

29.3

11,500

29.5

267.46

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

Yes

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2022

43,931,260

shares

As of March 31, 2022

43,931,260

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2022

921,176

shares

As of March 31, 2022

959,008

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended September 30, 2022

42,983,653

shares

Six months ended September 30, 2021

42,943,475

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of September 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

40,685

41,371

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

51,230

52,112

Finished goods

1,908

2,177

Work in process

29,081

23,757

Raw materials

3,872

5,124

Supplies

1,297

1,426

Other

8,374

10,211

Total current assets

136,450

136,181

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

57,773

62,893

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

38,645

43,620

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

11,627

13,247

Land

13,342

13,946

Construction in progress

12,677

9,970

Total property, plant and equipment

134,067

143,678

Intangible assets

1,416

1,278

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

8,518

9,176

Other

2,088

2,247

Total investments and other assets

10,606

11,424

Total non-current assets

146,090

156,381

Total assets

282,540

292,563

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

30,394

36,552

Short-term borrowings

22,247

17,715

Current portion of long-term borrowings

12,414

9,846

Accounts payable - other

6,773

6,960

Income taxes payable

1,610

1,171

Provision for bonuses

1,424

2,088

Other

6,301

5,303

Total current liabilities

81,165

79,638

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

29,019

25,133

Retirement benefit liability

1,048

1,757

Provision for share awards for directors (and other

438

422

officers)

Other

6,943

7,885

Total non-current liabilities

37,450

35,198

Total liabilities

118,615

114,837

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of September 30, 2022

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

4,656

4,656

Capital surplus

23,635

23,635

Retained earnings

103,677

109,402

Treasury shares

(1,707)

(1,649)

Total shareholders' equity

130,261

136,045

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,285

968

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

1

(175)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

20,363

28,667

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

380

(143)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

22,031

29,317

Non-controlling interests

11,631

12,363

Total net assets

163,924

177,725

Total liabilities and net assets

282,540

292,563

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

Net sales

105,137

154,796

Cost of sales

95,222

140,013

Gross profit

9,914

14,782

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,354

7,581

Operating profit

3,560

7,200

Non-operating income

Interest income

140

301

Dividend income

55

77

Foreign exchange gains

159

1,394

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

173

540

Other

225

361

Total non-operating income

754

2,675

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

235

456

Other

34

16

Total non-operating expenses

269

472

Ordinary profit

4,044

9,404

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

33

79

Gain on sale of investment securities

3

27

Total extraordinary income

36

107

Extraordinary losses

Loss related to COVID-19

-

33

Total extraordinary losses

-

33

Profit before income taxes

4,081

9,477

Income taxes

1,114

2,633

Profit

2,967

6,843

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(235)

(96)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,203

6,940

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

G-Tekt Corporation published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 07:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
