G Tekt : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

November 4, 2022 Company name: G-TEKT CORPORATION Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 5970 URL https://www.g-tekt.jp/ Representative: President, Chief Executive Officer Naohiro Takao Inquiries: General Manager of Finance Division Makoto Kimura TEL 048-646-3400 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: November 11, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: December 5, 2022 Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Six months ended September 30, 2022 154,796 47.2 7,200 102.3 9,404 132.5 6,940 116.7 Six months ended September 30, 2021 105,137 15.5 3,560 611.2 4,044 891.5 3,203 - Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Six months ended September 30, 2022 161.46 - Six months ended September 30, 2021 74.59 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of September 30, 2022 292,563 177,725 56.5 As of March 31, 2022 282,540 163,924 53.9 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2022 - 28.00 - 28.00 56.00 Year ending March 31, 2023 - 29.00 Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast) - 29.00 58.00 3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 324,000 37.0 14,100 29.0 16,200 29.3 11,500 29.5 267.46

