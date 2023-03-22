G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL REPORTS 9.7% INCREASE IN SALES AND A RECORD HIGH ANNUAL SALES IN 2022

YAVNE, Israel, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (TASE: WILF) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

Sales increased to NIS 498.3 million ( US$ 141.6 million ) from NIS 454.2 million ( USD 1290 . million) in fiscal year 2021.

( ) from ( . million) in fiscal year 2021. Gross profit increased by 3.4% from fiscal year 2021 to NIS 143.1 million ( USD 40.7 million ) in 2022.

( ) in 2022. Operating profit decreased by 8.6% from fiscal year 2021 to NIS 45.1 million ( USD 12.8 million ) in 2022.

( ) in 2022. Cash and cash equivalents balance of NIS 267.4 million ( USD 76.0 million ) as of December 31, 2022 .

( ) as of . Earnings per share of NIS 3.00 (US$ 0.86) .

Management Comment

Joseph Williger CEO, commented: "We are very pleased to present our fiscal year 2022 financial results with record sales and strong operational results. Calendar year 2022 was characterized, among other things, by an increase in the rate of interest, an increase in inflation, and as a result an increased public discourse focusing on the increasing cost of living in Israel. Because we import and market high quality substitute food products for the existing strong brands in the Israeli market. we feel an increase in demand for our products and hope that this trend will continue to support our continued growth. In addition, we recently received a construction permit for a new and sophisticated logistics center, through which we plan to significantly upgrade our logistics capabilities, both at the storage and distribution level. We believe this will enable us to enter in to new and profitable categories in the frozen and chilled market and allow us to provide logistics services to other companies in the food sector. The company set itself a growth strategy for the year 2023 that includes supporting our brands through proper advertising, raising the level of inventory and managing it correctly to support sales, developing new products, entering in to new food categories, strengthening existing categories, improving the visibility of products on store shelves and improving logistics capabilities.

Fiscal 2022 Summary

Revenues for fiscal year 2022 increased by 9.7% to NIS 498.3 million (USD 141.6 million) from NIS 454.2 million (USD 129.0 million) recorded in fiscal year 2021. Sales increased mainly due to (i) increasing the range of the Company's products. (ii) proper inventory management. (iii) improving presence of the Company's line of products in stores and (iv) advertising and promotional campaigns.

Gross profit for fiscal year 2022 increased by 3.4% to NIS 143.1 million (USD 40.7 million), or 28.7% of revenues, from NIS 138.3 million (USD 39.3 million), or 30.4% of revenues, recorded in fiscal year 2021. The increase in gross profit was mainly due to increased sales that offset the increased costs of the Company's imported products.

Selling expenses for fiscal year 2022 increased by 12.5% to NIS 74.1 million (USD 21.0 million), or 14.9% of revenues, from NIS 65.9 million (USD 18.7 million), or 14.5% of revenues, recorded in fiscal year 2021. The increase in selling expenses was mainly due to a growth in advertising and sales promotion.

General and administrative expenses for fiscal year 2022 increased by 3.5% to NIS 24.1 million (USD 6.8 million), or 4.8% of revenues, from NIS 23.3 million (USD 6.6 million), or 5.1% of revenues, recorded in fiscal year 2021. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to an increase in management compensation as a result of grants made under the Company's option plan.

Operating profit for fiscal year 2022 decreased by NIS 4.3 million (USD 1.2 million), to NIS 45.1 million (USD 12.8 million), or 9.0% of revenues, from NIS 49.4 million (USD 14.0 million), or 10.9% of revenues, recorded in fiscal year 2021. The decrease in operating profit was primarily due to an increase in selling expenses.

Financial income, net, for fiscal year 2022 amounted to NIS 8.9 million (USD 2.5 million), compared to NIS 8.5million (USD 2.4 million) recorded in fiscal year 2021. Financial income, net for fiscal year 2022 comprised mainly of income from interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 9.0 million (USD 2.6 million) and exchange rate differences in an amount of NIS 4.4 million (USD 1.3 million), offset by expenses from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to fair value in an amount of NIS 3.8 million (USD 1.1 million) and other finance expenses in an amount of NIS 0.7 million (USD 0.2 million).

Willi-Food ended fiscal year 2022 with NIS 267.4 million (USD 76.0 million) in cash and cash equivalents with no debt. Net cash from operating activities in fiscal year 2022 was NIS 14.3 million (USD 4.1 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of December 2022 was NIS 559.4 million (USD 158.9 million).

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

The conversion from New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the exchange rate of USD 1.00 to NIS 3.52 as of December 31, 2022. The use of USD is solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets, adverse effects from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions to global shipping, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2022. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI–FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31, December 31,

2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands) ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents 150,607 195,718 42,786 55,602 Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss 116,762 154,090 33,171 43,776 Trade receivables 165,838 134,017 47,113 38,073 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 4,956 4,939 1,407 1,403 Inventories 71,929 59,528 20,434 16,911 Current tax assets 3,117 5,780 886 1,642 Total current assets 513,209 554,072 145,797 157,407









Non-current assets







Property, plant and equipment 99,216 87,245 28,186 24,786 Less -Accumulated depreciation 51,533 48,431 14,640 13,759

47,683 38,814 13,546 11,027









Right of use asset 3,391 4,088 963 1,161 Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss 44,113 31,056 12,532 8,823 Goodwill 36 36 10 10 Total non-current assets 95,223 73,994 27,051 21,021











608,432 628,066 172,848 178,428 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES







Current liabilities

















Current maturities of lease liabilities 2,194 1,136 623 323 Trade payables 24,842 20,386 7,056 5,791 Employees Benefits 3,756 3,442 1,067 978 Financial liabilities at fair value through

profit or loss - 13,960 - 3,966 Other payables and accrued expenses 11,836 11,216 3,363 3,186 Total current liabilities 42,628 50,140 12,109 14,244









Non-current liabilities







Lease liabilities 1,284 3,062 365 870 Deferred taxes 4,198 2,017 1,193 573 Retirement benefit obligation 878 1,615 249 459 Total non-current liabilities 6,360 6,694 1,807 1,902









Shareholders' equity







Share capital 1,490 1,490 423 423 Additional paid in capital 171,550 170,760 48,735 48,511 Remeasurement of the net liability

in respect of defined benefit (195) (959) (55) (272) Capital fund 247 247 70 70 Retained earnings 386,980 400,322 109,937 113,728 Treasury shares (628) (628) (178) (178) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 559,444 571,232 158,932 162,282











608,432 628,066 172,848 178,428









(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI–FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



For the year ended December 31, For the year ended December 31,

2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1

NIS US dollars (*)

In thousands (except

per share and share data)









Sales 498,325 454,213 141,570 129,038 Cost of sales 355,228 315,920 100,917 89,750









Gross profit 143,097 138,293 40,653 39,288 Operating costs and expenses:







Selling expenses 74,106 65,869 21,053 18,713 General and administrative expenses 24,117 23,299 6,851 6,619 Other income (222) (230) (63) (65) Total operating expenses 98,001 88,938 27,841 25,267



















Operating profit 45,096 49,355 12,812 14,021









Financial income 25,657 28,957 7,289 8,226 Financial expense 16,779 20,492 4,767 5,822 Total Finance income 8,878 8,465 2,522 2,404







16,779 Profit before taxes on income 53,974 57,820 15,334 16,426 Taxes on income 12,410 12,719 3,526 3,613









Income after taxes on income 41,564 45,101 11,808 12,813



















Earnings per share:







Basic / diluted earnings per share 3.00 3.25 0.86 0.92



















Shares used in computation of

basic/diluted EPS 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017









Actual number of shares 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017









(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI–FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the year ended For the year ended



December 31, December 31,



2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1



NIS US dollars (*)



In thousands (except

per share and share data) CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Profit from continuing operations 41,564 45,101 11,808 12,813

Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided (used in)

continuing operating activities (Appendix A) (27,495) 416 (7,812) 118

Net cash from continuing operating activities 14,069 45,517 3,996 12,931

























CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Acquisition of property plant and equipment (13,350) (6,209) (3,793) (1,764)

Proceeds from sale of property plant and equipment 351 230 100 65

Proceeds from loans granted to others - 18,707 - 5,315

Proceeds from sale (purchase) of marketable securities, net 21,285 2,718 6,047 772

Net cash provided (used in) continuing investing activities 8,286 15,446 2,354 4,388













CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Lease liability payments (2,180) (2,169) (619) (616)

Dividend distribution (54,906) (59,975) (15,598) (17,038)

Net cash used in continuing financing activities (57,086) (62,144) (16,217) (17,655)













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (34,731) (1,181) (9,868) (336)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 195,718 201,822 55,602 57,336

Exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents (10,380) (4,923) (2,949) 1,399

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 150,607 195,718 42,786 55,602













(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.



G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For the year ended For the year ended

December 31, December 31,

2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1

NIS US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per

share and share data)









CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES : A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash

from (used to) continuing operating activities







Decrease in deferred income taxes 2,181 1,249 620 355 Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities 2,985 (19,464) 848 (5,530) Loss (gain) of financial liabilities at fair value

through profit or loss (13,960) 13,960 (3,966) 3,966 Depreciation and amortization 6,508 6,200 1,849 1,761 Share based payment 790 - 224 - Capital gain on disposal of property plant and equipment (222) (230) (63) (65) Exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents 10,380 4,923 2,949 1,399



















Changes in assets and liabilities:







Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and

other receivables (17,151) 10,190 (4,872) 2,895 Increase in inventories (12,401) (14) (3,523) (4) Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables,

and other current liabilities 5,418 (3,405) 1,539 (967) Cash generated from operations (15,472) 13,409 (4,395) 3,809 Income tax paid (12,023) (12,993) (3,417) (3,691) Net cash flows from operating activities (27,495) 416 (7,812) 118









(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

