G WILLI FOOD INTERNATIONAL : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS WITH A RECORD HIGH QUARTERLY SALES - Form 6-K

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS WITH A RECORD HIGH QUARTERLY SALES
YAVNE, Israel - May 15, 2023 - G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023
Sales increased by 28.2% to NIS 151.4 million (US$ 41.9 million) from NIS 118.1 million (US$ 32.7 million) in the first quarter of 2022.
Gross profit increased by 17.0% year-over-year to NIS 40.0 million (US$ 11.1 million).
Operating income increased by 37.7% year-over-year to NIS 13.0 million (US$ 3.6 million).
Cash and securities balance of NIS 236.7 million (US$ 65.5 million) as of March 31, 2023.
Basic earnings per share of NIS 0.78 (US$ 0.21).
Management Comment
Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Chairmen & CEO of Willi-Food, commented: "We are pleased to present the Company's first quarter 2023 financial results with record quarterly sales and strong operational results. Although the Company's gross profit margin was adversly affected by the strengthening of the USD and Euro currencies in which the Company buys its products and the increase of product prices, the Company succeeded in achieving an improvement in its operational profit. This improvement was mainly due to the increase with sales, which resulted from the expansion of our range of products, an increase in inventory levels and availability and increased efforts in advertising and marketing, these actions caused an increase in demand for the Company's products and higher availability of the Company's products in stores. We believe that investing in our logistic capabilities and in sales and marketing capabilitis will help us to further expand our business activity in the future.
First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Summary
Sales for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 28.2% to NIS 151.4 million (US$ 41.9 million) from NIS 118.1 million (US$ 32.7 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2022. Sales increased mainly due to (i) an increase in the range of the Company's products, (ii) increased efforts to increase our inventory levels and its availability for the increasing demand for our products, (iii) increased efforts to improve presence of the Company's line of products in stores and (iv) advertising and promotional campaigns.
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 17.0% to NIS 40.0 million (US$ 11.1 million) compared to NIS 34.2 million (US$ 9.5 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2022. First quarter gross profit rate decreased by 2.6% to 26.4% compared to gross profit rate of 29.0% for the same period in 2022. The increase in gross profit was mainly due to increased sales that offset the increased costs of the Company's imported products compared to the cost of products in the first quarter of 2022.
Selling expenses increased by 3.6% to NIS 19.9 million (US$ 5.5 million) compared to NIS 19.2 million (US$ 5.3 million) in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in expenses transportation and maintenance to support the increased sales.
General and administrative expenses increased by 29.1% to NIS 7.1 million (US$ 2.0 million) compared to NIS 5.5 million (US$ 1.5 million) in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to an increase in management compensation and options grants made under the Company's option plan.
Operating profit for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 37.7% to NIS 13.0 million (US$ 3.6 million) compared to NIS 9.5 million (US$ 2.6 million) in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit.
Financial income, net was NIS 0.5 million (US$ 0.1 million) for the first quarter of 2023 compared to NIS 5.8 million (US$ 1.6 million) in the first quarter of 2022. Financial income, net for the first quarter of 2023 comprised mainly from interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 3.8 million (USD 1.0 million) and expenses from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to fair value in an amount of NIS 3.3 million (USD 0.9 million).
Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first quarter of 2023 was NIS 13.5 million (US$ 3.7 million) compared to income before taxes of NIS 15.3 million (US$ 4.2 million) in the first quarter of 2022.
Willi-Food's net profit in the first quarter of 2023 was NIS 10.8 million (US$ 3.0 million), or NIS 0.78 (US$ 0.21) per share, compared to NIS 13.6 million (US$ 3.8 million), or NIS 0.98 (US$ 0.27) per share, recorded in the first quarter of 2022. Net profit for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 20.5% year-over-year. The decrease in net profit was mainly due to a decrease from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to fair value.
Willi-Food ended the first quarter of 2023 with NIS 236.7 million (US$ 65.5 million) in cash and securities. Net cash used for continuing activities for the first quarter of 2023 was NIS 21.0 million (US$ 5.8 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of March 2023 was NIS 540.7 million (US$ 149.6 million).
NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only
The convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on March 31, 2023, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.615 The translation was made solely for the convenience of the reader.
NOTE B: IFRS
The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
ABOUT G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions to international commercial shipping and disruptions in commodity pricing monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, and risks associated with product liability claims. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2023. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
December 31
March 31,
December 31
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
2022
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
2022
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
131,472
198,339
150,607
36,368
54,866
41,662
Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss
105,272
147,808
116,762
29,121
40,887
32,299
Trade receivables
177,648
139,781
165,838
49,142
38,667
45,875
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
8,113
6,723
4,956
2,245
1,860
1,371
Inventories
95,596
66,537
71,929
26,444
18,406
19,897
Current tax assets
2,732
4,305
3,117
756
1,191
862
Total current assets
520,833
563,493
513,209
144,076
155,877
141,966
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
106,052
89,563
99,216
29,337
24,775
27,446
Less -Accumulated depreciation
52,593
49,735
51,533
14,549
13,758
14,255
53,459
39,828
47,683
14,788
11,017
13,191
Right of use asset
3,289
3,544
3,391
910
980
938
Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss
44,084
31,282
44,113
12,195
8,653
12,203
Goodwill
36
36
36
10
10
10
Total non-current assets
100,868
74,690
95,223
27,903
20,660
26,342
621,701
638,183
608,432
171,979
176,537
168,308
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Current maturities of lease liabilities
2,243
1,025
2,194
620
284
607
Trade payables
27,242
22,509
24,842
7,536
6,227
6,872
Employees Benefits
4,590
5,051
3,756
1,270
1,397
1,039
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
-
6,519
-
-
1,803
-
Other payables and accrued expenses
41,068
30,542
11,836
11,360
8,449
3,275
Total current liabilities
75,143
65,646
42,628
20,786
18,160
11,793
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
1,205
2,643
1,284
333
730
355
Deferred taxes
3,663
3,296
4,198
1,013
912
1,161
Retirement benefit obligation
924
1,688
878
256
467
243
Total non-current liabilities
5,792
7,627
6,360
1,602
2,109
1,759
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,490
1,490
1,490
412
412
412
Additional paid in capital
171,976
170,760
171,550
47,573
47,237
47,455
Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of defined benefit
(195
)
(959
)
(195
)
(54
)
(265
)
(54
)
Capital fund
247
247
247
68
68
68
Retained earnings
367,876
394,000
386,980
101,766
108,990
107,049
Treasury shares
(628
)
(628
)
(628
)
(174
)
(174
)
(174
)
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
540,766
564,910
559,444
149,591
156,268
154,756
621,701
638,183
608,432
171,979
176,537
168,308
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
March 31,
March 31,
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
NIS
US dollars (*)
In thousands (except per share and share data)
Sales
151,356
118,069
41,869
32,661
Cost of sales
111,322
83,827
30,795
23,189
Gross profit
40,034
34,242
11,074
9,472
Operating costs and expenses:
Selling expenses
19,919
19,238
5,510
5,322
General and administrative expenses
7,117
5,546
1,969
1,534
Other income
25
-
7
-
Total operating expenses
27,011
24,784
7,472
6,856
Operating income
13,023
9,458
3,602
2,616
Financial income
4,606
6,030
1,274
1,668
Financial expenses
(4,080
)
(182
)
(1,129
)
(50
)
Total financial income, net
526
5,848
145
1,618
Income before taxes on income
13,549
15,306
3,747
4,234
Taxes on income
(2,704
)
(1,662
)
(748
)
(460
)
Profit for the period
10,845
13,644
2,999
3,774
Earnings per share:
Basic / diluted earnings per share
0.78
0.98
0.21
0.27
Shares used in computation of
basic/diluted EPS
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
Actual number of shares
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three months
ended
Three months
ended
March 31,
March 31,
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
NIS
US dollars (*)
In thousands (except per share and share data)
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit from continuing operations
10,845
13,644
2,999
3,774
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used in continuing operating activities (Appendix A)
(31,858
)
(11,347
)
(8,812
)
(3,139
)
Net cash from (used in) continuing operating activities
(21,013
)
2,297
(5,813
)
635
CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property plant and equipment
(6,811
)
(2,317
)
(1,884
)
(641
)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net
8,493
8,204
2,348
2,269
Net cash provided investing activities
1,682
5,887
464
1,628
CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Lease liability payments
(493
)
(531
)
(136
)
(147
)
Net cash used in continuing financing activities
(493
)
(531
)
(136
)
(147
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(19,824
)
7,653
(5,485
)
2,116
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
150,607
195,718
41,662
54,141
Exchange gains (losses) on cash and cash equivalents
689
(5,032
)
191
(1,392
)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
131,472
198,339
36,368
54,865
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
A.
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing operating activities:
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
March 31,
March 31,
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
Decrease (increase) in deferred income taxes
(535
)
1,279
(148
)
354
Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities
3,024
(2,148
)
837
(594
)
Unrealized gain of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
-
(7,441
)
-
(2,058
)
Depreciation and amortization
1,625
1,848
450
511
Capital gain on disposal of property plant and equipment
(25
)
-
(7
)
-
Exchange losses (gain) on cash and cash equivalents
(689
)
5,032
(191
)
1,392
Stock based compenation reserve
426
-
118
-
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Increase in trade receivables and other receivables
(11,247
)
(3,226
)
(3,111
)
(892
)
Increase in inventories
(23,667
)
(7,009
)
(6,547
)
(1,939
)
Increase in trade and other payables, and other current liabilities
2,564
3,165
709
876
Cash generated from operations
(28,524
)
(8,500
)
(7,890
)
(2,350
)
Income tax paid
(3,334
)
(2,847
)
(922
)
(789
)
Net cash flows from operating activities
(31,858
)
(11,347
)
(8,812
)
(3,139
)
B.
Significant non-cash transactions:
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
March 31,
March 31,
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
Dividend payable
29,949
19,966
8,285
5,523
(*)Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
