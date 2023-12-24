G. WILLI-FOOD ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

YAVNE, Israel - December 24, 2023 - G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC)

(TASE: WILF) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, announces today that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program permitting the Company to repurchase up to $5 million of the Company's Ordinary Shares over the next six months.

The Ordinary Shares may be repurchased from time to time through various methods, including open market transactions, block trades, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise at the Company's discretion. The timing, number and value of Ordinary Shares repurchased will be determined by the Company's management based on various factors, including its evaluation of market and economic conditions, the market price of the Company's Ordinary Shares, regulatory requirements and other considerations. The Company is not obligated to purchase any Ordinary Shares under the repurchase program, and the repurchase program may be increased, suspended or discontinued at any time without prior notice.

"We are very pleased to announce this repurchase program to benefit shareholders at a time when we believe our share is undervalued," said Willi-Food Chairman Zwi Williger and Willi- Food Chief Executive Officer Joseph Williger. "The initiation of our share repurchase program reflects our confidence in our business and the long-term potential for Willi-Food and our commitment to maximize shareholder value," he added.

ABOUT G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.