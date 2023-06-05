Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTHX   US3621LQ1099

G1 THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(GTHX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:07:30 2023-06-05 am EDT
2.765 USD   +5.53%
10:56aCancer drugmakers rise as industry meet fuels investor interest
RE
10:09aG1 therapeutics shares up 6.8% after co reports positive data fr…
RE
09:29aG1 therapeutics - trilaciclib increases pool of memory t cells in the tumor microenvironment responsible for long term immune surveillance and efficacy
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cancer drugmakers rise as industry meet fuels investor interest

06/05/2023 | 10:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds analysts' comments in paragraphs 4 and 9, G1 Therapeutics in paragraph 7, Blueprint Medicines in paragraph 9, updates share movement)

June 5 (Reuters) - Shares of several cancer drug firms surged on Monday after the companies reported positive clinical trial data from their therapies at an ongoing industry conference in Chicago.

Day One Bio, Immunogen Inc, Evaxion Biotech A/S and G1 Therapeutics Inc rose after presentations at the ongoing annual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting.

ImmunoGen Inc's experimental drug, Elahere, to treat a type of ovarian cancer showed 35% reduction in the risk of tumor progression or death compared to chemotherapy in a late-stage study.

A William Blair note issued on Monday was titled "Practice-Changing Data Elevate Elahere to Global Stage". The drugmaker's shares rose nearly 7% to $15.36.

Shares of Day One surged 14% to $15.5 after the company's experimental therapy for a type of brain tumor significantly reduced tumor in 67% of patients aged over 6 months to 25 years in a mid-stage study.

Shares of Evaxion rose 5.4% to $1.55 after the smaller drug developer said its vaccine to prevent a type of skin cancer met safety goals in an early-stage study.

Another small biotech company, G1 Therapeutics, rose 7.25% to $2.81 after its experimental drug to treat a type of breast cancer increased immune response generating T cell function and removed any residues of the invasive cancer in a mid-stage study.

On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc fell nearly 9% to $19.13 after updated data on its experimental lung cancer showed a lower benefit in cutting the risk of disease progression, compared to earlier data from a mid-stage trial.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp fell 9.4% to $52.76 after analysts flagged potential safety issues about its experimental drug to treat a type of lung cancer. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. -7.33% 19.45 Delayed Quote.1.60%
BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORPORATION -7.05% 54.15 Delayed Quote.32.89%
DAY ONE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 11.03% 15.28 Delayed Quote.-36.80%
EVAXION BIOTECH A/S 4.73% 1.54 Delayed Quote.-16.62%
G1 THERAPEUTICS, INC. 7.06% 2.805 Delayed Quote.-51.75%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. -0.59% 77.47 Delayed Quote.-9.27%
IMMUNOGEN, INC. 6.19% 15.2508 Delayed Quote.189.72%
MODERNA, INC. 0.87% 131.75 Delayed Quote.-27.34%
All news about G1 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
10:56aCancer drugmakers rise as industry meet fuels investor interest
RE
10:09aG1 therapeutics shares up 6.8% after co reports positive data fr…
RE
09:29aG1 therapeutics - trilaciclib increases pool of memory t cells in the tumor microenviro..
AQ
03:46aG1 Therapeutics Says Trilaciclib Shows Potential for Improved Clinical Outcome in Phase..
MT
06/04Trilaciclib Increases Pool of Memory T Cells in the Tumor Microenvironment Responsible ..
AQ
06/04Trilaciclib Increases Pool of Memory T Cells in the Tumor Microenvironment Responsible ..
GL
06/01G1 Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
05/23G1 Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Monica Thomas as Chief Compliance Officer
CI
05/22G1 Therapeutics Appoints Monica Thomas as General Counsel
MT
05/22G1 Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Monica Thomas as General Counsel
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on G1 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 74,3 M - -
Net income 2023 -83,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,75x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 135 M 135 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 170
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart G1 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G1 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,62 $
Average target price 11,17 $
Spread / Average Target 326%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Bailey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Umstead Chief Financial Officer
Garry Allen Nicholson Chairman
Rajesh K. Malik Chief Medical Officer
Terry L. Murdock Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
G1 THERAPEUTICS, INC.-51.75%135
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED15.58%85 966
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.2.56%79 256
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.25%28 067
BIONTECH SE-28.02%26 058
GENMAB A/S-7.45%25 588
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer