    GTHX   US3621LQ1099

G1 THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(GTHX)
  Report
G1 Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

06/04/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced the grant of inducement stock options exercisable for an aggregate of 44,200 shares of G1’s common stock to five employees under the G1 Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “Inducement Plan”). The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the new employee’s becoming an employee of G1 in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of G1 (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with G1, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $21.93 per share, the closing price of G1’s common stock on June 1, 2021, the grant date. Each stock option has up to a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the award vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s employment, and as to an additional 1/48th of the shares monthly thereafter, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates (subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement covering the grant). The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan.

About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a tumor-agnostic development plan evaluating COSELA in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics™ and the G1 Therapeutics logo are trademarks of G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

Contact:

Will Roberts
G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(919) 907-1944
wroberts@g1therapeutics.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 32,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -150 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 888 M 888 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 27,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart G1 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G1 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 54,71 $
Last Close Price 21,10 $
Spread / Highest target 270%
Spread / Average Target 159%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack Bailey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer K. Moses Chief Financial Officer
Garry Allen Nicholson Chairman
Rajesh K. Malik Chief Medical Officer
Terry L. Murdock Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
G1 THERAPEUTICS, INC.17.29%888
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.34%83 378
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.32.34%66 294
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-10.66%54 659
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.61%52 364
BIONTECH SE164.12%52 002