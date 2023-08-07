Improving the Lives of Those Affected by Cancer
August 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, those relating to expectations for the commercial success of COSELA® (trilaciclib), our ability to accelerate adoption of COSELA in the treatment of small cell lung cancer, the therapeutic potential of trilaciclib in the treatment triple negative breast cancer, and other cancers, our ability to generate data to maximize trilaciclib's applicability to future treatment paradigms, our reliance on partners to globally develop and commercial licensed products, our financial position and need for additional capital, our ability to extend our cash through the readouts from our ongoing clinical trials. the association between gene expression profiles demonstrated by the Phase 2 Mechanism of Action Trial results and the improved clinical outcome, that trilaciclib's greatest effect is on longer term endpoints including OS rather than earlier efficacy measures, and that the reason why trilaciclib's greatest effect on longer term endpoints is because of its immune-mediated mechanism of action. In addition, COSELA may fail to achieve the degree of market acceptance for commercial success, and the impact of pandemics such as COVID-19 (coronavirus), are based on our expectations and assumptions as of the date of this presentation. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this presentation are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein and include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully commercialize COSELA; our ability to complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize additional indications of COSELA and any of our product candidates other than COSELA; our initial success in clinical trials may not be indicative of results obtained when these trials are completed or in later stage trials; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a commercial-stage company; and market conditions. Lerociclib is not approved by the FDA. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
G1Therapeutics® and G1Therapeutics logo and COSELA® and COSELA logo are trademarks of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. ©2023 G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
Evolution of G1: Building Upon Unique Product - Trilaciclib
Original Premise
HSPCs
Unique Product
Initial Indication
Robust OS in TNBC
Dual Benefits
Potential to improve
Transient arrest
in G1 Phase
To protect HSPCs from
damage caused by chemo through transient G1 arrest
Rationally designed and optimized a unique IV transient CDK4/6 inhibitor
Demonstrated robust
myeloprotection across three randomized SCLC studies
Overall Survival
(OS) hazard
ratios in Ph2:
0.31 - 0.40
Improved survival in
randomized trial consistent with immune-modulation
overall survival through:
Protect immune system
1 from damage caused by cytotoxic therapy
Enhanced long term
2 immune surveillance:
Memory T cells
Aggressively investigating dual benefit impact in clinical trials
Maximizing the dual benefits of trilaciclib with the potential to improve overall survival
Myeloprotection: Protecting Bone Marrow from Cytotoxic Damage
Bone Marrow
Myeloid
Lymphoid
progenitor cell
progenitor cell
Hematopoietic
stem cells
Myeloblast
Lymphoblast
Erythrocytes
Platelets
Granulocytes
Eosinophil
Basophil
T lymphocyte
Natural
killer cell
Neutrophil
B lymphocyte
Potential Benefits of Myeloprotection
- Decreases rescue interventions, hospitalizations, associated costs
- Improves patients' QoL
- Enables greater exposure to cytotoxic therapy
Long-term benefits with potential for meaningful OS improvement
Trilaciclib helps protect HSPCs and myeloid and lymphoid cell lineages
from damage caused by cytotoxic therapy - providing multiple potential benefits
Hematopoietic tree adapted from 'Hematopoietic Tree, Plasma Cell', National Cancer Institute Visuals Online: https://visualsonline.cancer.gov/details.cfm?imageid=7177
1. Weiss J, et al. Ann Oncol. 2019 Oct; 30(10): 1613-1621. 2. He S, et al. Sci Transl Med. 2017;9:eaal3986. 3. Bisi JE, et al. Mol Cancer Ther. 2016;15:783-93.
Potential to Enhance Anti-Tumor Immunity
1
Release of Cancer
Long-term benefits with potential for
Cell Antigens
MHC-1
meaningful OS improvement
Upregulation1
3
Killing of
7
Cancer Cells
2
Cancer Antigen
1
Enhances T Cell
Presentation
Activation
Memory T Cells5
IL-2 & IFN-γ
Secretion2
Cancer Immune Cycle
Mechanistic Roles of Trilaciclib
Recognition of Cancer
3
Priming and
Cells by T Cells
6
Activation
Infiltration of T Cells
5
4
Trafficking of
Immunosuppressive Cell
into Tumors
T Cells to Tumors
Populations2,4 (Tregs and MDSCs)
Favorably Alters Tumor
CCL5/CXCL9/CXCL10
2
Chemokines2,3
Microenvironment
Trilaciclib enhances multiple immunological processes - providing potential synergistic
benefit in combination with chemotherapy, ADCs and checkpoint inhibitors
Cancer immunity cycle graphic adapted from Chen & Mellman. Oncology Meets Immunology: The Cancer-Immunity Cycle. Immunity. 2013;39(1):1-10. doi:10.1016/j.immune.2013.07.012.
- Goel S, DeCristo MJ, et al. CDK4/6 inhibition triggers anti-tumour immunity. Nature. 2017. 2. Deng J, Wang ES, Jenkins RW, et al. CDK4/6 inhibition augments antitumor immunity by enhancing T-cell activation. Cancer Discov. 2018;8(2):216-233.doi:10.1158/2159-8290.CD-17-0915.
- Uzhachenko R, et al. Metabolic modulation by CDK4/6 inhibitor promotes chemokine-mediated recruitment of T cells into mammary tumors. Cell Rep. 2021;35(1):108944/j.celrep.2021.108944. 4. Lai AY, et al. CDK4/6 inhibition enhances antitumor efficacy of chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitor combinations in preclinical models and enhances T-cell activation in patients with SCLC receiving chemotherapy. Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. 2020; 8:e000847. doi:10.1136/ jitc-2020-000847. 5. Lelliott EJ, et al.
CDK4/6 Inhibition Promotes Antitumor Immunity through the Induction of T-cell Memory. Cancer Discov. 2021 Oct;11(10):2582-2601. DOI: 10.1158/2159-8290.CD-20-1554; and Heckler M, Ali LR, et al. Inhibition of CDK4/6 promotes CD8 T-cell
memory formation. Cancer Discov. 2021 Oct;11(10):2564-2582. doi: 10.1158/2159-8290.CD-20-1540
Disclaimer
G1 Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 13:43:07 UTC.