G1 Therapeutics : Corporate Overview – December 2020
12/07/2020 | 10:33am EST
NASDAQ: GTHX
Next Generation Cancer Therapies
December 2020
Forward-looking statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, those relating to the therapeutic potential of trilaciclib, rintodestrant and lerociclib, the timing of marketing applications in the U.S. for trilaciclib in SCLC, trilaciclib's possibility to improve patient outcomes across multiple indications, rintodestrant's potential to be best-in-class oral SERD, lerociclib's differentiated safety and tolerability profile over other marketed CDK4/6 inhibitors, our reliance on partners to develop and commercial licensed products, and the impact of pandemics such as COVID-19 (coronavirus), and are based on the company's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this presentation. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause the company's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this presentation are discussed in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein and include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; the company's initial success in ongoing clinical trials may not be indicative of results obtained when these trials are completed or in later stage trials; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development-stage company; and market conditions. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
Committed to improving lives and outcomes of people living with cancer
Next-generation cancer therapies under development
Trilaciclib
Rintodestrant
Lerociclib
First-in-class
Potential best-in-class
Differentiated
myelopreservation
oral SERD
oral CDK4/6
therapy
inhibitor
Preparing for next stage of growth
R&D and
Trilaciclib
Rintodestrant
Strong cash
commercial
launch 1Q21
position
data 2Q21
expertise
co-promotion with
funds operations
combination with
to bring trilaciclib to
Boehringer
into 2022
palbociclib
patients in the U.S.
Ingelheim
What if we can improve the chemo experience for people living with cancer?
Current chemotherapy landscape
~1M
U.S. patients
receive
chemotherapy
annually
Chemotherapy
remains the cornerstone
of treatment
for most cancers
Myelosuppression
is currently an unavoidable consequence of chemo that impacts patient safety, QoL and costs to the HC system
Neutropenia and
Risk of infection:
RBC transfusions
anemia
G-CSF use,
and ESA rescue
associated
Impaired anti-tumor
Fatigue
bone pain
immunity
Hospitalizations and
Chemotherapy dose
Risk of bleeding:
unscheduled office
delays and
platelet transfusions
visits
reductions
Patient experience of myelosuppression: burdensome and far-reaching
89%
OF CANCER PATIENTS
with myelosuppression rate it as having a moderate to major impact on their life*
"…the overall fatigue was the worst. It stole my
energy and joy for both life and family. It made
me want to quit chemo numerous times."
"I don't feel like doing ANYTHING some days. It's like depression but completely physical. Of course, everyone's trying to be supportive. And I have my own obligations, but I feel like a burden."
"…it so happened I had a father dying in the
hospital and I was strictly forbidden from
entering a hospital (except my own)."
*Epstein et al, Patient Burden and Real-World Management of Chemotherapy-Induced Myelosuppression: Results from an Online Survey of Patients with Solid Tumors; Advances in Therapy, July 2020
Our solution:
Trilaciclib
First-in-class
myelopreservation therapy that has the potential to make chemotherapy safer, improve the patient experience, and in some settings, help patients live longer
Our solution: trilaciclib
Phase 2 trial findings*:
Preserves bone marrow and immune system function from damage by chemo
Protects patients from the dangerous side effects of myelosuppression
In some settings, may help patients live longer
Can be incorporated into multiple chemo regimens, including I/O + chemo
30-minute IV infusion prior to chemo; given first time and every time chemo is administered
NDA: Priority Review with 2/15/21 PDUFA date
Breakthrough Therapy Designation for SCLC
U.S. co-promotion with Boehringer Ingelheim
Based on data from four randomized, trials in: 1st-line SCLC (+ etop/carbo), 1st-line SCLC (+ etop/carbo/Tecentriq), 2nd/3rd-line SCLC (+ topotecan), and 1st-, 2nd, 3rd-line mTNBC (+gemcitabine/carboplatin)
Opportunity to improve patient outcomes across multiple indications
~1 million* patients in planned indications
69,000
>350,000
>600,000
20,000
Small Cell
Adjuvant Breast
Colorectal Cancer
Metastatic
Lung Cancer
Cancer
Triple-Negative
Breast Cancer
*Includes U.S., EU5 and Japan; Decision Resources Group estimate for chemo-treated patients in 2027; see Slide 35 for detail
First potential indication: small cell lung cancer (SCLC)
In three randomized trials, trilaciclib reduced chemotherapy-related toxicity and need for rescue interventions
Significant improvement in patient experience, notablyless fatigue*
Less neutropeniaand anemia*
Reduced G-CSF usage and transfusions*
Feb. 15, 2021 PDUFA date (Priority Review)
* Based on pooled data from three randomized, placebo-controlled,double-blind trials in:
**2-sidedp-value; pooled data from three randomized, placebo-controlled,double-blind SCLC trials
Roadmap to establish new standard of care
Barriers
Critical Success Factors
Myelosuppression under-recognized as unmet need
Entrenched "rescue" behaviors
Access environment for supportive care especially challenging
Increase Awareness of Impact of Chemo Induced Myelosuppression on Lives of Patients
Establish Trilaciclib's Multi-
Lineage, Myelopreservation Benefit as SOC in SCLC
Optimize Early Experience
Increase awareness of impact on patients
Build strong KOL and other critical stakeholders
Advance inclusion across all relevant guidelines
Drive rapid awareness among early adopters
Demonstrate value
Minimize access barriers at launch
Ensure swift adoption to formularies, pathways, EMR systems and order sets at key accounts
Executional Excellence at Launch
Field Sales Force
Medical Affairs
Marketing Strategy
Market Access
Bringing trilaciclib to SCLC patients in the U.S.
Key functional capabilities at G1:
Co-promotion agreement with experienced
Marketing, Market Access, Medical Affairs
Boehringer Ingelheim oncology sales force
Commercial Objectives
Increase awareness of
Establish trilaciclib's
Optimize early
impact of chemo-induced
multi-lineage,
experience by
myelosuppression on
myelopreservation
ensuring access
lives of patients
benefit as SOC in SCLC
Bringing trilaciclib to patients
3-yearco-promotion in
Development and
U.S. for first potential
commercialization rights
indication of SCLC
in Greater China
Pursuing additional indications: breast cancer
Preliminary survival benefit observed in mTNBC randomized trial
Patients able to tolerate more cycles of chemo, without increased toxicity*
Reduced rate of RBC transfusions*
Patient-reportedoutcomes data support improved patient experience*
Significant improvement in OS*; final data being presented at SABCS 2020 (December)
Trilaciclib improves overall survival when given with gemcitabine/carboplatin (GC) in patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer (mTNBC) in a randomized Phase 2 trialESMO 2019 Oral Presentation: O'Shaugnessey et al, Abstract #6255; results published concurrently in The Lancet Oncology
Preliminary overall survival benefit in mTNBC
Control (GC only)
Trilaciclib + GC
Trilaciclib + GC
Trilaciclib + GC
(Group 1)
(Group 2)
(Group 3)
(Group 2+3)
ITT population
N = 34
N = 33
N = 35
N = 68
Median OS (months)
12.6
20.1
17.8
20.1
HR
0.33
0.34
0.36
p-value
0.028
0.0023
0.0015
Median PFS (months)
5.7
9.4
7.3
8.8
HR
0.60
0.59
0.59
p-value
0.13
0.12
0.063
Hypothesis: trilaciclib's preservation of immune system function during chemo drives OS benefit
Group 1: GC only (Day 1/8) (n=34); Group 2: trilaciclib + GC (Day 1/8) (n=33); Group 3: trilaciclib only (Day 1/8), trilaciclib + GC (Day 2/9)
(n=35)
Trilaciclib improves overall survival when given with gemcitabine/carboplatin (GC) in patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer
* Taxol + PD-1 followed by AC will potentially be historical data
Pursuing additional indications: metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC)
Primary endpoints: myelopreservation measures
Initiating Phase 3 trial in 4Q20
Trial design incorporates FDA feedback
Myelopreservation, PRO, and survival endpoints
Data in 2023
Next steps for trilaciclib across multiple indications
SCLC
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
✓ Feb. 15, 2021 PDUFA
✓ Initiated I-SPY2 trial
✓ Completed FDA
date (Priority Review)
in 2Q20
pre-Phase 3 meeting
• Launch-ready 1Q21
• Final OS data from
• Initiate Phase 3 trial
mTNBC trial @
in 4Q20
SABCS 2020 (Dec.)
Next-generation cancer therapies
Trilaciclib
Rintodestrant
Lerociclib
First-in-class
Potential best-in-class
Differentiated
myelopreservation
oral SERD
oral CDK4/6
therapy
inhibitor
Significant potential to improve ER+ breast cancer treatment
>450,000 2L, 1L, and adjuvant ER+ BC patients globally
median duration of therapy
89,000
139,000
223,000
2L
1L
Adjuvant
(Stage II / III)
14 months
33 months
60 months
*Source: secondary epi sources, Decision Resources Group 2027 estimates for U.S., EU5 and Japan **Duration estimates based on similar trial results in the same or similar patient populations as planned trials
Improving options for ER+, HER2- breast cancer
ER degradation shown to be most effective means of blocking estrogen signaling in ER+, HER2- breast cancer
Only available SERD is fulvestrant - painful intramuscular injections
Opportunity to improve options in first-line and adjuvant settings with oral SERD
NASDAQ: GTHX | 25
Rintodestrant Phase 1 data:
well tolerated with proof-of-conceptanti-tumor activity
Well tolerated; favorable safety profile observed at all dose levels
No dose-limiting toxicities observed; maximum tolerated dose
not reached
AEs mostly Grade 1, no bradycardia or cytopenias
18F-FES PET scans:
Preliminary evidence of
ER occupancy ≥ 80% in
anti-tumor activity in
doses ≥ 600 mg
heavily pre-treated
population
Dose-escalation study of G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), in postmenopausal women with ER+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (ABC). ESMO 2019 Poster: Dees et al, Abstract #3587
Assessing the potential of rintodestrant
Completed enrollment of Phase 1/2a program w/ 107patients
67 patients enrolled in Phase 1/2a trial, including expansion cohorts of 600 mg and 1,000 mg monotherapy
800 mg QD selected as dose for further development
Enrollment completed for additional arm (40 patients) to evaluate
rintodestrant (800 mg) + palbociclib; data in 2Q21
Next-generation cancer therapies
Trilaciclib
Rintodestrant
Lerociclib
First-in-class
Potential best-in-class
Differentiated
myelopreservation
oral SERD
oral CDK4/6
therapy
inhibitor
Lerociclib: differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor in development
DOSE-LIMITING
MONITORING
DOSING
QT
GRADE 3/4
NEUTROPENIA
REQUIREMENT
HOLIDAY
PROLONGATION
DILI*
DIARRHEA
VTE
Ibrance®
x
x
x
-
-
-
-
Kisqali®
x
x
x
x
x
-
-
Verzenio®
x
x
-
-
x
x
x
lerociclib
-
Potential for
-
-
-
-
-
less monitoring
- Continuous dosing
- Potential for less CBC
- Differentiated PK and
(no holiday) with fewer
monitoring, reducing patient
tolerability profile
dose-limiting toxicities
& physician burden
drug-inducedliver injury
Global agreements accelerate further development
Development and
Development and
commercialization rights
commercialization rights
in U.S., EU, Japan
in Asia-Pacific
and other markets
(except Japan)
2020 - 2021: key milestones
TRILACICLIB
RINTODESTRANT
LEROCICLIB
1H20
SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER NDA submission
U.S. commercial collaboration
BREAST CANCER
Initiate I-SPY 2 trial
COLORECTAL CANCER
FDA pre-Phase 3 meeting
Initiate Phase 2 trial arm (palbociclib combination)
Global development/ commercialization agreements
2H20
2021
SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER
SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER
NDA accepted; Priority Review
U.S. launch
PDUFDA date assigned: 2/15/21
BREAST CANCER
BREAST CANCER
OS update from Phase 2 mTNBC trial
Initiate registrational mTNBC trial
COLORECTAL CANCER
Initiate Phase 3 trial
Monotherapy data update
Rinto/palbociclib data update
Data update
Preparing for next stage of growth
R&D and
Trilaciclib
Rintodestrant
Strong cash
commercial
launch 1Q21
position
data 2Q21
expertise
co-promotion with
funds operations
combination with
to bring trilaciclib to
Boehringer
into 2022
palbociclib
patients in the U.S.
Ingelheim
G1 Therapeutics: improving outcomes in cancer treatment
Trilaciclib: near-term commercial opportunity with potential to improve outcomes for patients receiving chemo
Rintodestrant: potential best-in-class oral SERD
Global rights to trilaciclib (ex-China) and rintodestrant provide options for additional value-creating partnerships
Well funded with cash runway into 2022
NASDAQ: GTHX
Appendix
Potential to improve outcomes across tumor types
Trilaciclib used first time, and every time, patient receives chemotherapy
Global Chemotherapy Treated Incident Patients (G7)*
350,000
300,000
SCLC: 69K
Adjuvant BC: >350K
CRC: >600K
56,000
mTNBC
20K
250,000
Japan
EU5
200,000
20,000
160,000
48,000
US
150,000
88,000
100,000
37,000
12,000
89,000
7,000
67,000
50,000
6,000
43,000
26,000
94,000
98,000
21,000
3,000
3,000
35,000
52,000
9,000
32,000
31,000
9,000
-
21,000
1L SCLC
9,000
Adjuvant
Adjuvant
Adjuvant
1L CRC
2/3L CRC
Adjuvant CRC
8,000
2/3L SCLC
1L TNBC
TNBC
HR+/HER2- BC
HER2+ BC
% currentlytreated with
~95%
50%
75%
50%
35%
80%
70%
50%
55%
(topotecan
(GC, taxane,
eligible chemo regimen**
(EP)
(Taxol AC)
(Taxol AC)
(Taxol AC)
(5-FU)
(5-FU)
(5-FU)
or EP)
or IO + chemo)
Estimated mean # of cycles***
4-6
3-4
8
8
8
11-23
4-12
12
7-8
*Source: Secondary epi sources, 2027 estimates
**EP refers to any regimen that includes etoposide + platinum; GC refers to gemcitabine/carboplatin; Taxol AC refers to Taxol + Adriamycin and cyclophosphamide; 5-FU refers to any regimen that includes fluorouracil
(e.g., FOLFOX). In addition to CRC, pancreatic cancer, gastroesophageal cancer and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) are also treated with 5-FU regimens (% currently treated with 5-FU regimens
varies by tumor type and region)
***Source: SCLC and TNBC: G1 Therapeutics' completed trials; CRC and Adjuvant BC: number of cycles for eligible chemo regimens from Decision Resources Group Treatment Landscape and Forecast Assumptions
