G1 Therapeutics : Corporate Overview – December 2020

12/07/2020 | 10:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASDAQ: GTHX

Next Generation Cancer Therapies

December 2020

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, those relating to the therapeutic potential of trilaciclib, rintodestrant and lerociclib, the timing of marketing applications in the U.S. for trilaciclib in SCLC, trilaciclib's possibility to improve patient outcomes across multiple indications, rintodestrant's potential to be best-in-class oral SERD, lerociclib's differentiated safety and tolerability profile over other marketed CDK4/6 inhibitors, our reliance on partners to develop and commercial licensed products, and the impact of pandemics such as COVID-19 (coronavirus), and are based on the company's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this presentation. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause the company's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this presentation are discussed in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein and include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; the company's initial success in ongoing clinical trials may not be indicative of results obtained when these trials are completed or in later stage trials; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development-stage company; and market conditions. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

NASDAQ: GTHX | 2

Committed to improving lives and outcomes of people living with cancer

Next-generation cancer therapies under development

Trilaciclib

Rintodestrant

Lerociclib

First-in-class

Potential best-in-class

Differentiated

myelopreservation

oral SERD

oral CDK4/6

therapy

inhibitor

NASDAQ: GTHX | 4

Preparing for next stage of growth

R&D and

Trilaciclib

Rintodestrant

Strong cash

commercial

launch 1Q21

position

data 2Q21

expertise

co-promotion with

funds operations

combination with

to bring trilaciclib to

Boehringer

into 2022

palbociclib

patients in the U.S.

Ingelheim

NASDAQ: GTHX | 5

What if we can improve the chemo experience for people living with cancer?

Current chemotherapy landscape

~1M

U.S. patients

receive

chemotherapy

annually

Chemotherapy

remains the cornerstone

of treatment

for most cancers

Myelosuppression

is currently an unavoidable consequence of chemo that impacts patient safety, QoL and costs to the HC system

Neutropenia and

Risk of infection:

RBC transfusions

anemia

G-CSF use,

and ESA rescue

associated

Impaired anti-tumor

Fatigue

bone pain

immunity

Hospitalizations and

Chemotherapy dose

Risk of bleeding:

unscheduled office

delays and

platelet transfusions

visits

reductions

NASDAQ: GTHX | 7

Patient experience of myelosuppression: burdensome and far-reaching

89%

OF CANCER PATIENTS

with myelosuppression rate it as having a moderate to major impact on their life*

"…the overall fatigue was the worst. It stole my

energy and joy for both life and family. It made

me want to quit chemo numerous times."

"I don't feel like doing ANYTHING some days. It's like depression but completely physical. Of course, everyone's trying to be supportive. And I have my own obligations, but I feel like a burden."

"…it so happened I had a father dying in the

hospital and I was strictly forbidden from

entering a hospital (except my own)."

*Epstein et al, Patient Burden and Real-World Management of Chemotherapy-Induced Myelosuppression: Results from an Online Survey of Patients with Solid Tumors; Advances in Therapy, July 2020

NASDAQ: GTHX | 8

Our solution:

Trilaciclib

First-in-class

myelopreservation therapy that has the potential to make chemotherapy safer, improve the patient experience, and in some settings, help patients live longer

NASDAQ: GTHX | 9

Our solution: trilaciclib

Phase 2 trial findings*:

Preserves bone marrow and immune system function from damage by chemo

Protects patients from the dangerous side effects of myelosuppression

In some settings, may help patients live longer

Can be incorporated into multiple chemo regimens, including I/O + chemo

30-minute IV infusion prior to chemo; given first time and every time chemo is administered

  • NDA: Priority Review with 2/15/21 PDUFA date
  • Breakthrough Therapy Designation for SCLC
  • U.S. co-promotion with Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Based on data from four randomized, trials in: 1st-line SCLC (+ etop/carbo), 1st-line SCLC (+ etop/carbo/Tecentriq), 2nd/3rd-line SCLC (+ topotecan), and 1st-, 2nd, 3rd-line mTNBC (+gemcitabine/carboplatin)

NASDAQ: GTHX | 10

Opportunity to improve patient outcomes across multiple indications

~1 million* patients in planned indications

69,000

>350,000

>600,000

20,000

Small Cell

Adjuvant Breast

Colorectal Cancer

Metastatic

Lung Cancer

Cancer

Triple-Negative

Breast Cancer

*Includes U.S., EU5 and Japan; Decision Resources Group estimate for chemo-treated patients in 2027; see Slide 35 for detail

NASDAQ: GTHX | 11

First potential indication: small cell lung cancer (SCLC)

In three randomized trials, trilaciclib reduced chemotherapy-related toxicity and need for rescue interventions

  • Significant improvement in patient experience, notably less fatigue*
  • Less neutropenia and anemia*
  • Reduced G-CSF usage and transfusions*
  • Feb. 15, 2021 PDUFA date (Priority Review)

* Based on pooled data from three randomized, placebo-controlled,double-blind trials in:

1st-line SCLC (+ etop/carbo), 1st-line SCLC (+ etop/carbo/Tecentriq), 2nd/3rd-line SCLC (+ topotecan)

NASDAQ: GTHX | 12

Treatment experience in SCLC

Patient survey findings*

(patients not enrolled in trilaciclib trials)

88% of SCLC respondents reported that myelosuppression had moderate to major impact on their life

Of those, 63% noted fatigue as their biggest myelosuppressive issue

Of those who noted fatigue, average rating of 8.4 on 10-point scale of how bothersome fatigue was

Patient Reported Outcomes data (n=235)

(pooled from three randomized, placebo-controlled,double-blind trials)

Subscale

<> Hazard Ratio (95% CI)

Fatigue

0.56 (0.37, 0.85)

Functional Well-being

0.44 (0.28, 0.70)

Physical Well-being

0.62 (0.39, 0.97)

Anemia - Trial Outcome Index

0.53 (0.34, 0.83)

Functional Assessment of

0.46 (0.29, 0.72)

Cancer Treatment - Anemia

1

Updated from data presented at MASCC 2019

*Epstein et al, Patient Burden and Real-World Management of Chemotherapy-Induced Myelosuppression: Results from an Online Survey of Patients with Solid Tumors; Advances in Therapy, July 2020

NASDAQ: GTHX | 13

Significant multi-lineage myelopreservation benefits support improved patient experience*

PLACEBO +

TRILA +

CHEMO

CHEMO

Patients (intent-to-treat population)

119

123

P-VALUE**

Mean duration (days) of severe neutropenia in cycle 1 (SD)

4 (5.1)

0 (1.8)

<0.0001

Neutrophils

Occurrence of severe neutropenia

63 (52.9%)

14 (11.4%)

<0.0001

Occurrence of G-CSF administration

67 (56.3%)

35

(28.5%)

<0.0001

Incidence of G-CSF administration (event rate per 100 cycles)

40.6

16.4

<0.0001

Occurrence of Grade 3/4 anemia

38 (31.9%)

25

(20.3%)

0.0279

Red Blood

Occurrence of ESA administration

14 (11.8%)

4

(3.3%)

0.0254

Cells

Occurrence of RBC transfusions on/after 5 weeks

31 (26.1%)

18

(14.6%)

0.0252

Incidence of RBC transfusions on/after 5 weeks (event rate per 100 weeks)

3.1

1.5

0.0027

Platelets

Occurrence of Grade 3/4 thrombocytopenia

43 (36.1%)

24

(19.5%)

0.0067

*Adapted from: Myelopreservation and reduced use of supportive care with trilaciclib in patients with small cell lung cancer ASCO 2020 Congress Poster: Weiss et al, Poster #384 or Smart Poster(mobile optimized)

**2-sidedp-value; pooled data from three randomized, placebo-controlled,double-blind SCLC trials

NASDAQ: GTHX | 14

Roadmap to establish new standard of care

Barriers

Critical Success Factors

Myelosuppression under-recognized as unmet need

Entrenched "rescue" behaviors

Access environment for supportive care especially challenging

Increase Awareness of Impact of Chemo Induced Myelosuppression on Lives of Patients

Establish Trilaciclib's Multi-

Lineage, Myelopreservation Benefit as SOC in SCLC

Optimize Early Experience

  • Increase awareness of impact on patients
  • Build strong KOL and other critical stakeholders
  • Advance inclusion across all relevant guidelines
  • Drive rapid awareness among early adopters
  • Demonstrate value
  • Minimize access barriers at launch
  • Ensure swift adoption to formularies, pathways, EMR systems and order sets at key accounts

Executional Excellence at Launch

Field Sales Force

Medical Affairs

Marketing Strategy

Market Access

NASDAQ: GTHX | 15

Bringing trilaciclib to SCLC patients in the U.S.

Key functional capabilities at G1:

Co-promotion agreement with experienced

Marketing, Market Access, Medical Affairs

Boehringer Ingelheim oncology sales force

Commercial Objectives

Increase awareness of

Establish trilaciclib's

Optimize early

impact of chemo-induced

multi-lineage,

experience by

myelosuppression on

myelopreservation

ensuring access

lives of patients

benefit as SOC in SCLC

NASDAQ: GTHX | 16

Bringing trilaciclib to patients

3-yearco-promotion in

Development and

U.S. for first potential

commercialization rights

indication of SCLC

in Greater China

NASDAQ: GTHX | 17

Pursuing additional indications: breast cancer

Preliminary survival benefit observed in mTNBC randomized trial

  • Patients able to tolerate more cycles of chemo, without increased toxicity*
  • Reduced rate of RBC transfusions*
  • Patient-reportedoutcomes data support improved patient experience*
  • Significant improvement in OS*; final data being presented at SABCS 2020 (December)
  • Trilaciclib improves overall survival when given with gemcitabine/carboplatin (GC) in patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer (mTNBC) in a randomized Phase 2 trial ESMO 2019 Oral Presentation: O'Shaugnessey et al, Abstract #6255; results published concurrently in The Lancet Oncology

NASDAQ: GTHX | 18

Preliminary overall survival benefit in mTNBC

Control (GC only)

Trilaciclib + GC

Trilaciclib + GC

Trilaciclib + GC

(Group 1)

(Group 2)

(Group 3)

(Group 2+3)

ITT population

N = 34

N = 33

N = 35

N = 68

Median OS (months)

12.6

20.1

17.8

20.1

HR

0.33

0.34

0.36

p-value

0.028

0.0023

0.0015

Median PFS (months)

5.7

9.4

7.3

8.8

HR

0.60

0.59

0.59

p-value

0.13

0.12

0.063

Hypothesis: trilaciclib's preservation of immune system function during chemo drives OS benefit

Group 1: GC only (Day 1/8) (n=34); Group 2: trilaciclib + GC (Day 1/8) (n=33); Group 3: trilaciclib only (Day 1/8), trilaciclib + GC (Day 2/9)

(n=35)

Trilaciclib improves overall survival when given with gemcitabine/carboplatin (GC) in patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer

(mTNBC) in a randomized Phase 2 trial ESMO 2019 Oral Presentation: O'Shaugnessey et al, Abstract #6255; results published concurrently

NASDAQ: GTHX | 19

in The Lancet Oncology

Breast cancer neoadjuvant trial: I-SPY 2 initiated in 2Q20

Goals of Phase 2 trial

Neoadjuvant breast cancer with high risk of recurrence could be any HR or HER2 status

Four-arm Bayesian design

Evaluate trilaciclib in a broadly-used chemo regimen (Taxol + AC)

Evaluate trilaciclib in all breast cancer sub-types (ER+, HER2+, TNBC)

(10 biomarker subtypes)

Mab added for

HER2+ pts

Chemotherapy + trilaciclib

Taxol + trila

AC + trila

Taxol

AC

Surgery

Endpoints: pathological complete response (pathCR), myelopreservation

Data in 2023

Chemotherapy + PD-1 + trilaciclib

Taxol + trila

AC + trila

Surgery

+ PD-1

Taxol + PD-1*

AC*

Mab added for

HER2+ pts

AC = adriamycin and cyclophosphamide

* Taxol + PD-1 followed by AC will potentially be historical data

NASDAQ: GTHX | 20

Pursuing additional indications: metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC)

Primary endpoints: myelopreservation measures

  • Initiating Phase 3 trial in 4Q20
  • Trial design incorporates FDA feedback
  • Myelopreservation, PRO, and survival endpoints
  • Data in 2023

NASDAQ: GTHX | 21

Next steps for trilaciclib across multiple indications

SCLC

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Feb. 15, 2021 PDUFA

Initiated I-SPY2 trial

Completed FDA

date (Priority Review)

in 2Q20

pre-Phase 3 meeting

• Launch-ready 1Q21

• Final OS data from

• Initiate Phase 3 trial

mTNBC trial @

in 4Q20

SABCS 2020 (Dec.)

NASDAQ: GTHX | 22

Next-generation cancer therapies

Trilaciclib

Rintodestrant

Lerociclib

First-in-class

Potential best-in-class

Differentiated

myelopreservation

oral SERD

oral CDK4/6

therapy

inhibitor

NASDAQ: GTHX | 23

Significant potential to improve ER+ breast cancer treatment

>450,000 2L, 1L, and adjuvant ER+ BC patients globally

median duration of therapy

89,000

139,000

223,000

2L

1L

Adjuvant

(Stage II / III)

14 months

33 months

60 months

*Source: secondary epi sources, Decision Resources Group 2027 estimates for U.S., EU5 and Japan **Duration estimates based on similar trial results in the same or similar patient populations as planned trials

NASDAQ: GTHX | 24

Improving options for ER+, HER2- breast cancer

ER degradation shown to be most effective means of blocking estrogen signaling in ER+, HER2- breast cancer

Only available SERD is fulvestrant - painful intramuscular injections

Opportunity to improve options in first-line and adjuvant settings with oral SERD

NASDAQ: GTHX | 25

Rintodestrant Phase 1 data:

well tolerated with proof-of-conceptanti-tumor activity

Well tolerated; favorable safety profile observed at all dose levels

No dose-limiting toxicities observed; maximum tolerated dose

not reached

AEs mostly Grade 1, no bradycardia or cytopenias

18F-FES PET scans:

Preliminary evidence of

ER occupancy ≥ 80% in

anti-tumor activity in

doses ≥ 600 mg

heavily pre-treated

population

Dose-escalation study of G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), in postmenopausal women with ER+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (ABC). ESMO 2019 Poster: Dees et al, Abstract #3587

NASDAQ: GTHX | 26

Assessing the potential of rintodestrant

Completed enrollment of Phase 1/2a program w/ 107patients

67 patients enrolled in Phase 1/2a trial, including expansion cohorts of 600 mg and 1,000 mg monotherapy

800 mg QD selected as dose for further development

Enrollment completed for additional arm (40 patients) to evaluate

rintodestrant (800 mg) + palbociclib; data in 2Q21

NASDAQ: GTHX | 27

Next-generation cancer therapies

Trilaciclib

Rintodestrant

Lerociclib

First-in-class

Potential best-in-class

Differentiated

myelopreservation

oral SERD

oral CDK4/6

therapy

inhibitor

NASDAQ: GTHX | 28

Lerociclib: differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor in development

DOSE-LIMITING

MONITORING

DOSING

QT

GRADE 3/4

NEUTROPENIA

REQUIREMENT

HOLIDAY

PROLONGATION

DILI*

DIARRHEA

VTE

Ibrance®

x

x

x

-

-

-

-

Kisqali®

x

x

x

x

x

-

-

Verzenio®

x

x

-

-

x

x

x

lerociclib

-

Potential for

-

-

-

-

-

less monitoring

- Continuous dosing

- Potential for less CBC

- Differentiated PK and

(no holiday) with fewer

monitoring, reducing patient

tolerability profile

dose-limiting toxicities

& physician burden

  • drug-inducedliver injury

NASDAQ: GTHX | 29

Global agreements accelerate further development

Development and

Development and

commercialization rights

commercialization rights

in U.S., EU, Japan

in Asia-Pacific

and other markets

(except Japan)

NASDAQ: GTHX | 30

2020 - 2021: key milestones

TRILACICLIB

RINTODESTRANT

LEROCICLIB

1H20

SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER NDA submission

U.S. commercial collaboration

BREAST CANCER

Initiate I-SPY 2 trial

COLORECTAL CANCER

FDA pre-Phase 3 meeting

Initiate Phase 2 trial arm (palbociclib combination)

Global development/ commercialization agreements

2H20

2021

SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

NDA accepted; Priority Review

U.S. launch

PDUFDA date assigned: 2/15/21

BREAST CANCER

BREAST CANCER

OS update from Phase 2 mTNBC trial

Initiate registrational mTNBC trial

COLORECTAL CANCER

Initiate Phase 3 trial

Monotherapy data update

Rinto/palbociclib data update

Data update

NASDAQ: GTHX | 31

Preparing for next stage of growth

R&D and

Trilaciclib

Rintodestrant

Strong cash

commercial

launch 1Q21

position

data 2Q21

expertise

co-promotion with

funds operations

combination with

to bring trilaciclib to

Boehringer

into 2022

palbociclib

patients in the U.S.

Ingelheim

NASDAQ: GTHX | 32

G1 Therapeutics: improving outcomes in cancer treatment

Trilaciclib: near-term commercial opportunity with potential to improve outcomes for patients receiving chemo

Rintodestrant: potential best-in-class oral SERD

Global rights to trilaciclib (ex-China) and rintodestrant provide options for additional value-creating partnerships

Well funded with cash runway into 2022

NASDAQ: GTHX | 33

NASDAQ: GTHX

Appendix

Potential to improve outcomes across tumor types

Trilaciclib used first time, and every time, patient receives chemotherapy

Global Chemotherapy Treated Incident Patients (G7)*

350,000

300,000

SCLC: 69K

Adjuvant BC: >350K

CRC: >600K

56,000

mTNBC

20K

250,000

Japan

EU5

200,000

20,000

160,000

48,000

US

150,000

88,000

100,000

37,000

12,000

89,000

7,000

67,000

50,000

6,000

43,000

26,000

94,000

98,000

21,000

3,000

3,000

35,000

52,000

9,000

32,000

31,000

9,000

-

21,000

1L SCLC

9,000

Adjuvant

Adjuvant

Adjuvant

1L CRC

2/3L CRC

Adjuvant CRC

8,000

2/3L SCLC

1L TNBC

TNBC

HR+/HER2- BC

HER2+ BC

% currentlytreated with

~95%

50%

75%

50%

35%

80%

70%

50%

55%

(topotecan

(GC, taxane,

eligible chemo regimen**

(EP)

(Taxol AC)

(Taxol AC)

(Taxol AC)

(5-FU)

(5-FU)

(5-FU)

or EP)

or IO + chemo)

Estimated mean # of cycles***

4-6

3-4

8

8

8

11-23

4-12

12

7-8

*Source: Secondary epi sources, 2027 estimates

**EP refers to any regimen that includes etoposide + platinum; GC refers to gemcitabine/carboplatin; Taxol AC refers to Taxol + Adriamycin and cyclophosphamide; 5-FU refers to any regimen that includes fluorouracil

(e.g., FOLFOX). In addition to CRC, pancreatic cancer, gastroesophageal cancer and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) are also treated with 5-FU regimens (% currently treated with 5-FU regimens

varies by tumor type and region)

***Source: SCLC and TNBC: G1 Therapeutics' completed trials; CRC and Adjuvant BC: number of cycles for eligible chemo regimens from Decision Resources Group Treatment Landscape and Forecast Assumptions

NASDAQ: GTHX | 35

2019 Reports (CRC and BC)

Disclaimer

G1 Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 04 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2020
