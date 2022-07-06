G1 Therapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

(1) The sales reported on this Form 4 represent shares sold by the Reporting Person to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting and settlement of RSUs. The sales were to satisfy tax withholding obligations to be funded by a "sell-to-cover" transaction and do not represent discretionary transactions by the Reporting Person.

(2) The price represents the weighted average price with a low of $5.10 and a high of $5.44. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide G1 Therapeutics, Inc., any security holder of G1 Therapeutics, Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.