  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. G2 Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTOO   CA40054T1075

G2 ENERGY CORP.

(GTOO)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  09:38:54 2023-06-07 am EDT
0.0150 CAD    0.00%
02:50pCse Bulletin : Consolidation - G2 Energy Corp. (GTOO)
NE
05/31G2 Announces a 5 for 1 Share Consolidation
AQ
05/30G2 Energy Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - G2 Energy Corp. (GTOO)

06/07/2023 | 02:50pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 7 juin/June 2023) - G2 Energy Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (5) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 18,339,577 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on June 8, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

G2 Energy Corp. a annoncé un regroupement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-regroupement pour dix (5) actions ordinaires pré-regroupement.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 18 339 577 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 8 juin 2023. Nous rappelons aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes en tenant compte du regroupement des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée : Le 9 juin/June 2023
Record Date/Date d’Enregistrement : Le 12 juin/June 2023
Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue : Le 9 juin/June 2023
Symbol/Symbole : GTOO
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 40054T 20 6
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 40054T 20 6 5
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 40054T107/CA40054T1075

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 0,23  0,17  0,17 
Net income 2022 -3,20 M -2,39 M -2,39 M
Net Debt 2022 4,49 M 3,36 M 3,36 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,06x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,38 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 40 651 848x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart G2 ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
G2 Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Slawek Smulewicz Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Gabriel Monteiro Queiroz Chief Financial Officer
David Robert Whitby Chief Operating Officer
Kai Hensler Independent Director
Markus Mair Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
G2 ENERGY CORP.-72.73%1
CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC.23.74%5 669
SNGN ROMGAZ SA10.99%3 481
TOPAZ ENERGY CORP.0.71%2 292
PAREX RESOURCES INC.38.66%2 226
PETRORECONCAVO S.A.-46.36%1 059
