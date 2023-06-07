CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - G2 Energy Corp. (GTOO)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 7 juin/June 2023) - G2 Energy Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (5) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 18,339,577 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on June 8, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

G2 Energy Corp. a annoncé un regroupement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-regroupement pour dix (5) actions ordinaires pré-regroupement.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 18 339 577 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 8 juin 2023. Nous rappelons aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes en tenant compte du regroupement des actions.

Tradin g on a Consolidated Basis/ Négociation sur une Base C onsolidée : Le 9 juin/June 2023 Record Date/Date d’Enregistrement : Le 12 juin/June 2023 Anticipated Payme nt Date/Dat e de Paiement Prévue : Le 9 juin/June 2023 S y mb ol/ Symbole : GTOO NEW /NOUVEAU CUSIP : 40054T 20 6 NE W/N OUVEA U ISIN : CA 40054T 20 6 5 Old / Vieux CUS I P & ISIN : 40054T107/CA40054T1075

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.