Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. G2 Goldfields Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTWO   CA36256R1055

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC.

(GTWO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

G2 Goldfields : Gold Drills Multiple High Grade Gold Intercepts at OKO – Read More

12/08/2021 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dan Noone, CEO, states, "OKO continues to deliver exceptional results for our shareholders, and we will continue to aggressively delineate and expand these mineralized shears which remain open in all directions."

Boaz Wade, V.P. Exploration, commented, "The results from holes 78 to 85 validate our geological model and demonstrate the continuity of the mineralized zones across the OKO gold system. Additionally, several drill holes that are pending assays have intersected visible gold which confirms that mineralization remains open in multiple directions."

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located on the OKO project site, Guyana. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to MSALABS Guyana, in Georgetown, Guyana, which is an accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis. Samples from sections of core with obvious gold mineralization are analysed for total gold using an industry-standard 500g metallic screen fire assay (MSALABS method MSC 550). All other samples are analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA with atomic absorption finish (MSALABS method; FAS-121). Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold are analysed utilizing standard fire assay gravimetric methods (MSALABS method; FAS-425). Certified gold reference standards, blanks, and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of G2 Goldfield's quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC). No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

About G2 Goldfields Inc.

The G2 Goldfields team is comprised of professionals who have been involved in the discovery of more than 8 million ounces of gold in Guyana and the financing and development of Guyana's largest gold mine. The Oko Main Zone discovery is the initial fruit of the application of this extensive in-country experience. Ongoing exploration within the 17km long Aremu - Oko trend has generated multiple drill targets, similar in geological setting and scale to Oko Main. The Aremu - Oko district has been a prolific alluvial goldfield since the rush of the 1870's. Modern exploration by the G2 Goldfields team has begun and continues to reveal the exceptional potential of this district.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Dan Noone (CEO of G2 Goldfields Inc.), a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc. Geology, MBA) is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

For further information please contact:

Dan Noone
CEO
+1.416.628.5904
Email: [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "might", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information and/or statements. Forward-looking statements and/or information are based on a number of material factors, expectations and/or assumptions of G2 Goldfields which have been used to develop such statements and/or information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although G2 Goldfields believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements as G2 Goldfields can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: results from planned exploration and drilling activities; future plans for operational expenditures; the accuracy of the interpretations of exploration and drilling activity results; availability of financing to fund current and future plans and expenditures; the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which G2 Goldfields has property interests; the general continuance of current industry conditions; aboriginal matters; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of G2 Goldfields to obtain qualified staff, equipment and/or services in a timely and cost efficient manner; the ability of the operator of each project in which G2 Goldfields has property interests to operate in a safe, efficient and/or effective manner and to fulfill its respective obligations and current plans; future commodity prices; currency, exchange and/or interest rates; and the regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and/or environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which G2 Goldfields has property interests. The forward-looking information and statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and/or statements, including the assumptions made in respect thereof, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and/or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information and/or statements including, without limitation: risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, the uncertainty of conducting operations under a foreign regime, exploration risk, the uncertainty of obtaining all applicable regulatory approvals, the availability of labour and/or equipment, the fluctuating prices of commodities, the availability of financing and dependence on the management personnel of the Corporation, other participants in the property areas and/or certain other risks detailed from time-to-time in G2 Goldfields public disclosure documents (including, without limitation, those risks identified in this news release and G2 Goldfields current management's discussion and analysis). Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Corporation does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

G2 Goldfields Inc. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 18:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about G2 GOLDFIELDS INC.
08:59aG2 Gold Reports Multiple High-Grade Gold Intercepts at OKO
MT
06:00aG2 Gold Drills Multiple High Grade Gold Intercepts at OKO
AQ
12/02G2 Goldfields Announces Property Acquisition and Exploration Update
AQ
12/01G2 GOLDFIELDS : Announces Property Acquisition & Exploration Update – Read More
PU
12/01G2 Goldfields Announces Property Acquisition & Exploration Update
AQ
12/01G2 Goldfields Inc. Provides an Update on its Current and Ongoing Drill Programme at OKO..
CI
12/01G2 Goldfields Inc. Acquires Additional Property Interests in Guyana
CI
11/04G2 Goldfields Announces Repricing of Certain Warrants
AQ
10/26G2 Goldfields Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended August 31, 2021
CI
09/28G2 Goldfields Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended May 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,44 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
Net income 2021 -12,9 M -10,2 M -10,2 M
Net cash 2021 2,11 M 1,67 M 1,67 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 61,4 M 48,5 M 48,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 124x
EV / Sales 2021 152x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart G2 GOLDFIELDS INC.
Duration : Period :
G2 Goldfields Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel Joseph Noone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
John Patrick Sheridan Executive Chairman
Bruce E. Rosenberg Independent Director
Stephen William Canning Stow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
G2 GOLDFIELDS INC.6.98%49
NEWMONT CORPORATION-6.78%45 057
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-19.34%33 069
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-9.70%25 076
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-2.26%18 508
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-9.62%13 527