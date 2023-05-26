Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. G4S (Botswana) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G4S   BW0000000397

G4S (BOTSWANA) LIMITED

(G4S)
  Report
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-24
2.620 BWP    0.00%
03:54aG4s Botswana : Board appointments and retirement
PU
05/19G4s Botswana : Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of g4s (botswana) limited
PU
05/19G4s Botswana : Audited abridged consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 december 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

G4S Botswana : BOARD APPOINTMENTS AND RETIREMENT

05/26/2023 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

G4S (Botswana) Ltd

P. O. Box 1488,Gaborone

Plot 20584,Western Bypass,

Gaborone,Botswana.

Tel:(+267) 3698000/1

Fax:(+267) 3921779

Email: head.office@bw.g4s.com

www.g4s.com

Board Appointments and Retirement

In terms of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) Equity Listing Requirements, G4S Botswana Limited is required to announce through the BSE the resignation or appointment of a director of the company.

Appointment of Finance Director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Boitumelo Molefe as Finance Director. Boitumelo brings more than 30 years of financial experience from various industries, including health, pension fund administration and mining. She joins G4S Botswana from Sidilega Private Hospital, where she served as Finance Manager. She was previously Chief Executive Officer of the Botswana Public Officers Pension (BPOPF). Boitumelo is a certified Chartered Accountant with a Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) certification and is a Fellow Chartered Global Management Accountant (FCGMA).

Retirement and Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board announces the retirement of Ms. Lorato Mosetlhanyane from the Board with effect from 9th May 2023. The Board expresses its gratitude to Lorato for serving the company diligently over a combined term of 9 years.

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Wincey Ramaphoi as a non-executive independent director effective 10th May 2023. She has over 16 years experience in the human resources and strategy arenas having worked in various industries. She is currently the Head of Human Resources at the Companies and Intellectual Property Authority (CIPA). She is currently serving as the Interim Chairperson of the Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO) Board and an Independent member of the HR Committee of the Board for BIDPA.

G4S Botswana remains committed to its stakeholders and looks forward to shaping the future of the security industry with our new board of directors.

By order of the Board of Directors 25 May 2023

G4S Botswana Limited

G4S (Botswana) Ltd

Board Chairman:

T. Mbaakanyi

Registered Office:

Managing Director:

M. Molokomme

Plot 20584,Western By Pass

Board of Directors:

T.K Matthews

Gaborone,Botswana

L.Mosetlhanyane

Registered in Botswana Co No 1978/2248

C.M Motswaiso

R.Smit (RSA)

1

Disclaimer

G4S Botswana Limited published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 07:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about G4S (BOTSWANA) LIMITED
03:54aG4s Botswana : Board appointments and retirement
PU
05/19G4s Botswana : Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of g4s (botswana) limited
PU
05/19G4s Botswana : Audited abridged consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 de..
PU
03/31G4s Botswana : - unaudited preliminary finacial statements
PU
03/22G4s Botswana : Cautionary announcement
PU
2022G4s Botswana : Board appointments and resignation
PU
2022G4s Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022G4s Limited Announces Resignation of Johann Du Plooy as CFO
CI
2022G4S (BOTSWANA) LIMITED : 1st-half-year results
CO
2022G4S Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 212 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
Net income 2022 -5,44 M -0,40 M -0,40 M
Net Debt 2022 2,60 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
P/E ratio 2022 -39,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 210 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 989
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart G4S (BOTSWANA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
G4S (Botswana) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mothusi Molokomme Managing Director & Director
Jacobus Johannes du Plooy Director & Finance Director
Gaone Susan Macholo Chairman
Hennie Swanepoel Operations Director
Lorato Mosetlhanyane Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
G4S (BOTSWANA) LIMITED-1.13%15
SECOM CO., LTD.22.63%14 190
SECURITAS AB (PUBL)-5.31%4 359
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.5.18%1 003
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.-3.78%972
SIS LIMITED-1.87%679
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer