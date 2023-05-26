G4S Botswana : BOARD APPOINTMENTS AND RETIREMENT

G4S (Botswana) Ltd

P. O. Box 1488,Gaborone

Plot 20584,Western Bypass,

Gaborone,Botswana.

Tel:(+267) 3698000/1

Fax:(+267) 3921779

Email: head.office@bw.g4s.com

www.g4s.com

Board Appointments and Retirement

In terms of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) Equity Listing Requirements, G4S Botswana Limited is required to announce through the BSE the resignation or appointment of a director of the company.

Appointment of Finance Director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Boitumelo Molefe as Finance Director. Boitumelo brings more than 30 years of financial experience from various industries, including health, pension fund administration and mining. She joins G4S Botswana from Sidilega Private Hospital, where she served as Finance Manager. She was previously Chief Executive Officer of the Botswana Public Officers Pension (BPOPF). Boitumelo is a certified Chartered Accountant with a Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) certification and is a Fellow Chartered Global Management Accountant (FCGMA).

Retirement and Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board announces the retirement of Ms. Lorato Mosetlhanyane from the Board with effect from 9th May 2023. The Board expresses its gratitude to Lorato for serving the company diligently over a combined term of 9 years.

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Wincey Ramaphoi as a non-executive independent director effective 10th May 2023. She has over 16 years experience in the human resources and strategy arenas having worked in various industries. She is currently the Head of Human Resources at the Companies and Intellectual Property Authority (CIPA). She is currently serving as the Interim Chairperson of the Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO) Board and an Independent member of the HR Committee of the Board for BIDPA.

G4S Botswana remains committed to its stakeholders and looks forward to shaping the future of the security industry with our new board of directors.

By order of the Board of Directors 25 May 2023

G4S Botswana Limited