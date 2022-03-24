G4S Botswana : CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

G4S (Botswana) Ltd

P. O. Box 1488,Gaborone

Plot 20584,Western Bypass,

Gaborone,Botswana.

Tel:(+267) 3698000/1

Fax:(+267) 3921779

Email: head.office@bw.g4s.com

www.g4s.com

Cautionary Announcement

In line with section 5.4c of the Listing Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), an issuer must publish a cautionary announcement as soon as they are satisfied that a reasonable degree of certainty exists that the expected profit or loss (before tax) for the period to be reported upon next will differ by at least 10% from the most recent financial results for the previous corresponding period.

Results for the year ended 31 December 2021

The Board of Directors of G4S Botswana Limited ("the Board") advises shareholders that the profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2021 will be approximately 47% (P7.9m) higher than the P16.8m reported for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Financial Results for the year ended 31 December 2021 are expected to be released on or before 31 March 2022, wherein full details will be provided.

The information contained in this announcement represents a preliminary assessment made by the Board based on the information made available to the Board as at the date hereof. The actual results of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 may be different from what is disclosed herein.

Shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing with the company's securities, until a full announcement is made.

By order of the Board of Directors 24 March 2022

G4S Botswana Limited