Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. G4S (Botswana) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G4S   BW0000000397

G4S (BOTSWANA) LIMITED

(G4S)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  03-22
2.7 BWP    --.--%
01/06ANNOUNCEMENT : G4s (botswana) limited closed period
PU
2021G4s Botswana Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021G4S (BOTSWANA) LIMITED : Annual results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

G4S Botswana : CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

03/24/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

G4S (Botswana) Ltd

P. O. Box 1488,Gaborone

Plot 20584,Western Bypass,

Gaborone,Botswana.

Tel:(+267) 3698000/1

Fax:(+267) 3921779

Email: head.office@bw.g4s.com

www.g4s.com

Cautionary Announcement

In line with section 5.4c of the Listing Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), an issuer must publish a cautionary announcement as soon as they are satisfied that a reasonable degree of certainty exists that the expected profit or loss (before tax) for the period to be reported upon next will differ by at least 10% from the most recent financial results for the previous corresponding period.

Results for the year ended 31 December 2021

The Board of Directors of G4S Botswana Limited ("the Board") advises shareholders that the profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2021 will be approximately 47% (P7.9m) higher than the P16.8m reported for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Financial Results for the year ended 31 December 2021 are expected to be released on or before 31 March 2022, wherein full details will be provided.

The information contained in this announcement represents a preliminary assessment made by the Board based on the information made available to the Board as at the date hereof. The actual results of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 may be different from what is disclosed herein.

Shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing with the company's securities, until a full announcement is made.

By order of the Board of Directors 24 March 2022

G4S Botswana Limited

G4S (Botswana) Ltd

Managing Director:

M.Molokomme

Registered Office:

Finance Director:

J.du Plooy (RSA)

Plot 20584,Western By Pass

Board of Directors:

G.Macholo

Gaborone,Botswana

L.Mosetlhanyane

Registered in Botswana Co No 1978/2248

T.Mbaakanyi

R.Smit (RSA)

Disclaimer

G4S Botswana Limited published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 12:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about G4S (BOTSWANA) LIMITED
01/06ANNOUNCEMENT : G4s (botswana) limited closed period
PU
2021G4s Botswana Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021G4S (BOTSWANA) LIMITED : Annual results
CO
2021G4s Limited Appoints Mothusi Molokomme as Managing Director
CI
2021G4S Limited Appoints Hennie Swanepoel as Acting Managing Director Effective 1 January 2..
CI
2020G4S (BOTSWANA) LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
2020G4s Botswana Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2019
CI
2020G4s Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended 31 December 2019
CI
2019G4S (BOTSWANA) LIMITED : Annual Report
CO
2019G4S (BOTSWANA) LIMITED : Report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 190 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net income 2020 11,0 M 0,96 M 0,96 M
Net cash 2020 18,2 M 1,58 M 1,58 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 216 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 722
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart G4S (BOTSWANA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
G4S (Botswana) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mothusi Molokomme Managing Director & Director
Jacobus Johannes Du Plooy Director & Finance Director
Gaone Susan Macholo Chairman
Hennie Swanepoel Operations Director
Lorato Mosetlhanyane Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
G4S (BOTSWANA) LIMITED-9.70%19
SECOM CO., LTD.12.65%16 305
SECURITAS AB-11.75%4 245
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.-14.20%1 172
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.-2.40%1 012
SIS LIMITED4.36%923