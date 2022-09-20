G4S Botswana : CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

G4S (Botswana) Ltd

Cautionary Announcement

In line with section 5.4c of the Listing Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), an issuer must publish a cautionary announcement as soon as they are satisfied that a reasonable degree of certainty exists that the expected profit or loss (before tax) for the period to be reported upon next will differ by at least 10% from the most recent financial results for the previous corresponding period.

Results for the half-year ended 30 June 2022

The Board of Directors of G4S Botswana Limited ("the Board") advises shareholders that the profit before tax for the half-year ended 30 June 2022 of P3m will be approximately P8.3m (-73%) lower than the P11.3m reported for the half-year ended 30 June 2021. The financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2022 are expected to be released on or before 30 September 2022, wherein full details will be provided.

The information contained in this announcement represents a preliminary assessment made by the Board based on the information made available to the Board as at the date hereof. The actual results of the Group for the financial half-year ended 30 June 2022 may be different from what is disclosed herein.

Shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing with the company's securities, until a full announcement is made.

By order of the Board of Directors 15 September 2022

G4S Botswana Limited