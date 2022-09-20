Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. G4S (Botswana) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G4S   BW0000000397

G4S (BOTSWANA) LIMITED

(G4S)
  Report
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-18
2.650 BWP    0.00%
04:30aG4S BOTSWANA : Cautionary announcement
PU
07/05G4S Limited Appoints Lourens Smit as Member to the Board of Directors
CI
07/05G4S Limited Ratifies Dividend Distribution for the Period Ended 30 June 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

G4S Botswana : CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

09/20/2022 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

G4S (Botswana) Ltd

P. O. Box 1488,Gaborone

Plot 20584,Western Bypass,

Gaborone,Botswana.

Tel:(+267) 3698000/1

Fax:(+267) 3921779

Email: head.office@bw.g4s.com

www.g4s.com

Cautionary Announcement

In line with section 5.4c of the Listing Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), an issuer must publish a cautionary announcement as soon as they are satisfied that a reasonable degree of certainty exists that the expected profit or loss (before tax) for the period to be reported upon next will differ by at least 10% from the most recent financial results for the previous corresponding period.

Results for the half-year ended 30 June 2022

The Board of Directors of G4S Botswana Limited ("the Board") advises shareholders that the profit before tax for the half-year ended 30 June 2022 of P3m will be approximately P8.3m (-73%) lower than the P11.3m reported for the half-year ended 30 June 2021. The financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2022 are expected to be released on or before 30 September 2022, wherein full details will be provided.

The information contained in this announcement represents a preliminary assessment made by the Board based on the information made available to the Board as at the date hereof. The actual results of the Group for the financial half-year ended 30 June 2022 may be different from what is disclosed herein.

Shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing with the company's securities, until a full announcement is made.

By order of the Board of Directors 15 September 2022

G4S Botswana Limited

G4S (Botswana) Ltd

Managing Director:

M.Molokomme

Registered Office:

Finance Director:

J.du Plooy (RSA)

Plot 20584,Western By Pass

Board of Directors:

L.Mosetlhanyane

Gaborone,Botswana

T.Mbaakanyi

Registered in Botswana Co No 1978/2248

R.Smit (RSA)

Disclaimer

G4S Botswana Limited published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 08:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about G4S (BOTSWANA) LIMITED
04:30aG4S BOTSWANA : Cautionary announcement
PU
07/05G4S Limited Appoints Lourens Smit as Member to the Board of Directors
CI
07/05G4S Limited Ratifies Dividend Distribution for the Period Ended 30 June 2021
CI
07/05G4S (BOTSWANA) : Agm 2022- voting results
PU
06/16G4S (BOTSWANA) LIMITED : Annual Report
CO
06/09G4S BOTSWANA : Annual report 2021
PU
04/05G4S BOTSWANA : 2021 audited abridged financial statements for the year ended 31 december 2..
PU
03/31G4S BOTSWANA : 2021 unaudited abridged financial statements for the year ended 31 december..
PU
03/31G4S Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/24G4S BOTSWANA : Cautionary announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 195 M - -
Net income 2021 19,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,50 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 6,56%
Capitalization 212 M 16,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 989
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart G4S (BOTSWANA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
G4S (Botswana) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mothusi Molokomme Managing Director & Director
Jacobus Johannes Du Plooy Director & Finance Director
Gaone Susan Macholo Chairman
Hennie Swanepoel Operations Director
Lorato Mosetlhanyane Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
G4S (BOTSWANA) LIMITED-11.37%16
SECOM CO., LTD.5.70%12 747
SECURITAS AB (PUBL)-31.23%2 905
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.7.03%977
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.-28.14%863
SIS LIMITED-8.14%803