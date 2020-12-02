Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  G4S plc    GFS   GB00B01FLG62

G4S PLC

(GFS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

G4S : Security group GardaWorld raises bid for UK's G4S to 3.68 bln pounds

12/02/2020 | 02:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canada's GardaWorld has raised its offer for security group G4S to 235 pence per share, valuing the British company at 3.68 billion pounds ($4.94 billion), it said on Wednesday.

G4S, one of the world's largest private security companies, had rejected GardaWorld's sweetened 190 pence per share proposal in September, calling it "highly opportunistic".

GardaWorld, which has again extended its offer for G4S to Dec. 16, said the acceptance condition has been reduced from 90% to 50% plus one G4S share.

It had received valid acceptances of a total of 2.8 million G4S shares, or 0.17%, as at Nov. 28.

G4S also said last month it had rejected what it termed a "highly conditional" offer from U.S. company Allied Universal at a price of 210 pence per share. ($1 = 0.7454 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2020
All news about G4S PLC
02:30aG4S : Security group GardaWorld raises bid for UK's G4S to 3.68 billion pounds
RE
02:24aG4S : Security group GardaWorld raises bid for UK's G4S to 3.68 bln pounds
RE
11/30G4S : Canadian security firm GardaWorld extends offer for larger British rival G..
RE
11/30G4S : Canadian security firm GardaWorld extends offer for larger British rival G..
RE
11/30G4S : Further Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
AQ
11/25GARDAWORLD OFFER : Update on Offer-related Arrangements
AQ
11/25G4S : urges shareholders to turn down Gardaworld takeover offer
RE
11/25G4S PLC : G4S to resume dividend for 2021 with clear potential for significant f..
AQ
11/16G4S : Bid target G4S talks up potential of Retail Cash Solutions business
RE
11/16G4S : Retail Cash Solutions
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 877 M 9 226 M 9 226 M
Net income 2020 407 M 545 M 545 M
Net Debt 2020 1 463 M 1 963 M 1 963 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,84x
Yield 2020 1,61%
Capitalization 3 540 M 4 753 M 4 748 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 533 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart G4S PLC
Duration : Period :
G4S plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G4S PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 220,86 GBX
Last Close Price 229,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ashley Martin Almanza Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John P. Connolly Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy Peter Weller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Steven Lewis Mogford Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Rose Milian Thoralfsson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
G4S PLC5.05%4 753
CINTAS CORPORATION33.45%37 173
TELEPERFORMANCE27.37%19 597
UNITED RENTALS36.10%16 374
EDENRED4.71%14 082
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC8.63%12 250
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ