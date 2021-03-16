Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  G4S plc    GFS   GB00B01FLG62

G4S PLC

(GFS)
G4S : Allied Universal to buy G4S after shareholders give final nod

03/16/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: File photo of a G4S security van parked outside a bank in Loughborough

(Reuters) - U.S. private security firm Allied Universal said on Tuesday around 79% of G4S shareholders had accepted its bid to buy the British rival for 3.8 billion pounds ($5.28 billion), ending a drawn-out takeover battle with Canada's GardaWorld.

Shareholders accepted Allied Universal higher offer of 245 pence per share over GardaWorld's 235 pence apiece bid. Allied had brought down its offer acceptance level to 50% plus one G4S share.

Shares of G4S closed up 0.7% at 244.5 pence.

The merger between G4S and private-equity backed Allied Universal would create the world's largest private security company, employing more than 750,000 security guards and other staff across dozens of countries, while also strengthening its presence in the United States.

Sweden's Securitas AB is the next biggest player in the U.S. private security market.

Allied has largely obtained the required antitrust regulatory approvals in the United States and European Union (EU). The deal does not require approval from Britain since the EU clearance was obtained before the Brexit deadline.

Allied said the offer would become wholly unconditional on April 6.

($1 = 0.7198 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
G4S PLC 0.74% 244.5 Delayed Quote.-4.37%
SECURITAS AB 2.07% 145.75 Delayed Quote.7.57%
Financials
Sales 2020 6 870 M 9 535 M 9 535 M
Net income 2020 408 M 566 M 566 M
Net Debt 2020 1 495 M 2 075 M 2 075 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,37x
Yield 2020 1,61%
Capitalization 3 753 M 5 212 M 5 209 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 533 000
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart G4S PLC
Duration : Period :
G4S plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G4S PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 248,00 GBX
Last Close Price 242,70 GBX
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ashley Martin Almanza Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Peter Weller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John P. Connolly Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Lewis Mogford Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Rose Milian Thoralfsson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
G4S PLC-4.37%5 212
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.53%36 929
TELEPERFORMANCE11.35%21 174
LG CORP.4.69%14 129
EDENRED1.06%13 762
BUREAU VERITAS SA9.15%12 728
