G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)

(G5EN)
G5 Entertainment :  Changes in Number of Shares and Votes in G5 Entertainment AB (publ) on August 31, 2020

08/31/2020 | 11:50am EDT

2,500 ordinary shares have been issued during August as a result of the subscription of warrants issued under an employee stock option plan adopted at the Annual General Meeting on May 19, 2016.

During August the company has also cancelled 178,000 shares in accordance with the decision on the Annual General Meeting on June 8, 2020.

As per today’s date the total amount of shares in the company amounts to 9,105,850, split between 8,845,850 ordinary shares and 260,000 c-shares.

Every ordinary share entitles one (1) vote and the c-shares one tenth (1/10) of a vote each. The total number of votes in the company after the issue amounts to 8,871,850 votes.

The company holds 165,850 ordinary shares and 260,000 C-shares, the C-shares are issued and held as part of current performance share programs. Shares held by the company represent 4.69% of the capital and 2.16% of the votes.

This information is information that G5 Entertainment AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17.30 CET on August 31, 2020.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company’s portfolio includes popular games like Jewels of Rome®, Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey®, Homicide Squad®, The Secret Society®, Wordplay: Exercise your brain™ and Jewels of the Wild West®.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. G5 Entertainment has been ranked in Deloitte’s Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for 6 years in a row.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at http://www.g5e.com/corporate


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 422 M 165 M 165 M
Net income 2020 134 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net cash 2020 224 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,6x
Yield 2020 0,65%
Capitalization 3 369 M 390 M 391 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,21x
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 628
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 260,00 SEK
Last Close Price 382,60 SEK
Spread / Highest target -11,1%
Spread / Average Target -32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vlad Suglobov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johan Petter Erik Nylander Independent Chairman
Alexander Tabunov Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Wikstrand Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Leyla Aslanova Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)278.44%390
SNAP INC.36.62%32 778
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.64.23%6 898
GRUBHUB INC.50.08%6 736
MOMO INC.-36.75%4 422
DENA CO., LTD.-3.99%1 977
