G5 Entertainment :  Changes in Number of Shares and Votes in G5 Entertainment AB (publ) on August 31, 2020

2,500 ordinary shares have been issued during August as a result of the subscription of warrants issued under an employee stock option plan adopted at the Annual General Meeting on May 19, 2016.

During August the company has also cancelled 178,000 shares in accordance with the decision on the Annual General Meeting on June 8, 2020.

As per today’s date the total amount of shares in the company amounts to 9,105,850, split between 8,845,850 ordinary shares and 260,000 c-shares.

Every ordinary share entitles one (1) vote and the c-shares one tenth (1/10) of a vote each. The total number of votes in the company after the issue amounts to 8,871,850 votes.

The company holds 165,850 ordinary shares and 260,000 C-shares, the C-shares are issued and held as part of current performance share programs. Shares held by the company represent 4.69% of the capital and 2.16% of the votes.

This information is information that G5 Entertainment AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17.30 CET on August 31, 2020.

