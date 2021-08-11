G5 Entertainment Group: Interim Report January – June 2021

G5 Entertainment Group (STO:G5EN):

April – June 2021

“In the second quarter we saw continued strong engagement in our games and improved monetization”, said Vlad Suglobov, CEO of G5 Entertainment. “Our own games grew 23% year-over-year and 5% quarter-to-quarter in USD terms. The new generation of games (released during the last two years) jumped 74% year-over-year and 13% quarter-to-quarter in USD terms. The new generation of games represented 47% of revenue in the quarter, now our biggest segment of the portfolio by far. If we look at the total own games portfolio it represents 64% of revenue compared to 53% a year ago. All in all, we had a record first half of the year delivering record EBIT of SEK 103 M, which is 23% growth compared to the same period last year. The work on our new games continues. We released two games this year and remain on track to release six new games in 2021.”

Revenue for the period was SEK 337.0 M (376.3), a decrease of 10 percent compared to the same period in 2020 in SEK terms. In USD terms revenue grew 3 percent year-over-year.

Gross margin increased to 59 percent (57 percent), as larger share of revenue is coming from own games.

EBIT for the period was SEK 43.2 M (44.8).

Net result for the period was SEK 40.2 M (39.3).

Earnings per share for the period, before dilution, was SEK 4.67 (4.43).

Cash flow amounted to SEK -45.1 M (-50.6), impacted negatively by dividends of SEK -54.1 M (-21.9).

Average Monthly Active Users (MAU) was 6.7 million, a decrease of 6 percent compared to the same period in 2020. Average Daily Active Users (DAU) was 1.7 million, a decrease of 2 percent compared to the same period in 2020. Average Monthly Unique Payers (MUP) was 203.2 thousand, a decrease of 11 percent while Average Monthly Average Gross Revenue Per Paying User (MAGRPPU) was USD 66.3, an increase of 15 percent compared to the same period last year. These changes reflect the fact that the second quarter last year was the “lockdown boost” quarter which was an outlier on the growth curve, and the changes in the portfolio composition with Match-3 games taking a larger share of revenue coupled with even more effective user acquisition.

This information is information that G5 Entertainment AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07:30 CET on August 11, 2021.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (Publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones, tablets and personal computers that are family friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The company distributes its games through the G5 Store, Apple App store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore and Microsoft Store. The company’s portfolio includes popular games like Jewels of Rome™, Sherlock: Hidden Match-3 Cases™, Jewels of the Wild West®, Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey®, The Secret Society® and Wordplay: Search Word Puzzle™.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. For six years in a row, G5 Entertainment was ranked in Deloitte’s Top 50 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Sweden.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at: https://corporate.g5e.com

