Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. G6 Materials Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGG   CA3613331071

G6 MATERIALS CORP.

(GGG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

G6 Materials : 2Q22 Unaudited Financial Statements

01/30/2022 | 10:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

G6 MATERIALS CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars)

Notice of non-review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements

The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six month period ended November 30, 2021 and 2020 are the responsibility of management and have been approved by the Board of Directors. The Company's independent auditor has not reviewed these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

G6 MATERIALS CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT NOVEMBER 30, 2021 AND MAY 31, 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars)

November 30,

May 31,

Notes

2021

2021

ASSETS

$

$

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

3,242,180

4,878,904

Amounts receivable

5

24,980

24,890

Inventory

6

286,198

386,875

Prepaid expenses and deposits

463,990

141,717

4,017,348

5,432,386

Equipment

8

35,802

27,677

Right-of-use asset

7

189,036

234,404

Intangible assets

4

2,973,118

218,182

7,215,304

5,912,649

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9

159,693

150,173

Current portion of lease liability

7

44,414

87,529

204,107

237,702

Long-term portion of lease liability

7

149,744

149,733

353,851

387,435

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

12

16,487,601

13,754,030

Warrants reserve

12

125,605

125,605

Contributed surplus

3,023,406

3,023,406

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(107,497)

108,376

Deficit

(12,667,662)

(11,486,203)

6,861,453

5,525,214

7,215,304

5,912,649

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on January 28, 2022:

"Daniel Stolyarov"

Director

"John Gary Dyal"

Director

Daniel Stolyarov

John Gary Dyal

3

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

G6 MATERIALS CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED,

(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars)

Three months

Three months

Six months

Six months

November 30,

November 30,

November 30,

November 30,

Notes

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

REVENUE

320,204

506,140

661,338

1,675,566

COST OF GOODS SOLD

(280,821)

(297,236)

(450,473)

(1,040,054)

39,383

208,904

210,865

635,512

EXPENSES

Amortization of intangible asset

4

10,910

10,910

21,820

21,820

Amortization of right-of-use asset

7

22,684

22,955

45,368

45,910

Depreciation of equipment

8

2,470

16,847

6,325

33,709

Foreign exchange loss

194

591

3,067

2,315

Lease interest

7

3,006

238

6,335

829

Marketing and investor relations

86,283

38,962

140,567

66,923

Office and administrative

57,750

48,739

148,549

110,097

Professional fees

9

242,250

34,734

597,722

141,392

Regulatory fees

13,548

7,180

39,950

11,197

Research and development

54,635

30,389

133,109

51,620

Salaries and benefits

9

151,778

49,061

239,281

77,323

Share-based compensation

11

-

268,579

-

268,579

Travel expenses

4,140

1,340

10,231

365

(649,648)

(530,525)

(1,392,324)

(832,079)

NET LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(610,265)

(321,621)

(1,181,459)

(196,567)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income:

Foreign currency translation income (loss)

(40,039)

862

(215,873)

(13,427)

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(650,304)

(320,759)

(1,397,332)

(209,994)

INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND

DILUTED

$ (0.00)

$ 0.00

$ (0.01)

$ (0.00)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING

128,351,697

82,037,317

128,351,697

82,037,317

4

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

G6 MATERIALS CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED,

(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars)

November 30,

November 30,

Notes

2021

2020

$

$

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss for the period

(1,181,459)

(196,567)

Non-cash items:

Lease interest

7

6,335

829

Amortization of intangible asset

4

21,820

21,820

Amortization of right-of-use asset

7

45,368

45,910

Depreciation of equipment

8

6,325

33,709

Share-based compensation

11

-

268,579

Foreign exchange loss

3,067

2,315

(1,098,544)

176,595

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Amounts receivable

(90)

(7,012)

Inventory

100,677

(497,488)

Prepaid expenses and deposits

(322,273)

(12,585)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(7,419)

138,607

(1,327,649)

(201,883)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of equipment

8

(14,450)

-

(14,450)

-

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from issuance of common shares (net)

12

(26,247)

-

Principal payments on lease

7

(49,439)

(48,000)

(75,686)

(48,000)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(1,417,785)

(249,883)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(218,939)

11,112

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning

4,878,904

561,711

Cash and cash equivalents, ending

3,242,180

322,940

5

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

G6 Materials Inc. published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 15:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about G6 MATERIALS CORP.
01/28G6 MATERIALS : Quarterly Report
PU
01/28G6 MATERIALS : Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
01/28G6 Materials Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
01/17G6 Materials Announces Testing Services Agreement with the U.S. Army Engineer Research ..
AQ
01/13G6 Materials Announces AGM Voting Results
AQ
2021G6 MATERIALS : Document
PU
2021G6 Materials Corp. Secures Exclusive 5-Year Supply Agreement with Global Microconnector..
CI
2021G6 MATERIALS : Receives ISO 9001 Certification and Secures Exclusive 5-Year Supply Agreeme..
PU
2021G6 Materials Opens a New Base of Operations in California
AQ
2021G6 Materials Corp. Commences Use of New Graphene Oxide Reactor
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,94 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,13 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,64 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,5 M 11,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,40x
EV / Sales 2021 8,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart G6 MATERIALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
G6 Materials Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G6 MATERIALS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel Stolyarov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert James Scott Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gary Dyal Chairman
Roman Rabinovich Director
Anastasios Arima Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
G6 MATERIALS CORP.-18.18%12
KEYENCE CORPORATION-20.67%120 745
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-14.44%91 327
EATON CORPORATION PLC-10.07%62 457
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-2.43%53 963
NIDEC CORPORATION-28.69%48 908