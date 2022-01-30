G6 Materials : 2Q22 Unaudited Financial Statements

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars)
Notice of non-review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements
The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six month period ended November 30, 2021 and 2020 are the responsibility of management and have been approved by the Board of Directors. The Company's independent auditor has not reviewed these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
G6 MATERIALS CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT NOVEMBER 30, 2021 AND MAY 31, 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars)
November 30,
May 31,
Notes
2021
2021
ASSETS
$
$
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
3,242,180
4,878,904
Amounts receivable
5
24,980
24,890
Inventory
6
286,198
386,875
Prepaid expenses and deposits
463,990
141,717
4,017,348
5,432,386
Equipment
8
35,802
27,677
Right-of-use asset
7
189,036
234,404
Intangible assets
4
2,973,118
218,182
7,215,304
5,912,649
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
9
159,693
150,173
Current portion of lease liability
7
44,414
87,529
204,107
237,702
Long-term portion of lease liability
7
149,744
149,733
353,851
387,435
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
12
16,487,601
13,754,030
Warrants reserve
12
125,605
125,605
Contributed surplus
3,023,406
3,023,406
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(107,497)
108,376
Deficit
(12,667,662)
(11,486,203)
6,861,453
5,525,214
7,215,304
5,912,649
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on January 28, 2022:
"Daniel Stolyarov"
Director
"John Gary Dyal"
Director
Daniel Stolyarov
John Gary Dyal
3
G6 MATERIALS CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED,
(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars)
Three months
Three months
Six months
Six months
November 30,
November 30,
November 30,
November 30,
Notes
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
REVENUE
320,204
506,140
661,338
1,675,566
COST OF GOODS SOLD
(280,821)
(297,236)
(450,473)
(1,040,054)
39,383
208,904
210,865
635,512
EXPENSES
Amortization of intangible asset
4
10,910
10,910
21,820
21,820
Amortization of right-of-use asset
7
22,684
22,955
45,368
45,910
Depreciation of equipment
8
2,470
16,847
6,325
33,709
Foreign exchange loss
194
591
3,067
2,315
Lease interest
7
3,006
238
6,335
829
Marketing and investor relations
86,283
38,962
140,567
66,923
Office and administrative
57,750
48,739
148,549
110,097
Professional fees
9
242,250
34,734
597,722
141,392
Regulatory fees
13,548
7,180
39,950
11,197
Research and development
54,635
30,389
133,109
51,620
Salaries and benefits
9
151,778
49,061
239,281
77,323
Share-based compensation
11
-
268,579
-
268,579
Travel expenses
4,140
1,340
10,231
365
(649,648)
(530,525)
(1,392,324)
(832,079)
NET LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(610,265)
(321,621)
(1,181,459)
(196,567)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income:
Foreign currency translation income (loss)
(40,039)
862
(215,873)
(13,427)
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(650,304)
(320,759)
(1,397,332)
(209,994)
INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND
DILUTED
$ (0.00)
$ 0.00
$ (0.01)
$ (0.00)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON
SHARES OUTSTANDING
128,351,697
82,037,317
128,351,697
82,037,317
4
G6 MATERIALS CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED,
(Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars)
November 30,
November 30,
Notes
2021
2020
$
$
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss for the period
(1,181,459)
(196,567)
Non-cash items:
Lease interest
7
6,335
829
Amortization of intangible asset
4
21,820
21,820
Amortization of right-of-use asset
7
45,368
45,910
Depreciation of equipment
8
6,325
33,709
Share-based compensation
11
-
268,579
Foreign exchange loss
3,067
2,315
(1,098,544)
176,595
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Amounts receivable
(90)
(7,012)
Inventory
100,677
(497,488)
Prepaid expenses and deposits
(322,273)
(12,585)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(7,419)
138,607
(1,327,649)
(201,883)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of equipment
8
(14,450)
-
(14,450)
-
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issuance of common shares (net)
12
(26,247)
-
Principal payments on lease
7
(49,439)
(48,000)
(75,686)
(48,000)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(1,417,785)
(249,883)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(218,939)
11,112
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning
4,878,904
561,711
Cash and cash equivalents, ending
3,242,180
322,940
5
