    GGG   CA3613331071

G6 MATERIALS CORP.

(GGG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 05/12 03:13:23 pm
0.17 CAD   +3.03%
09:30aG6 MATERIALS  : May Presentation
PU
07:01aG6 MATERIALS  : Announces Granting of Two US Patents
AQ
04/30G6 MATERIALS  : 2021 Third Quarter Report
PU
G6 Materials : May Presentation

05/13/2021 | 09:30am EDT
TSX-V:GGG OTCQB: GPHBF

Creating value

through innovative

graphene-based solutions.

Investor Presentation

May 2021

TSX-V:GGG OTCQB: GPHBF

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward- looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the risks associated with outstanding litigation, if any; risks associated with adoption by industries of graphene-based products health and environmental factors affecting adoption of these technologies; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to U.S. Shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates, and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Further, although the effectiveness of proposed products or services is based on strong scientific evidence, the Company cannot guarantee the performance parameters of new products or services and their efficiency against specific microbes including all types of viruses and bacteria until testing is completed. Accordingly, the Company can not guarantee any outcomes of such testing on new products or services.

Disclaimer

The information in this presentation is historical in nature and is current only to the date indicated in the particular presentation. This information may no longer be accurate and therefore you should not rely on the information contained in this presentation. To the extent permitted by law, G6 Materials Corp. and its employees, agents and consultants exclude all liability for any loss or damage arising from the use of, or reliance on, any such information, whether or not caused by any negligent act or omission.

2

Who We Are

About G6 Materials Corp.

  • Strategically focused on serving the air filtration and purification market with new products to meet growing demand as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic
  • Cash flow from graphene-based products in the market
  • Numerous customers from among the Fortune 500 list of companies, as well as NASA and leading universities
  • Valuable IP portfolio: 5 patents granted; 5 patent applications filed
  • New graphene-based applications identified to accelerate growth into the future
  • Premium research lab and scalable production facility
  • Deep understanding of graphene technology based on decades of aggregate team experience

TSX-V:GGG OTCQB: GPHBF

G6 Materials Corp. has shifted its primary strategic focus to satisfying customer demand for existing air filtration products and developing advanced purification solutions.

Graphene has extraordinary antiviral and antibacterial properties, thereby making the Company well-positioned to apply its expertise to gain market share.

Recent Highlights

May 2021: G6 Materials Corp. announces granting of 2 patents by USPTO, bringing total to 5 granted patents

April 2021: G6 Materials Corp. records strong 3Q21 financial results, featuring 276% revenue growth for the nine-month period ending February 28, 2021

April 2021: G6 Materials Successful Closing of $5.4 Million Non- Brokered Equity Financing

March 2021: G6 Materials Corp. Enters Binding LOI to Acquire GX Technologies

January 2021: G6 Materials Corp. records strong 2Q21 financial results, featuring 383% revenue growth for the six-month period ending November 30, 2020

October 2020: G6 Materials Corp. reports record 1Q21 financial results, featuring highest revenues since inception and positive net income

TSX-V:GGG OTCQB: GPHBF

Mission

To bring innovative graphene- based products to market and maximize the value of a strong IP portfolio.

Business Model

Identify customer needs and opportunities in the market for graphene-based solutions

Use industry-leading expertise through research and development to create better solutions with improved performance

Verify, test and analyze new product performance to mitigate risks and maximize customer satisfaction

Scale-up manufacturing and deliver products to industrial partners and/or end consumers

Additionally, monetize IP through manufacturing contracts, licensing arrangements, royalty structures or their outright sale

TSX-V:GGG OTCQB: GPHBF

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

G6 Materials Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 13:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
