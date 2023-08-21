G8 Education Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended June 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was AUD 455.34 million compared to AUD 416.4 million a year ago. Revenue was AUD 457.21 million compared to AUD 419.43 million a year ago.

Net income was AUD 14.99 million compared to AUD 8.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0185 compared to AUD 0.0101 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0184 compared to AUD 0.01 a year ago.

