  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. G8 Education Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEM   AU000000GEM7

G8 EDUCATION LIMITED

(GEM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/21 08:00:04 pm
1.275 AUD   +5.37%
04:21pG8 EDUCATION : CY21 Financial and Statutory Report & Appendix 4E
2021UBS rates GEM as Buy
2021TRANSCRIPT : G8 Education Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
Transcript : G8 Education Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022

02/21/2022 | 05:00pm EST
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the G8 Education Limited CY '21 Full Year Investor Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to Gary Carroll, CEO and...


Financials
Sales 2021 866 M 624 M 624 M
Net income 2021 47,6 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
Net Debt 2021 30,4 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 1 025 M 739 M 739 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 7 417
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
G8 Education Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,21 AUD
Average target price 1,31 AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary G. Carroll Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sharyn R. Williams Chief Financial Officer
David Foster Chairman
Peter Nelson Chief Information Officer
Malcolm Ashcroft Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
G8 EDUCATION LIMITED8.11%730
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.4.29%7 925
POPPINS HOLDINGS INC.-23.65%194
GLOBAL KIDS COMPANY CORP.-3.64%65
MAYFIELD CHILDCARE LIMITED-2.16%54
KIDS SMILE HOLDINGS INC.-6.41%29