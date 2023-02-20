Advanced search
    GEM   AU000000GEM7

G8 EDUCATION LIMITED

(GEM)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:31:20 2023-02-20 pm EST
1.263 AUD   -1.75%
01/30G8 Education Completes AU$40 Million Share Buyback
MT
01/03G8 Education Limited Appoints Pejman Okhovat as Director
CI
2022Transcript : G8 Education Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : G8 Education Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2023

02/20/2023 | 05:00pm EST
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the G8 Education Limited CY '22 Full Year Investor Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to. Mr. Pejman Okhovat, CEO....


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 906 M 626 M 626 M
Net income 2022 39,4 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
Net Debt 2022 95,6 M 66,1 M 66,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,1x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 1 041 M 719 M 719 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 7 598
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
G8 Education Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,29 AUD
Average target price 1,19 AUD
Spread / Average Target -7,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pejman Okhovat Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Sharyn R. Williams Chief Financial Officer
David Foster Chairman
Peter Nelson Chief Information Officer
Malcolm Ashcroft Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
G8 EDUCATION LIMITED15.38%707
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL3.31%10 932
H&R BLOCK, INC.6.82%5 939
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.5.13%4 806
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.26.58%4 612
BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.2.99%3 426