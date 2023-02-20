Advanced search
Equities
Australia
Australian Stock Exchange
G8 Education Limited
News
Summary
GEM
AU000000GEM7
G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
(GEM)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -
07:31:20 2023-02-20 pm EST
1.263
AUD
-1.75%
01/30
G8 Education Completes AU$40 Million Share Buyback
MT
01/03
G8 Education Limited Appoints Pejman Okhovat as Director
CI
2022
Transcript : G8 Education Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : G8 Education Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2023
02/20/2023 | 05:00pm EST
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the G8 Education Limited CY '22 Full Year Investor Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to. Mr. Pejman Okhovat, CEO....
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
01/30
G8 Education Completes AU$40 Million Share Buyback
MT
01/03
G8 Education Limited Appoints Pejman Okhovat as Director
CI
2022
Transcript : G8 Education Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2022
Tranche Update on G8 Education Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 22, ..
CI
2022
G8 EDUCATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2022
G8 Education Posts Decline in H1 Profit Due to COVID-19, Floods
MT
2022
Transcript : G8 Education Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 24, 2022
CI
2022
Tranche Update on G8 Education Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 22, ..
CI
2022
G8 Education Limited Announces Dividend for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, Payable..
CI
2022
G8 Education Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
2022
UBS Adjusts G8 Education's Price Target to AU$1.34 From AU$1.43, Keeps at Buy
MT
More recommendations
Financials
AUD
USD
Sales 2022
906 M
626 M
626 M
Net income 2022
39,4 M
27,2 M
27,2 M
Net Debt 2022
95,6 M
66,1 M
66,1 M
P/E ratio 2022
27,1x
Yield 2022
2,42%
Capitalization
1 041 M
719 M
719 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,25x
EV / Sales 2023
1,15x
Nbr of Employees
7 598
Free-Float
99,0%
More Financials
Chart G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
1,29 AUD
Average target price
1,19 AUD
Spread / Average Target
-7,26%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pejman Okhovat
Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Sharyn R. Williams
Chief Financial Officer
David Foster
Chairman
Peter Nelson
Chief Information Officer
Malcolm Ashcroft
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
15.38%
707
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL
3.31%
10 932
H&R BLOCK, INC.
6.82%
5 939
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.
5.13%
4 806
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.
26.58%
4 612
BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.
2.99%
3 426
More Results
