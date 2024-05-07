G8 Education Limited is an Australia-based company, which is engaged in operating childcare centers. The Company provides early learning education and care services. Its principal activities include the operation of early education centers owned by the Company and its subsidiaries, and ownership of franchised childcare centers. The Company operates through the management of childcare centers. The Company's portfolio consists of approximately 430 centers under 21 brands in Australia. Its centers provide a total combined licensed capacity of approximately 37,225 places. The Company offers brands include The Learning Sanctuary, buggles, Creative Garden, Great Beginnings, Leor, NutureOne, Penguin Childcare, and World of Learning. Its subsidiaries include Grasshoppers Early Learning Centres Pty Ltd, Togalog Pty Ltd, Bourne Learning Pty Ltd, Ramsay Bourne Licences Pty Ltd, World of Learning Licences Pty Ltd, Shemlex Investment Unit Trust, Kindy Kids Long Day Care and Preschool Trust.

Sector Personal Services