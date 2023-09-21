(Alliance News) - Gabetti Property Solutions Spa on Thursday announced that Ebi Grassi has joined the group as strategic advisor and general manager for Santandrea Top Rent, a brand that specializes in managing short-term rentals in the corporate and luxury segments.

Gabetti Property Solutions trades in the red by 0.5 percent at EUR0.76 per share.

